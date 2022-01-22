For many people, the holidays can be a time to break out the fine china – but for others, using paper dinnerware makes the holidays more relaxed. As of Dec. 2, Pellitteri Waste Systems customers can recycle their empty paper cups in their curbside recycling carts.
Before this month, paper cups were not included with accepted recyclables. Due to new recycling sorting technology added to Pellitteri Waste Systems’ materials recovery facility, paper cups can be recycled with food and beverage cartons and other paper products, according to a Dec. 2 news release.
This program expansion is supported in part with a grant from the Foodservice Packaging Institute and the Carton Council of North America, the release states.
Pellitteri Waste Systems residential recycling customers include residents of theCity of Fitchburg,City of Verona,Town of Brooklyn,Town of Dunn,Town of Montrose, Town of Oregon, Town of Pleasant Springs,Town of Rutland,Town of Verona,Village of Brooklyn andVillage of Oregon.
Pellitteri’s commercial customers can now also include paper cups for recycling in their single-stream recycling dumpsters, according to the release.
The paper cup addition aligns the Madison region with major metropolitan communities such as Detroit and Atlanta that welcomed paper cups for recycling in autumn of this year, the release states.
Paper cups and cartons are collected at the curb in recycling carts or in commercial recycling dumpsters and then sorted at Pellitteri Waste Systems’ materials recovery facility.
Recycled paper, including paper cups, is then sent to paper mills in the Great Lakes region to make new recycled-content products, such as paper board, tissue and containerboard, the news release states.
To learn more and see a list of all items accepted for recycling, visit www.pellitteri.com.