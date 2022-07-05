For one newer Verona resident, it’s time to stretch herself out into the community.
Molly Einck and her family recently moved into their newly-built house on Prairie Circle overlooking the Military Ridge Bike Trail.
It’s that space she hopes will be flexible enough to help others become flexible, as she intends to offer yoga classes in her basement studio space, which can host up to 12 people. She plans to offer classes in her backyard, as well.
But Einck doesn’t plan to limit her lessons to her home and hopes to find collaborative ways to take her yoga classes to places around Verona.
While she has roots in Madison, having attended La Follette High School, her life’s journey has taken her out west and most recently to The Loop of Chicago.
With her husband’s company move to Madison, she became an east side suburban mom – though that was by choice.
She decided she needed a “purposeful pause” from her corporate job of 13 years – where she worked in consulting as a chief of staff of a 700-person office – to ask herself, “What am I doing with my life?”
After feeling bogged down by those responsibilities, she decided to create some space for herself to pursue a lifelong passion of hers – yoga and fitness.
The opportunity to turn her passion into a business happened organically, she said, when in March 2020 a friend who was hosting virtual boot camps asked her to offer virtual yoga.
As it was the start of the pandemic and many people were just seeking a community to escape into, Einck offered free classes for four months.
After arriving in Madison, she began to grow her new business, Yoga With Molly, by offering in-person instruction at Badger Fitness, Peter Kraus Fitness and the Princeton Club.
“It’s been a journey to start fresh in a community and become connected, I’m rebuilding the network,” Einck said. “It’s been an emotionally difficult year for my family between moving and the craziness of the world.”
But she is happy with a close-knit community of students. Having been a manager in corporate America, Einck doesn’t want to manage multiple Molly With Yoga locations, she said she’s happy keeping it close to home.
“It’s a passion project for me instead of trying to grow it,” she said.
While she plans to continue to teach out in studios, and hopes to offer event classes at local businesses such as local restaurants and bars, at Epic, or even at bachelorette parties, she said that she is also excited for the “nice opportunity” that her new home will offer her business.
“To be able to teach where I live is a special thing,” she said. “I hope to find a sweet spot between connection and community. I want to start to showcase that and invite the community into that.”
At community events, she would like to combine classes and yoga practice with food or refreshments, to help foster a like-minded community and connections.
“My goal is really to ingrain myself and get connected, both for my own business, and for people to feel connected to others during these times that we are in and drive community and networking,” she said. “It’s a gift to have meaningful connections with people you go to class with. I want to be intentional about creating a community even broader than yoga. I am passionate about finding that and being surrounded by and connected with people in a meaningful way.”
This is her sankalpa, she said, which is a Sanskrit term used in yoga philosophy that refers to a heartfelt desire or an intention formed by the heart and mind, and the determination and vow to do something.
Mixing it up
While she said yoga is definitely her passion, it’s not the only thing she teaches. She also offers barre and a bootcamp. There are also various forms of yoga from a slow flow for people of varying mobility to nidra, which is more like deep meditation and “different than what people think” of yoga, Einck said.
“Yoga is definitely my passion, but I like to mix it up, and not be too siloed into one practice,” she said. “There’s value in varied modalities of movement and trying new things. I encourage people to take what they need, and leave what they don’t.”
She also offers both modifications – to make things easier – and challenges – to make things more difficult – for students to adapt their practice to.
“Want more? Take more. Want less? Take less,” she said. “I am a proponent for less, or just enough. I want students to accept that it’s enough that they made it to practice that day. In our culture of ‘do more and get more,’ we lost sight of self-love and compassion for self.”
She’s even created a “nice bridge” between yoga and bootcamp with her ‘Yoga Sculpt’ class, which combines weights, cardio, and pushups with shavasana – a yoga pose for relaxation and intention.
Centering herself
With three kids, yoga is not just her business – it’s also something she practices for her own wellness, and her own practice helps inform the classes she teaches.
“I seek out teachers who truly inspire me to try to practice self-care in the moment,” she said.
The former marathon runner said she used to find more joy in walking or running, but now finds it in carving out a space to “just be.”
It was during college at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where she took her first class at a YMCA.
“I sought it out for myself for no real reason, just to play, practice, and just be,” she said. “It’s not just about a shape or form or play, it’s more about connection between the mind and body.”
Though, post-college, several years passed by without practice. Then, once she had kids, she initially sought out the intensity of doing a sculpt workout once a week to burn off steam.
Over time, she came back around to her stillness practice.
“There are subtle areas where the energy of yoga starts to show up in your life,” Einck said. “Kindness and compassion start with that inward focus, and being the person who I want to be for my family and friends who rely on me.”
When the Eincks moved to Wisconsin last August, Molly didn’t have a master plan for her business, but by March when they broke ground on their new house, she had determined that a studio space was going to be part of it.
“I was giving myself space to figure it out and take a break from the go, go, go to see what made sense,” she said.
Self-acceptance
When she was working for corporate America, she faced obstacles standing in people’s way, and holding them back and she helped people clear those hurdles to better the company. In many ways, that all came back to self-love and self-acceptance.
“My focus on community is really the ability for everyone I practice with and guide to show up as they are, even with physical or mental challenges,” Einck said. “Maybe you’re holding onto something, but show up as you are, show up flawed. Move away from being a perfectionist doing all the things to just being present. I think yoga allows space for any and all who want to make this practice theirs.”
Einck said it took 10 years for her to accept herself on her own journey.
“My nature is to move fast and challenge myself physically,” she said. “I’ve come to realize grounding and stillness are equally important, even though it's hard in practice. The whole thing is a practice.”
For grounding, she sets a boundary that 30 minutes before class she gathers her thoughts, letting go of childhood trauma or home life, centering in on just her and her yoga mat together, connecting.
“I take great pride in preparing myself to not allow distractions,” she said. “I maybe over-prepare, but I think everyone wins if I am overprepared.”
She prepares with quiet journaling among other ways, tuning into what her body needs.
“Resilience, power, strength, focus, stillness – the more time spent focusing on those on the yoga mat, the more the challenges that I face in the real world get easier,” she said. “It’s a gift I try to bring to students. Instead of, ‘I should work more,’ it’s ‘I will care for my body more — in the present tense — and it’s powerful. In our culture, it’s so easy to not choose stillness.”
Welcoming everyone
As an instructor, Einck also hopes to create space to take away people’s fears of yoga, such as when a mom at her kids’ school who initially said they hated yoga left one of Einck’s classes saying the class had helped her see the value in yoga they hadn’t before.
Many people enter her space stressed out. Even if just for a short time, sometimes it feels like her class is the only moment some students allow for themselves to have in the day, she said.
Just as she spent several years not practicing, Einck said it’s okay to fall off and come back to yoga, and emphasizes that it is a “practice,” with good days and bad days.
While born out of India and with ancient roots in Hinduism, Einck says if you study yogic philosophy, there’s room for any and all religions in the practice, so everyone should consider practicing.
“There’s a very spiritual practice tied to yoga,” Einck said. “But in the simplest terms, it’s just about being a good human, not hurting others, being in support of what works for others. Curiosity about what sparks joy in you and brings you closer to who you want to be – there’s spirituality in that. That power, strength, and balance on the mat helps you find those things in subtle ways.”
While she said leaving corporate America behind didn’t come without challenge, it’s been “super humbling” to start her life over again.
“I really feel this is what I am meant to do right now,” she said. “It’s something that not only brings me joy — but also, I love being together with other people in the spirit of wellness and spending time connecting after class. I’ve seen such a meaningful change in who I was meant to be, I want to share even a glimmer of that. It keeps me inspired to offer new things to build my business and grow. My path ahead is super bright.”