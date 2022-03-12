What do you do if your business gets knocked down twice in one year? If you’re business owner Jerina Vincent, you get back up and keep moving forward.
JNJ Gifts and More – formerly known as JNJ Craftworks – marked its last day open at 201 E. Verona Avenue on February 19, just eight and a half months after Vincent relocated her store there on June 5 last year.
It hasn’t been an easy year for Vincent, who found out early last year that she would have to vacate her original location of nearly five years in the Prairie Oaks Retail Center at 1051 N. Edge Trail because the building was set to be torn down for new apartments.
The building Vincent moved into on East Verona Avenue was the lower half of Treehouse Verona, which offered kids clubs, after-school programming, and school break camps, but after seven years that business moved fully online in November last year, shifting gears to creating scavenger hunts and secret mission games.
When Vincent received word from her landlord that the space she was renting was going to be rented out to a flower shop, she offered to match the same rent to be allowed to stay.
Ultimately, things didn't work out for her.
“I don’t know what happened there,” Vincent said. “I didn’t fight it. Not if someone doesn’t want you to be there.”
She first opened her store – a gift, art, home decor and crafts shop – in September 2016.
Before opening her own business, Vincent had been a job recruiter in Fitchburg. In that role she was expected to talk almost “continuously,” which became physically difficult with a TMJ disorder that affects her jaw.
With the full support of her husband and daughter, Vincent decided to quit her job in June 2015 and pursue a new career path.
A Verona resident, Vincent felt like she either had to go online or drive into Madison to find a variety of handcrafted gifts, so she was inspired to open her own store in Verona.
Her shop supports dozens of local artisans, craftspeople, and independent small businesses by selling their handmade items including vases, baskets, ornaments, scarves, succulents, signs, wall decor, wreaths, posters, necklaces, earrings, stained glass, mugs, shirts, hats, socks, dish cloths, candles, soap, puzzles, felted items and wooden crosses.
Little could Vincent have known the fate of her shop’s new location when JNJ Gifts and More was selected to host a kick-off to Dane Buy Local’s ‘Independents Week’ on June 25 last year, attended by Dane County executive Joe Parisi and Verona mayor Luke Diaz.
Fruitless search
Now, just as they were a half decade ago when she first chased this dream, Vincent’s family are behind her.
“My husband called me and said if we have to sell the house and move for the store we will, but I don’t want to do that,” she said.
For now, she is still looking for a new space in Verona. This is her home and this is where she wants her business to be, she said. But everywhere she’s looked has been too expensive for her, so if ultimately has to move out of Verona, she will.
“People like me cannot afford rent here,” Vincent said. “That’s why there's been so many business changes, so many big box or chain stores coming.”
She said that for the places she is looking at she'd have to do three times her current sales to afford the rent, and they don’t even come with a good parking lot.
“This is a big issue in Verona, everyone knows it,” she said. “I have sent a letter to Mayor Luke about it.”
One place she looked, the landlord was considering splitting the space into two smaller suites and she expressed interest in taking the whole space as it was already smaller than her East Verona Avenue location. The property owner had told her the cost per square foot would range from $10 to $15. Vincent figured if she was to take the whole space – saving them the cost of creating two separate bathrooms and two entrances – they’d offer it to her for the lower end of that range – but she was asked to pay $14 per square foot plus had to redo her own flooring and painting.
“The ad didn’t mention that, this felt like cheating,” she said “It’s not a humane way of doing business. I’ve been so mistreated. I’m so sad.”
Community support
In the meantime, as she continues her search, she’s been busy putting all her products on her web store and is offering free delivery to Verona and West Madison on orders over $35, as well as offering shipping.
But because photographing new products and posting them online can be laborious and time-consuming, Vincent remains determined that having a physical storefront is important for her small business.
Even before having to vacate two storefronts in less than one year, this isn’t the first time she’s struggled. Just before the 2019 holiday season, she was in tears nearly every day because after almost four years, she was getting ready to close her business.
At the time, the 60-70 hours per week she was putting into her gift shop was beginning to wear on her, but it all felt worth it again after her loyal customer base put up flyers and spread the word on social media about the expected closing, leading to a busy holiday season that helped her to remain open.
Those supportive customers came out again this time around.
One called Vincent and cried with her on the phone.
“That’s what is holding me up,” she said. “It’s like I’ve been hospitalized. It helped me get through this.”
The store leaving East Verona Avenue even brought in at least three people who weren’t aware the store was there, who had read about the situation in the Verona Press.
“People even offered me their basements to store all my stuff,” Vincent said. “So many people messaged. People want me in Verona. All my customers and clients want me to be here. It puts my mind at rest.”
Though she said she hasn’t always felt that love from the business community itself. While the Mount Horeb Chamber of Commerce called trying to help her find space to relocate there, she said the Verona Chamber never reached out to help her here.
And she can’t just re-open anywhere. The volume of business at her original location on N. Edge Trail was affected because the storefront – located on a sort-of frontage road – was obscured from the view of the main road by Associated Dentists and Monk’s Bar and Grill. That partly contributed to why she nearly closed down in 2019.
The Verona Avenue spot had helped to attract new customers.
“There was a huge difference I could see in the traffic,” Vincent said of her second location. “People knew we were there on North Edge Trail, but that part of Verona people don’t move through much. On Verona Avenue, I could see the street, I could see the cars.”
But whether it’s not being able to afford the new spaces at Market No. 5, or finding out that the space adjoining Subway – formerly the handbag and jewelry store KT and Co Boutique – has been kept vacant by the company for five years because it doesn’t want to share the parking lot, she just keeps running into dead ends.
“If you are coming into Verona with money or you are rich, you can be in business here and you don't have to wait,” Vincent said. “I’m praying God will show me the right space if I’m meant to have it.”