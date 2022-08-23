Over 150 area youth in need of school supplies for the coming school year will have their needs met following a supply drive held in Verona at the end of July.
The Hansen Home Team, a real estate company located on Main Street in Verona, hosted a school supply drive on Sunday, July 31, in an effort to gather donations for The Road Home of Dane County.
The Road Home provides opportunities for homeless children and their families to achieve affordable, stable housing, according to its website.
During the three hour event, held at Veterans Park, over 150 backpacks filled with various school supplies were collected. There was also $2,240 collected in monetary donations, Hansen Home Team marketing coordinator Chelsea Johanning told the Press.
Last year was the first year of the event, which saw 100 backpacks donated, which was the goal they had set – and surpassed – for this year.
The backpacks were filled with school supplies such as pencil cases, scissors, pens, colored pencils, markers, highlighters, crayons, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, binders and calculators.
The collected backpacks and school supplies are intended to benefit children who have recently moved from homelessness into housing and will be distributed at The Road Home’s annual Families Moving Forward Celebration later this month.
“Thank you to everyone who came to the School Supply Drive. We had so much fun, and received so many donations for The Road Home Dane County,” Hansen Home Team wrote on its Facebook page. “Everyone at the Hansen Home Team appreciates the donations, volunteering, and raffle sponsors that were a part of the day. Every sponsor brought us closer to our goal and will help provide kids in our community with the school supplies they need.”
At the July 31 collection drive, there was free Chocolate Shoppe ice cream, the Verona Fire Department was there with a fire truck, there was a dunk tank, and a raffle with prize baskets donated by area businesses.
118 scoops of ice cream were given out and over 460 raffle tickets were sold, plus countless dunk tank splashes all added up to fun for a good cause.
“Thanks to the support of our generous community, we are able to deliver backpacks filled with school supplies to children in our housing programs,” The Road Home states on its website. “Donations of school supplies can help children transitioning from homelessness into our supportive housing programs to be successful.”