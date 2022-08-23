Fifteen months after first announcing an over $2 million expansion to its food pantry and culinary teaching kitchen on East Verona Avenue, nonprofit Badger Prairie Needs Network celebrated the completion of the project which saw the building double in size.
The newly-completed 4,800-square-foot expansion to the BPNN building not only expands the footprint of the space itself, but also its scope of services.
The event space will be used to provide opportunities for job training and community gatherings, including the return of free community meals next month, which have been on pause since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were two occasions held to mark the grand opening of the new addition, which was first announced in May last year.
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Governor Tony Evers, Representative Mark Pocan, and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined BPNN board members, volunteers, and supporters at the official ribbon cutting ceremony.
A community-wide public open house and tours followed on Sunday, Aug. 21.
One important use of the addition will be technical training, including commercial drivers’ licenses, ServSafe manager certification, and OSHA.
Dane County invested $2 million into launching a new jobs training initiative in the space, through the Latino Academy of Workforce Development. The $2 million in funding for BPNN’s building expansion came from Dane County’s local aid allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Parisi said, from which the county received $106 million.
The building expansion allows BPNN, through a partnership with the Latino Academy, to strengthen the capacity of the latter’s transportation-related job training program. The Academy, which serves 1,200 adults annually, invests $3,000 per student who enrolls in its commercial driver’s license program, from which there are over 100 graduates.
The job training center’s initial focus will be preparing under-served communities who were hit harder when their service-industry jobs dried up because of the pandemic, to find jobs in the transportation industry.
“The Kasieta Center will serve as a new hub for community programs and services on the southwest side of Dane County,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “It is through these types of partnerships that we hope to improve the economic mobility and financial stability for more county residents in underserved communities.”
Other organizations partnering with BPNN in this effort include and the Workforce Development Board of South-Central Wisconsin, WorkSmart Network, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, City of Fitchburg Office of Economic Development, Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, Office of the Verona City Administrator, and the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County.
The expansion, which grows BPNN’s building by 50%, will also help the pantry re-launch its Saturday community meal program, which has been on hold since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meal program is intended to fill the meal gap when school lunch and senior meal programs are not available on weekends.
The 144 banquet-style seats will more than double the capacity of the former approximately 60-seat community room.
There are two roll-up garage style bay doors to open the space up to an outdoor patio on warmer days where there is additional seating.
The new serving window space has steam tables permanently installed. In the old meal space, volunteers had to wheel-out portable tables with buckets of hot water. The installed steam tables should be safer and easier for volunteers to work with. COVID-19 prompted the project planning team to think about other safety features, such as installing sneeze guards.
BPNN leadership hopes the expanded capacity of the new community room will encourage people to stay longer, whereas before they believed people felt pressured to get out quickly to make room for others.
BPNN will relaunch its free community meals in the new space on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The flexible community gathering space is envisioned for a variety of programming including job training sessions, wellness programming, and educational programming such as nutrition and financial management.
“Our philosophy has always been that by addressing poverty, we will end hunger. Today we take the next step in this mission with a building designed for job training and community events,” BPNN Board President Bob Kasieta said on Aug. 17. “It takes partnerships to make these changes a reality and we are grateful for the support of our local and state leaders, corporate and main street businesses, other nonprofits, the faith community, and a team of more than 1,100 volunteers.”
The new expansion has been named The Kasieta Center. The center’s name was selected by BPNN’s board of directors in recognition of Robert and Marcia Kasieta’s long history of contributions to help grow the organization and ensure its continued future operations.
Marcia served as the executive director for over three and a half years and was a volunteer before that; she now serves on the leadership team. Bob is the current board president and his law firm Kasieta Legal Group helps handle legal issues for the organization. Bob also led the efforts in securing the current building at 1200 E. Verona Ave. during a former stint as board president which lasted over seven years.
The food pantry and culinary training space were around 9,500-square-feet before the latest expansion, and the community room and jobs training addition brings it to around 14,300-square-feet. Outside the new addition is a brand-new paved parking lot, which added 50 more parking spots.
Adding a splash of color and energy to the walls inside are paintings created through a program held earlier this summer by Inventiva Works. Badger Prairie Needs Network sponsored free youth and adult art workshops aimed at lower-income and Spanish-speaking families, through Madison-based Inventiva Works, and the resulting works are on display in the Kasieta Center.
The former community meal room has now been transformed into a waiting room and kids' play area for guests waiting for services.
In addition to the return of community meals next month, the food pantry will reopen to in-person shopping on Tuesday, Sept. 13 after adopting a curbside-only distribution model in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Demand for food assistance at the pantry is up 70% compared to last year, according to BPNN. The nonprofit expects to provide food assistance to 30,000 individuals in 2022.
In July, Dane County announced a $2 million emergency grant program for local pantries struggling to meet the recent rise in food insecurity, which included $98,500 to help BPNN purchase a truck to transport donated food from places such as Epic Systems and the new Costco Wholesale store in Verona.
In operation since 1986, Badger Prairie Needs Network is a 100% volunteer-run organization with no paid staff members. Its mission is to fight poverty and end hunger throughout Dane County. Additional programs include pro bono legal services, onsite social workers from Joining Forces for Families, and a commercial kitchen offering community meals, food recovery and repackaging, cooking classes, and an incubator space for food-based businesses.
The organization has expanded in multiple ways throughout the years.
It began in the closet of a church 36 years ago, before moving into the basement of the city’s former library on Franklin Street (now Redeemer Bible Fellowship.) In 2015, the pantry moved into a newly-remodeled 7,500-square-foot building at 1200 E. Verona Ave. The former Dane County building provided BPNN with space for a larger pantry store and more storage capacity, including walk-in freezers and coolers.
Initially appraised at over a million dollars, the County agreed to lease the building to BPNN for $25 a year for 25 years.
And while the organization was initially limited to serving those within the 53593 zip code and later the Verona Area School District boundaries, it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by expanding its service area to include all of Dane County.
“Lives are made better by the work that happens here and all the great volunteers,” Governor Evers said on Aug. 17.
Thanking Evers, Pocan, and Parisi for their support of BPNN’s mission to fight hunger, Bob Kasieta said, “government acts best when it serves those who can’t serve themselves,” and added he’s always asking, “how can we make the government work to get something done to leave the world a better place?”