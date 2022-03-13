Caroline Tu Farley, program director at the Linda and Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, is always seeking ways to help promote the center through its honey, Farley Center beekeeper Patrick Norby told the Press.
He helps run the center’s beekeeper incubator program which helps train up to eight newbie beekeepers per year who have never cared for bees before.
“Every year we make lots of honey,” Norby said of the program at 2299 Spring Rose Road.
Farley linked up with Madison’s Palette Bar and Grill general manager Bobby Gunther to use the center’s honey for a special spring cocktail called the Farley Fly-By.
You can also order it without alcohol, Farley said.
The honey is “near organic,” Norby said. Truly organic honey is very difficult to certify, he said, since bees forage for miles and miles. But the Farley Center farmland itself is organic, he said.
The Farley Fly-By cocktail will be available from March 1st until May 1st for Spring with the intention of working it into the bar's Summer cocktail list as well, manager Bobby Gunther told the Press. That cocktail menu would be available from June 1st until September 1st.
"We describe the cocktail as half aviation and half bee's knees," he said. "We use the Farley Center honey to make a lavender/honey syrup for a gin based cocktail served up in a chilled cocktail glass."