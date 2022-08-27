A longtime Verona piano teacher is celebrating the accomplishment of one of her students, who has become only the third to be awarded a hard-earned medal that requires a full decade of playing piano.
Mickey Lytle, through her business Music By Mickey, teaches pianists of all ages and skill levels – and is there alongside many of those pianists as they grow in both age and skill level.
Such is the case for a young Fitchburg musician who recently won national honors for her decade of playing piano.
Karson Baumgartner has been awarded the prestigious Paderewski Medal by the American College of Musicians National Guild of Piano Teachers.
The award is presented to students who have completed 10 years of piano auditions in the Guild, performing a national program of 10 memorized pieces and receiving a rating of superior each year.
Baumgartner began entering the Guild auditions in second grade, began her pursuit of the Paderewski in third grade, and earned consecutive superior ratings for her national programs.
In addition to presenting a variety of repertoire, she prepared the corresponding scales and cadences as well as entering in sight reading, ear training, and improvisation at the keyboard.
2022 Padewerski Medal winner Baumgartner is a 2022 graduate of Madison West High School. She will be attending Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music in Nashville as a music composition major this fall.
She has received numerous awards in piano including superior ratings and an exemplary award nomination in Wisconsin School Music Association festivals, Wisconsin Music Teachers Association auditions, and Madison Area Music Educators Honors Festivals. She has been a place winner in several Sonatina Festivals and has performed in various public venues.
She is the daughter of David Karchinski and Pam Baumgartner of Fitchburg.
Baumgartner has studied piano for the past thirteen years with Lytle in Verona.
In order to earn the medal, planning and practicing for many years must take place, Lytle said, and this award takes dedication and planning by parents, as well.
Although Lytle has had other students receive Guild medals in previous years, Baumgartner is only the third of her students to receive the Paderewski to date.
Lytle has served as the American College of Musicians National Guild chairperson for the Madison/Verona chapter since 1999 and has been a member of the organization for the past 26 years. She is also a Nationally Certified Teacher of Music and is the current President of the Wisconsin Music Teachers Association.
Lytle has taught early childhood music classes and private and group piano lessons since 1988. She holds degrees in piano pedagogy and piano performance.
She resides in Verona along with her husband and two children.