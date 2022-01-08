Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...A period of Freezing drizzle is expected late this afternoon and tonight. Light ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Freezing drizzle may cause a light glaze and slippery spots and stretches on untreated roads. Secondary roads, bridges, overpasses and sidewalks are most susceptible. Travel may become hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&