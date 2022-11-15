The holiday shopping season is upon us once again – and the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is giving shoppers more of a reason to shop locally this season.
When you shop at Verona businesses any time from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15, not only will you find great gifts, but you will be entered in a drawing to win one of three holiday baskets. Shoppers can also turn in receipts from any Verona business dated within the month-long span to receive an entry for every $25 spent, up to $250.
The new Verona Card gift cards also make for great gifts for teachers, co-workers, friends or those hard-to-shop-for family members, and are valid at any business in Verona. Cards can be purchased online at veronawi.com. You will automatically receive an entry for every $25 purchased in gift cards (up to $250) through the card order form.
The holiday basket raffle will be held on Dec. 16 and winners will be notified by phone or email.