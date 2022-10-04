Dani Petta and Kim Schaaf knew that Verona lacked the communal, collaborative space that they dreamed of creating for themselves and other women in the community. That gap, combined with their lifelong, personal passions for home decor and design of all types, led to a friendship, partnership and the opening of Linen & Clove.
Petta and Schaaf’s company, which opened its physical storefront to the public on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 606 W. Verona Ave., is a lifestyle brand that aims to create “beautiful” home goods, apparel and more. Though they only recently celebrated their official grand opening, the foundation for Linen & Clove was laid long before.
Shaaf credited her mother’s energy for home decoration and interior design as the inspiration for her own. Petta felt like she had always needed some sort of creative outlet in her life, whether she made jewelry or refinished furniture.
“I was a teacher in the Verona School District for a long time… Dani comes from a Human Resources background and was an executive of sales,” Schaaf said. “So between the two of us, we both always just had this [Linen & Clove] on our hearts and as a lifelong dream of something that we wanted to do.”
“For many years, we've been doing design projects for friends and family, friends of friends, and for the past, probably eight to 10 years we've been talking about this [opening a business,]” Petta said.
Walking into Linen & Clove, a customer may immediately notice the truth to Petta and Schaaf’s enthusiasm for an all-encompassing range of lifestyle products. A customized, cream-colored couch, designed by the two women, greets customers ahead of a table with fall-themed decorations, frames and more. To the left of the main entrance, kitchen supplies, clothing accessories and a variety of household decorations make up a second half of the store. They offer branded candles, artisan-made pottery and special brews of Rusty Dog Coffee, a local business, with flavors like “Boho With A Touch Of Mid-Century Modern” and “Transitional With A Touch Of Modern Farmhouse.”
“People are very excited about this being in Verona: having a place to go to get some small decorating tips… a resource to go to get some inspiration, to buy some things for your home, to get gifts,” Schaaf said. “It is a unique spot.”
Aside from becoming a hub for shopping, they also hope to engage with the community they’ve both come to call home and raised families in. With their children off to college, they’ve been able to dedicate time to planning new product launches and special events like “Witches Night Out” on Oct. 6, “On Wisconsin Tailgate Prep” on Oct. 13 and “Outdoor Movie Night” on Oct. 27.
“I think in the short term, the goal for me is really about creating a space for our community to gather… collaborating with other businesses and really empowering… [the] many great women-owned businesses in the area, particularly in Verona,” Schaaf said. “To have a place where women can come and the community as a whole can come and just be inspired and feel good.”
Further into the future, Petta and Schaaf hope to offer internships to high school students in design, marketing, photography and more. Both also have charities they’re passionate about and want to support one day through various business ventures, including organizations like Smile Train, the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association. In 2023, for example, Linen & Clove will also launch the interior design and home staging portion of its business. Ultimately, Petta and Schaaf envision Linen & Clove as a national brand.
“We were ready for the change and the timing seemed right after COVID,” Schaaf said as a look of understanding passed between herself and Petta. “You know when you have a dream in your heart, and you just can't get it out of your mind? So when the time was right…”