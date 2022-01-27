Tuvalu Coffee House and Gallery, 300 S. Main St., would have turned 15 this year – and next month would have been Shelly Kubly’s 10th year as owner.
But at the end of December, the coffee shop and fair trade gift store served up its last slices of quiche and shots of espresso.
Kubly decided it was time to retire, and despite being willing to sell the business – she didn’t have any takers in time before she had to renew her five-year lease in February. She purchased Tuvalu in February 2012, but the business was opened in Verona in 2007 by Erika and Wesley Hotchkiss, who still live one block over from the shop.
Kubly said she purchased it wanting to achieve the American dream. She would meet there with her Madison running group and fell in love with the space.
The Hotchkisses had a lot of good ideas for the business, she said, but with young kids, they didn’t have time to do it all.
And even for Kubly, who had the assistance of her husband and daughter, there was still more than enough.
“When we bought it in 2012, we figured we had a lot of work ahead of us, but I don’t think anyone realized how much work it was,” she said. “We had to fine tune what we wanted to continue.”
But overall, Kubly said she changed very few things from the business’ first five years.
The food was all local, organic and community-based, she said. She kept with that theme and even added a few menu items.
“Lots of things made from scratch – maybe too much from scratch,” she said.
When she bought Tuvalu, it was a Community Supported Agriculture pick-up location for eggs and “everything under the sun,” so she cut back on that.
There were also numerous live music events, which she scaled back from several days a week to several days a year.
Even so, Kubly said she really enjoyed the music.
“Music was where we had the most fun,” she said.
They’d open the door out onto the front porch and there’d be standing room only.
But the events took a lot of work to coordinate, so they ended music at Tuvalu when Wisconsin Brewing Company started offering shows.
But she didn’t scale back everything – there were areas she expanded, such as the community meeting room.
In 2013, a small online shop housed in a space in the back of Tuvalu moved out, so the landlord gave Kubly the first bid on the room and bathroom.
It expanded the shop another 680 square feet, and she installed a glass door between the community room and the main dining space.
“That was the biggest thing we worked hard on – a community gathering spot, to make kids and parents comfortable – with a meeting room,” she said. “I was surprised how successful it was. We had groups from as far away as Dubuque, Iowa and groups from Madison – garden clubs, book clubs, book signings.”
But that expansion came in the midst of a difficult time for Kubly and her husband.
One Saturday morning in 2013 they were riding on a motorcycle to Dodgeville and were in an accident. They had to be med-flighted and were hospitalized for six weeks.
Shelly and her husband, who was a cement finisher, couldn’t work for months – so her daughter, who was a barista and knew about roasting beans, began to manage the shop with other staff. Kubly realized that Tuvalu would have to become their living and sat down to revitalize her business plan.
She had previously taken an eight-week class with the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation, and while at the time felt like she didn’t need it, she said it ended up being the “best thing I ever did” as it helped her refocus.
And that included expanding with the new meeting room even though she and her husband were both laid up in bed.
“We had to take it when it was available,” she said.
Before the pandemic hit, she already had the room reserved out for a year.
“I got to meet many new people coming and going with that room,” she said.
It hosted bridal showers, birthdays, wine and paint events, and wellness fairs.
In the early days they even cleared tables out of the dining area and hosted yoga classes.
“We were not afraid to try a lot of things,” she said. “I was always open to ideas – some worked – but not all worked, some bombed.”
She also loved when Tuvalu could be a space for fundraising, such as when the Girls Rock Camp Madison or Upper Sugar River Watershed Association would host events there.
She even did catering, including at a wedding at a barn in Mount Horeb. The bride wanted pie with coffee and tea instead of cake. But Shelly and her husband didn’t realize they’d have to haul all the food up two flights of stairs into the barn – with the casts from their motorcycle accident still on. Even so, she called the experience “pretty neat.”
Picture perfect
Tuvalu had some “claims to fame” over the years, Kubly said. The first big surprise was right after she bought the place, she received a call from the producers of HGTV’s “House Hunters International” to be a filming spot for an episode for a couple from Fitchburg.
Several local news agencies also recorded videos there over the years using the space as a backdrop.
Kubly attributes part of that to the eclectic furniture.
“We didn’t buy a lot of new furniture, we kept it homey with our chairs and such,” she said.
They also appeared in a national magazine about secret spots for specialty coffee.
“We were really, really happy with the article – they came and took pictures – we were very, very proud,” Kubly said.
And she was “so excited” when Dane Arts asked to put their annual display at Tuvalu one year.
Brewing up kindness
Over the years she also saw “really neat acts of kindness.”
One that touched her the most was when a grandfather, kids and grandkids – four generations in all – were all laughing and having a good time when a young customer noticed the grandfather had a veteran hat on.
The young man approached Kubly and asked to buy an entire cheesecake, which she informed him was very expensive, but he did so anyway and asked for napkins and plates.
The man thanked the veteran for his service with the cake, who got tears in his eyes.
There was also a local woman who would come in once a week and buy gift cards to keep in the register for Emergency Medical Services personnel, police officers, firefighters and crossing guards.
“There’s been a lot of really nice people I’ve met over the years, people are really good,” Kubly said.
And of course there were a few odd customers over the years, too.
One of Kubly’s weirdest moments in her 10-year stretch was when a customer came to the register and asked her to take a look at a lady standing with a scarf wrapped around her neck.
“I approached it and it moved,” Kubly said. “It was a snake and I’m terrified of snakes. I said, ‘that can’t be in here!’”
COVID conscious
The COVID-19 pandemic hastened Kubly’s decision to retire, she said. She lost her sister to the virus, who had just retired at 68.
The pandemic forced her to change her thinking, she said, and she found out she could do more with less.
Even though she began closing at 1 p.m. as opposed to the previous 5 p.m., she saw the same volume of sales, she said. And even with a limited menu of only breakfast and brunch – never returning to a full menu – she still did just as well as before the pandemic, she said.
“Which surprised me,” she said. “I was shocked, bigger is not always better.”
Tuvalu had almost tripled sales from 2012 to the end of 2019. On the first day she bought the business, they only made $300 the entire day, but by the time she closed last month – Tuvalu was making $300 an hour.
At her peak, Kubly had 16 employees but scaled down to seven during the pandemic and she said she’s very proud nobody on her staff ever got COVID-19 and that they never closed down a single day during the pandemic.
Moving on
Kubly said she had many people come forward who wanted to buy Tuvalu, and really thought it would sell before she ended up closing it.
Some couples came back and decided it’d be too much work. One mother and daughter watched the staff work all day and said “wow, there’s a lot to this.”
Even though Kubly was going to help with the transition and work there part-time, everything fell through in the end.
The building itself, while “wonderfully vintage,” needs a lot of repairs, she said. The building itself is historic and was home to the Town Pump – a pub – for many years in the 1900s. It was also known as “The Verona House” at one point in time.
One of the neatest things, Kubly said, was that the former owners, the Hotchkiss family, came in for a picture for their holiday card this year and were reminiscing about when the community room was actually a playroom for their young children, with toys and a television.
“That made me feel good. Wes said, ‘I am proud of the business you made,’ that made me feel wonderful,” Kubly said. “It wouldn’t have been here if it hadn’t been for their hard work, blood and tears.”
As for what will become of her recipes – which were mostly developed by her daughter – such as for hummus, tabouleh, chicken salad, tuna salad, and basil lemonade – they’ve all been passed onto her friend of many years, the owner of the Lingonberry Llama in Belleville.
“I had one lady come in at the end and ask if I’m making a cookbook,” she said. “I don’t cook, I don’t bake – my specialty was eating, not making. I will be losing a lot of weight by not working there.”
Personally she will miss the tiger spice chai tea, but she also loved their coffee – which was from Madison’s Just Coffee Cooperative – and the scones.
Their partnership with Clasen's European Bakery in Middleton helped Tuvalu fare the pandemic, she said, with people buying lots of baked goods such as whole quiches for Easter and Christmas.
And Tuvalu would not have been successful over the years without the support of local schools buying coffee for administrative meetings or gift cards for school staff, she said.
She’s now looking forward to a vacation in February with old friends, gardening, visiting her daughter’s oyster shop that she’s never been to in Washington, and fixing up a cabin in northern Wisconsin.
At the end, she had people coming in crying saying how upset they were or that they’d grown up there or were raised on the train table.
“It was sad – that was really bittersweet for me – I kept thinking, ‘am I doing the right thing?’” Kubly said.
One person even said they’d go to the city council to see what could be done.
“That is sweet of you, I said, but this is my choice,” Kubly said. “I want time to retire and spend time with my family. With COVID and everything going on, you reflect on how bigger and better is not always the best. I want to get back to my grandkids, and spending time with my husband and family.”