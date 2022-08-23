As a special thank you to all of their customers, both the Verona and Mount Horeb locations of Miller and Sons Supermarket hosted a free community picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Residents of both communities stopped by to grab a free bite to eat. At the Verona store, they served roughly 430 people, and the Mount Horeb location saw right around 400 people stop by.
The meal included a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips, apple slices, cake, ice cream, and a drink.
They also handed out “goodie bags” that were filled with samples of the Miller store brand, Food Club.
This was the grocery store’s second community picnic. The first one was July of 2019.
The two events didn’t really have anything to do with an anniversary or promotion, they were held more as a “thank you,” to their communities, 13-year Miller’s employee and company dairy manager Amber Roach told the Press.
“COVID-19 put a stop to all of our fun events, so with this year being a tad better, we thought it was the perfect time to thank all our customers again,” Roach said. “And with Carl Miller winning Wisconsin Grocer of the Year, he also felt it was a great opportunity to recognize and thank our customers for supporting Miller's.”
“We hope you all enjoyed our community picnic as much as we did,” the supermarket wrote on its Facebook page. “Thank you for your continued support of Miller and Sons.”