A neighborhood meeting will be hosted by Katz Properties to provide information and obtain neighborhood feedback regarding a development proposal for the vacant land located immediately east of the Goddard School, which is located at 102 Prairie Oaks Drive.
The meeting will be held over a Zoom conference call at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.
To join the meeting, go to join.zoom.us. Enter the meeting ID code 896 9967 5246 and the passcode 821250. Click ‘join,’ and when asked if you want to open zoom.us, click ‘allow.’
A quorum of the members of the City Council or other standing committees of the City Council may be present for this event. However, the City Council and any other standing committees will not take any actions during this event.
Comments or questions regarding the proposal can be emailed to john@mannedge.com. Those unable to join the meeting can request more information from John Mann at that email address.
The Bayside, Wisconsin-based property manager Katz Properties currently manages the Prairie Oaks apartments complex in Verona, at 360 Prairie Oaks Drive.