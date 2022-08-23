A popular local spot for ice cream, coffee, tea, smoothies, boba, and Belgian waffles now can offer its sweet treats in more ways than before after a move up the street has added a drive-thru lane, earlier hours, and expanded outdoor seating.
Just shy of three years since first arriving in Hometown U.S.A., Icki Sticki has relocated to 407 W. Verona Ave., taking over a space that had been vacant since summer of 2017.
Owners Jessica and Daniel Jackson opened the original Icki Sticki in their hometown of Mount Horeb in January 2019, and they kept seeing people from Verona travel there, prompting them to open a second location in their neighboring community.
On Aug. 27, 2019, the ice cream and coffee shop opened at 103 S. Main St., where it has remained a busy destination since for frozen treats, brewed refreshments, quiches, and grilled sandwiches. One would be remiss to not also mention the colorful shaved ice offered by Icki Sticki, since a gift from Daniel to Jessica years ago of a shaved ice machine that was used for entertaining their houseguests was part of what inspired launching the business.
“We always liked to entertain – we just moved the entertaining from our home into a commercial environment,” Daniel told the Press in 2019. “We moved the party from our house to Icki Sticki.”
The business offers Chocolate Shoppe brand ice cream and brews-up Mounds View (Mount Horeb), and Colectivo (Madison) coffee.
Apart from its 36 flavors of ice cream – which includes dairy-free options – Icki Sticki has become known for its house-made quiches from homemade dough, breakfast sandwiches on croissants, and muffins sourced from a bakery in Madison, along with house-made cotton candy.
Along with now having a drive-thru for the first time, the new Verona location will include an earlier opening time of 6 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends. The Jacksons are also excited about their giant gumball machine – the machine is giant, not the gumballs.
“We are super happy with the location, building, and the changes we made,” the Jacksons wrote on Facebook. “This move will open up many opportunities for our customers – a drive thru, earlier hours, easier access, more parking, and outdoor seating. Oh, and a giant eight foot gumball machine.”
When it first arrived in Verona three summers ago, Icki Sticki helped fill a gap for local ice cream options.
Over the years various ice cream purveyors have come and gone in Verona. In May 2014, the joint Figaro’s Pizza/Cousins Subs/Chocolate Shoppe (now Hop Haus) closed down on Main Street after 10 years. Froyo biz Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt (now Old National Bank) opened in June 2014 in Hometown Circle but closed in April 2019. A Dairy Queen on East Verona Avenue (now UW Credit Union) was open five years, from early 2013 until April 2018.
In the space now occupied by Icki Sticki, Michael’s Frozen Custard closed its doors in October 2013, after more than 25 years in Verona. The fast food and frozen custard spot came to the city in 1987, and for years it was the hottest spot around town for families, kids, and anyone just passing by on the highway. The former local custard staple saw another two locations close in 2019, on Monroe Street and Schroeder Road in Madison, and now only one location remains.
After it vacated 407 W. Verona Ave. in 2013, Michael's was replaced by Treads Bar and Grill. The car-themed restaurant was open from October 2015 to summer of 2017. That business paid homage to the site’s history as a Standard gas station.