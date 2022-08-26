The Cap Times is the host of Madison Old Fashioned Week, a new area-wide celebration to help determine Madison’s best Old Fashioned. The celebration runs from Aug. 19-26.
There are 22 Old Fashioneds on the ballot in total, with one from Verona from 5th Quarter Bar and Grill.
The 5th Quarter Old Fashioned is described as "an Old Fashioned perfectly muddled with a mix of sugar, bitters, fresh fruit, and your favorite liquor of choice."
You may cast a vote until 11:59 p.m. central time on Friday, Aug. 26. Click here to be taken to the ballot page, voting links are at the bottom of the page.
Fifth Quarter Sports Bar and grill is located at 161 Horizon Drive in Verona.
This is the inaugural year of the Old Fashioned Week hosted by the Cap Times. Participating taverns, supper clubs, distilleries, bars and restaurants have either showcased an existing Old Fashioned from their menu or concocted a new recipe for patrons to try.