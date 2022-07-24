Get ready for a night of artists, crafters, makers and vendors sharing their wares at the Mid-Summer Night Market.
N Plus 1 Cafe will be hosting the event from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 in its parking lot at 507 Bruce St.
There are 20 local makers and vendors set to attend so far.
Besides for handmade gifts and goods, there will also be food trucks, cocktails, beer and live music from artists including the Adem Tesfaye band.
Working Draft Beer Co. will be doing a tap takeover and will host a beer garden, Blue Ash Farms will be offering distills and cocktails, and there will be food from International Catering Collective, Jakarta Cafe, and LT's Aloha Wagon.
For more information, visit facebook.com/nplus1cafe.