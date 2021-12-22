Verona’s technology park – and employment possibilities – are about to expand.
On Monday, Dec. 20, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced the purchase of 13 acres of land in the Verona Technology Park for a planned drug manufacturing facility, laboratory and associated buildings covering around 110,00 square feet at 1080 Arrowhead Way.
Construction is expected to begin this winter, and when the estimated $200 million-$250 million project is completed, it will create around 250 jobs for the area, according to a company news release. The company has research and development facilities in Madison and San Diego.
The final piece of the puzzle was essentially placed last week when the Verona City Council approved up to $16 million in Tax Incremental Financing for public improvements for the extension of John P. Livesey Blvd. and portions of Arrowhead Way. The Plan Commission and Council had approved plans for the project last month.
“I think Arrowhead Tech is going to be a wonderful addition to our community and I look forward to all the great jobs that they’re going to bring,” Verona Mayor Luke Diaz said at the Dec. 13 council meeting,
City administrator Adam Sayre said as part of the “pay-as-you-go” developer agreement, the city agrees to pay 90 percent of available tax increment generated from the property to Arrowhead, with total payment not exceeding $16 million. That form of TIF presents a “very low risk for the city,” Diaz wrote in an email to the Press.
The TIF includes business incentives, public improvements including roadway extension, utilities, and a regional stormwater pond, and how fast it will be paid off will depend on the building’s valuation.
Sayre said one large building will house a laboratory and offices, with a second building will include manufacturing space.
“It’s a great company to add to the technology park as a cluster of biotech businesses are forming in that area,” he wrote in an email to the Press on Thursday.
Diaz said Verona has added to a “very solid base of biotech companies including companies like Millipore Sigma, Ceva, and Gentueri.”
“If you look at neighboring communities like Fitchburg, Madison, and Middleton, it's clear that the entire area is developing into a very strong technology hub,” he wrote in an email to the Press. “It's hard to predict where the economy might go in the future, but I think that our area is well-positioned.”