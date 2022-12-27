The City of Verona Public Works Department will be holding a Christmas tree pick-up during the month of January.
Trees will be collected weekly throughout the city, weather depending. Participants are asked to place trees at the curb for collection and to ensure they are not placed in the street so plows can clear snow as needed. All tree stands, lights, ornaments, tree bags and other decorations must be removed or the three will not be collected.
Crews will not collect wreaths, evergreen rope, garlands or boughs as they contain wires that can damage equipment. Those items should be placed in refuse bins.