For two local farmers, decades of experience has helped them to see the forest for the trees.
Mark Banik of Ridgetop Trees began planting trees in 1987 and made his first sales in 1992, while Lance Jensen of Jensen Trees inherited the 55-year-old business from his dad, who started it in 1966.
For both, 2021 is one of the first years they are feeling the effects of disastrously dry weather from nearly a decade ago.
With rain sparse for months, farms and agricultural lands were severely impacted in 2012.
Jensen said he observes that the typical growth time for a Christmas tree takes about 8-10 years on average -- which is why the effects are just now being seen -- but some firs can grow in as little as 7 years.
Banik plants a variety of trees and estimates the growing lengths on pines to be around 7 to 9 years, firs to be around 10 to 12 years, and spruce trees to be around 13-15 years.
Banik planted close to 1,500 trees in 2012 and around the same number in 2011, and they all died, he said.
He lost almost 5,000 trees over three years of planting at the time.
Jensen, too, lost most of what he planted for two to three years in a row around the 2012 timeframe, he said, and now those are the trees that he’s missing with this year’s harvest.
Jensen said there’s a “tremendous” tree shortage county and statewide, but he’s even heard that the shortage is nationwide. And he said he knows the culprit.
“I’m absolutely convinced that climate change or global warming is definitely the case,” he said. “The weather or environment in Wisconsin is definitely not the same as when we started the business here. Dad always said to me, ‘Wisconsin is not a desert, so we don’t have to worry about drought conditions of any kind.’ But certainly the weather patterns are greatly killing off growth.”
In recent years, new buds start to emerge and trees come out of dormancy sooner in the increasingly warmer Marches and Aprils, but late spring frosts and freezes stunt or kill some of that new growth, Jensen said.
Last spring had a late frost, Banik said, which killed the buds on his trees in low-lying areas. But once a Christmas tree gets established, it’s pretty resistant to most things after 4-5 years, he said.
To get from 12-inches to two-feet-tall can take two to three years, Banik said. Trees grow slowly to get established, but once established, he can expect 10-12 inches of growth a year typically.
But 2012 wasn’t the only year with weather impacting their tree growth.
This spring, a mini-drought in April and May killed some of Banik’s trees, while Jensen lost some during the tornado this past July. A “tremendous amount” of blown down trees of other species damaged his Christmas trees, he said.
During the winter of 2016, there wasn’t a lot of snow cover, Banik said, and if there’s no snow cover, trees don’t put down roots. He lost several hundred Balsam firs that year.
But even just rubbing damage from deer kills around 50 trees a year, he said.
Jensen said his total number of trees peaked in the mid-80s, and he doesn’t know if he’ll ever get back to those levels, calling it a “real struggle.”
He’s lost around 50% of the trees that he’s planted just in the last year due to drought-like conditions. In years past, he would only plan on losing 10% -- maybe 20% of trees, at most. But now he said he loses more than 25% of trees a year due to changing weather conditions.
Banik said taking a broad view of his tree sales, he feels like there are 10-year cycles. He said sales peaked in 2002, and then peaked again in 2012. So, he would have expected 2022 to be another peak year, but it’s not looking that way at all. He thinks now it will take another three to four years to have good numbers again.
Part of that is because when everyone had lost so many trees in 2012, everyone was trying to buy seedlings, he said, making for slim pickings.
“A lot were small, a lot were crappy,” he said. “2013 was not a normal planting year. The stock was inadequate. Not a lot of good came out of planting in 2013. Finally in 2014 we got some decent trees back.”
Typically he sources his seedlings from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan greenhouses.
Bearing in mind the probability for loss, both tree farmers plant thousands of trees a year. Jensen said he variably plants around 2,000 trees a year. And while Jensen normally plants between 1,000 to 1,500 over three to four weeks each spring, last year he planted close to 2,000 in anticipation of ones that would be damaged or die.
But not only has a changing climate had an effect on tree viability, so has changing tastes.
Some of the trees such as spruces and pines that were traditional 40 years ago are not as popular now, Jensen said.
The several different varieties of fir that are popular now including Balsam, Canaan and Fraser, are less hardy, less resistant to climate, and harder to grow, he said.
But he has to grow what his customers want, he added.
Double duty
For neither Banik nor Jensen are the tree farms their full-time occupation. Banik said it’s kind of a hobby for him to make some extra money – most of which is made over just six days or so, or the couple of weekends that he’s open a season.
He works for the US Forest Service in a fungal taxonomy lab. While he said giving love to the trees and then heading to his real job makes for some long days, it works out pretty well.
Jensen works full-time for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Banik thinks this year might prove one of his fastest sales-wise, as there’s been a lot more interest than usual at this point in the season. The weekend after Thanksgiving is usually his first open. He sells around 250 trees a weekend.
The unseasonable weather has helped with that. Some years he could count on snow, rain or mud to slow down business.
Last year, Jensen had an increase in business over 2019, likely due to the pandemic, he said. He thinks people were anxious to get out and do something, and he saw a lot of new people who’d never been to his farm.
“Last year was unprecedented – the fastest we ever saw sales – that speed we attribute to COVID,” he said. “I think we’ll see that again, and coupled with the tree shortage, we’ll have a fast season again. If we had more, we could sell more.”
Beyond a sales boost, the pandemic has also created some problems for the tree farmers. Jensen said the logistics and the cost of gas for getting trees shipped is much more expensive right now.
Meanwhile, Banik said he is a little bit worried about supply chain slowdowns. Some of his seedlings from Michigan ship with bare roots and so if they are delayed a week to 10 days, it could be a real problem for the survival of the trees.
Family trees
Both Banik and Jensen plan to keep their tree farms going for a while. Banik turned 65 this year and said he still likes farming and will keep going as long as he physically feels able to. While his kids help when they can, most are in college now or have their own jobs, so he said that the business is pretty much just him. He works a couple hours a day, pacing himself to avoid getting too sore, but has come a long way from when the land was just corn and alfalfa fields in 1987.
Jensen, whose kids also help him when they can, would like to keep growing trees as long as he can, he said. However, Dane County and the City of Madison have determined they want to put a road through his farm -- but state they won’t do it until Jensen sells his land or in 2042, whichever comes first.
The farms, while they do most of their business in just a few short weeks, are a year-round responsibility and require much more than just annual plantings. Trees require hours of pruning and shearing to take on the desired, iconic Christmas shape. Stumps and roots of cut trees must be removed. Trails for customers must be mowed and maintained. Invasive species have to be managed and there’s spraying for weeds and grass.
A year’s worth of work goes into growing trees that only have a few weeks of purpose as holiday décor once cut down.
“The holidays are a positive and uplifting time of year, happy and joyous,” Jensen said. “Families love to get in the holiday spirit, that’s what drives people to keep coming back.”
But Banik also has the occasional unusual request -- from a construction company wanting a tree for a grand opening to a bridal show wanting a bunch of trees for a display, and even Land’s End requesting some for a photoshoot for a catalog.
“Every tree is unique, nothing is mass produced,” Banik said.