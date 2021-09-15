The Verona Press website has a new home and fewer restrictions for readers.
In July, the Press became part of Wisconsin Media Group, leading to the phasing out of the Unified Newspaper Group branding that linked the Press with the Oregon Observer, Stoughton Courier Hub and Fitchburg Star.
The sites are now all on separate platforms, meaning links to affiliate sites on unifiednewsgroup.com will no longer work. Links to older and archived stories will change, as well.
You can still reach the site at ConnectVerona.com and VeronaPress.com, and it will contain all of the same content, including archives dating to 2006, in a new, more mobile-friendly format. Now, however, more of the site will be open to non-subscribers.
The staff at the Verona Press has been working over the past two months to augment its digital presence by ensuring its website content is updated several times each day. E-editions continue to be available by subscription, and access is included with the print subscription price. Individual stories are now available to anyone.
You can sign up for daily newsletters on the website and follow our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VeronaPressWMG.