Verona Area Police Chief David Dresser may now hold a different title, but he’s far from new to the Verona community.
“I was born and raised here in Verona,” he said. “Some of my original childhood memories (are) growing up on Melody Lane, learning how to ride my bike in the parking lot of St. James Church. It’s hard to believe how time flies by, and I never intended to be a hometown boy – to stay here – but my mom was a single woman and I was the baby of the family… I just couldn’t leave her alone.”
Dresser said he is honored to be part of the community he grew up in, and has been walking through the doors of the Verona Police Department since 1986 as part of the Verona Explorer Post.
“If it wasn’t for that experience – here in Verona at the Verona Police Department – I probably would not have become a police officer and I wouldn’t be here today,” he said.
Dresser served as a sergeant of the Verona Police Department from 2001 until becoming a lieutenant in 2008. In 2022, he earned the title as Chief of Police.
On Thursday, March 9, Dresser held a Q&A session at the Verona Senior Center, outlining responsibilities, goals, challenges and accomplishments throughout his time as chief.
Responsibilities
Within law enforcement, Dresser said officers see and experience many different things – a lot of it not great – that can stay in individuals’ heads as mental pictures that won’t go away.
Over the last few years, however, there has been a major focus on officer wellness, he said.
“Historically, officers were not supposed to talk about their feelings, officers were not supposed to talk about seeing a therapist, it was taboo,” Dresser said. “Thank goodness we got over that hurdle and now it’s accepted and encouraged.”
Physical and mental wellness is encouraged so much, he said, that mandatory mental health check-ins now take place within the department, where every staff member is required to see a therapist at least once a year.
Since becoming chief, Dresser said he has encouraged servant style leadership to support officers to the best of the department’s abilities.
“I encourage officers to try to make a difference every day and to do the right thing, at the right time, for the right reasons,” he said. “In terms of officer wellness, this is important as healthy officers make happy officers, and happy officers make good employees. The community benefits from happy and healthy officers. I think this is an important characterization of the culture of our agency.”
Dresser said he takes his responsibilities as chief seriously, which include ensuring the Verona Police Department holds a professional and well-trained staff to provide 24/7 coverage for emergency response and other discretionary services. He also works to make sure officers have up-to-date training, modern equipment and safe working conditions.
Additionally, Dresser said he ensures the Verona Police Department grows proportionately with the community with the goal of exceeding expectations while being fiscally responsible to taxpayers.
The last responsibility discussed involves creating current and relevant department policies to provide officers with direction, build trust with the community and mitigate unnecessary risk – something Dresser said the department is actively working on now.
“There are two-thirds of our policies that we haven’t touched in a long time,” he said. “That’s one of my goals, actually, to get our policies up to date, and there are organizations out there that can help with that… Having those policies – it’s good for the agency, good for the officers because they have a set of rules to play by, it’s good for the community, it’s good for the businesses.”
Goals
While Dresser works to obtain policies written by attorneys that are constitutionally vetted and meet standards of future accreditation, he also holds many other goals for the Verona Police Department.
These goals include:
Adding a supervisor to balance the workload and enhance investigative abilities, community policing efforts, emergency preparedness and policy management
Make the Community Policing Specialist a full-time position
Dedicate staff to do outreach with community members suffering from mental health issues
Dedicate staff to do outreach with victims of crime to ensure they are supported and informed
Add a civilian position to manage evidence, court services and fleet management
Dresser said he has also been trying to rebuild the police department’s relationship with the Verona Area School District. Due to a challenging relationship with the former administration, the police department and school district were unable to form a successor agreement to maintain a police officer in the high school – a position the department held for over 20 years.
Instead, the school officer was replaced with up to 10 security guards, Dresser said.
“From a public safety perspective, I fully endorse the school having their own security staff, and, in my opinion, it was long overdue, but not at the expense of our school officer,” he said. “In addition to losing the physical security presence and visual deterrent our school officer provided, we also lost the ability to build relationships with our student population.”
Dresser hopes to add a detective responsible for juvenile crimes, threat assessments and a direct liaison with the school district to replace the officer the department lost.
“I am very pleased with the relationship we have with the current superintendent, Dr. Clardy, and his administrative staff,” he said. “They have been great to work with and we look forward to our continued corroboration with the shared goal of maintaining safety within our public schools.”
Challenges
In Dresser’s opinion, one of the biggest challenges – or failures – of society is the response to mental health emergencies.
“We have a lot of mental health issues in our society as a whole, but in Verona too, where people are just suffering… Not everybody (is) in crisis, but just suffering and they need help,” he said. “We want to be that resource, we want to be able to get them help.”
Years ago, Dresser said the Verona Police Department was able to take individuals in crisis to Mendota Mental Health, which was a short ride to the north side of Madison. A policy decision no longer allows that, however.
“Now, the nearest facility is Winnebago Mental Health in Oshkosh,” he said. “So if somebody is in crisis and they need help, they literally have to get transported across the state in handcuffs to get that help – and how does that help anybody? To me, that’s just the biggest failure, and I really wish that the state would put more effort into that, and to have regional centers that we can take people to and treat people with a little more dignity.”
Another challenge, Dresser noted, is that law enforcement has been painted with a broad brush, considering many recent instances of police brutality within the United States. Keeping and maintaining trust with the community remains difficult as a result.
“What I didn’t think I would ever see is that Minneapolis officers, or Memphis, Tennessee officers or Louisville, Kentucky officers can harm the reputation of the Verona Police Department,” he said. “That’s been difficult to accept because we focus on doing everything right here. I’ve been doing this job for 30 years – I have never seen excessive use of force.”
As chief, Dresser now sets the tone for what he wants the culture of the agency to be.
“One reason why our department does so well – you don’t read about our department in the news – because our officers aren’t out getting in trouble and there’s a reason for that,” he said. “We hire people based on integrity – that is number one – and we do a very thorough background investigation on each and every police officer, and we don’t lower the standards.”
Accomplishments
When it comes to body-worn cameras within the Verona Police Department, Dresser said “they’re on it.”
“We got the funding two or three years ago, and it’s one of the first things I did as interim chief,” he said. “We actually ordered them, we have them, we have our cars outfitted with the charging abilities, we’re working on the policy and we’re hoping that by the beginning of the summer they’ll be live.”
Currently, every squad has a mobile video recorder, Dresser said, with traffic stops being recorded for years.
Another accomplishment Dresser discussed is that every officer has received training in crisis intervention put together by Dane County Mental Health and NAMI – or the National Association of Mental Illness.
The department’s use of force policy has also received updates to reflect changes, such as no choke-holds and requiring officers to intervene in situations of misconduct.
“That’s how we train our staff now,” Dresser said. “If you see an officer who is not coping well, who is not acting professional, who’s got tunnel vision – intervene.”
Lastly, the Verona Area Department now has small drones – which Dresser said are hugely popular within law enforcement. The equipment was made available through a $10,000 donation.
“You can get up to 800 feet, you get an overview, it’s got thermal imaging on it and there are plenty of missing people who have been located,” he said.
Dresser ended the Q&A session by thanking the residents of Verona for continued support.
“Even though we went through some critical times – and difficult times – Verona’s been a great place to be,” he said.