This autumn, Kim Feller, president of Feller School, is opening the first specialized nonprofit school in Wisconsin focused on reading reform, according to a May 10 news release.
“The K-3 primary school serves students who have average and above intelligence, who simply process information differently than what a traditional classroom expects,” the news release states.
Students at Feller may struggle with dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, or with focusing their attention.
Kim Feller already offers tutoring services, student assessments, and summer camps to children who struggle with learning to read, write, spell, or compute mathematics, according to the news release.
This Fall, she plans to expand her classroom into a full-fledged school that includes history, geography, science, language arts, and math.
Students will also attend encore classes each week, including art, music, physical education, and mindfulness.
“We are headquartered in Verona, the town I went to school in as a child,” Feller said in the news release. “Things have certainly changed over the years. I remember when there was a single stop-and-go light in Verona, an A&W Drive-In, and one elementary school.”
Feller has been teaching for over 30 years, with her career beginning in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, which then took her to Virginia, Michigan, and finally back to Wisconsin.
Feller opened Auburn Reading Center in Fitchburg in 2014 to continue working with struggling readers and give her time to learn more about dyslexia and brain research related to language, reading, and dyslexia.
In 2019, Wisconsin was ranked 27th in the United States in reading literacy by the National Assessment of Education Progress, according to the news release.
In addition, research from the National Institutes of Health and Yale University shows that one in five people struggle with reading despite having average to superior intelligence, the release adds.
“That means that there are between two to four children in every classroom who need specialized support with reading, writing, and spelling,” the release states. “Many of these students have dyslexia, dysgraphia, attention issues, or other language-based learning differences.”
“We have a literacy crisis in Wisconsin,” Feller said. “Sixty-five percent of fourth graders are reading below proficiency – they are not even 'basic' readers. In addition, between 10-15 percent of our student population has dyslexia. Feller School will be the solution for these students and so many others who are struggling with learning to read or compute math.”
Feller states the critical need for instruction to be explicit, systematic, and multimodal. She also feels strongly that both teachers and students need to feel the joy of learning.
“I've never felt so sure of myself as a leader in education as I do today,” she said. “Yet, I wish that I had learned about dyslexia and the effects instruction has on the human brain before my career in teaching began.”
A long-range goal for Feller School is to open classrooms for older students.
Feller also leads teacher training workshops to equip educators with the tools and support they need to successfully teach all students to read, write, and spell. Enrollment at Feller School during its inaugural semester later this year is limited to 15 students.
“Think of it as a one-room school where students receive lots of individual attention from teachers who are happy, fun, and skilled at meeting the needs of every child,” Feller said. “Come see for yourself.”
Her classroom will be located in the Once Upon a Time Childcare Center at 910 Whalen Road.
For more information, visit fellerschool.org or email KimFeller@FellerSchool.org.