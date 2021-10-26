Lawns and cornfields might have suffered, but the hot, dry summer was ideal for the organic chile peppers grown at Ted and Joan Ballweg’s Savory Accents farm in the Town of Verona.
“It was the best growing year I ever had,” Ted Ballweg told the Press, taking a break from clearing fields this week to wrap up a harvest of 32 varieties. The chiles are grown mainly on five acres at his farm on Range Trail south of the city.
“Peppers are very susceptible to viruses that thrive in wet weather,” he explained. “So when you have the hot, dry weather, it’s almost perfect.”
Ballweg has seen his share of ups and downs, with more than 60 years of experience dating to days on his family farm in the Town of Roxbury. He said he’s been growing chiles since 1984, the past 14 years at the farm near Scheidegger Forest.
This season, Ballweg said every variety fared well -- a rare event due to favorable conditions -- and he expects to harvest “a couple thousand bushels.”
About 40% of the crop will be sold fresh to individuals and local restaurants, he said, with the remainder processed into a variety of chile-related products at the Savory Accents commercial kitchen. That variety includes chile powders, rubs and sauces that are sold at savoryaccents.com, as well as the Dane County Farmers’ Market, The Sow’s Ear in Verona, Landmark Creamery in Paoli and Brix Cider in Mount Horeb.
Savory Accents has developed a loyal following, and Ballweg said he and Joan love interactions among customers who often share recipes, hot sauces made from their chiles and even seeds for possible future varieties.
Chile spiciness, or pungency, is graded under the Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) scale. Developed in 1912 by Wilbur Scoville, the scale measures concentrations of capsaicin for comparison, with bell and banana peppers at the low end and law enforcement pepper spray at the top. Ballweg said it’s a challenge to help people understand that chiles add more than five-alarm fire to a culinary experience.
“Our motto is flavor before heat,” he said. “We’re trying to enhance flavors. You don’t have to burn your mouth.”
Supporting that theme, Ballweg said he began growing Shishito peppers a decade ago -- sweet green chiles from Japan that “have no heat at all,” which serve as a gateway pepper to help broaden the palates of Midwestern consumers.
“I joke that 10 years ago I couldn’t pronounce it, and now it’s my best-seller,” Ballweg mused.
Also popular, said Ballweg, is the Lemon Drop Aji, a common seasoning pepper in Peru, featuring a citrus flavor and medium spice at about 15,000-30,000 SHUs.
“I call them the Packer peppers, because they’re gold and green,” he said, noting that mid-August is the peak season for fresh chiles.
For a “niche market,” Ballweg said Savory Accents grows the three hottest peppers in the world -- Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion and Ghost Pepper (or Buht Jolokia) -- and even blends them into a super-hot sauce named “Scorch.”
“I decided I’m just going to make the hottest thing in the world, and if it’s not hot enough, I’ll give them their money back,” said Ballweg, who noted that in three years of sales, no refund requests have arrived.
Worldwide, China produces about half of all chiles, and New Mexico leads in U.S. production, according to industry sources.
In Wisconsin, potatoes, snap beans and sweet corn dominate vegetable acreage, leaving chile peppers mainly to a small but growing community, Ballweg said. With major hot sauce competitors like Tabasco and Huy Fong Sriracha, he likens his market to the U.S. beer industry, where big-scale operators match wits with small producers.
“People buy more local during times like this,” Ballweg said. “Sales are up. We have seen demand for chile-inspired products grow for decades, and it is likely to continue, similar to the local craft beer industry.”
So what makes the Savory Accents farm so good for growing chiles?
“Soil is everything,” he said. “I use good soil management,” fostered by his experience, with input from Purple Cow Organics, of Middleton, and hired hands from among students and others at The University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“You have to know what the peppers want, and then you have to feed them that way,” said Ballweg, who uses raised beds covered by plastic and mulch, and who prefers to hand-water among the rows. “It’s a little tricky when you try to do it organically. They need a lot of nutrients.”
The good news is organic support systems have matured and improved over the years. The challenge, influenced by the pandemic, costs for ingredients such as sugar and spices, as well as bottles for chile products, have “gone through the roof,” as much as four times the cost of just two years ago. Product diversity is key to withstanding those market challenges, he said.
“To be sustainable, you can’t just think about the soil and air. You also have to think about your business plan,” said Ballweg. “You have to produce something at a profit. Every pepper matters. Every sale counts.”
Editor's note: The Press follows the AP Stylebook, which prefers “chile” and plural “chiles” when referring to chile peppers. But different spellings exist for chile-related products, such as “chili powder,” with an “i” at the end.