A pay-what-you-can restaurant eventually destined for Fitchburg has earned a liquor license for its temporary Verona home.
Little John’s is working with excess, “rescued” food from grocers that aren’t taken by local food pantries and making up to 8,000 meals a day in the new Verona location at the Heights Event Center, according to previous reporting in the Verona Press.
The banquet hall, located on the 13,000-square-foot second floor of the the Verona Athletic Center at 411 Prairie Heights Dr., closed during the pandemic.
In May, Little John’s founder Dave Heide got its owner to agree to free use of the space for a year-and-a-half while he converts the former A-1 Furniture store in Fitchburg into a restaurant and food prep kitchen that can serve up to 40,000 meals daily.