According to a July 10 credit opinion from Moody’s Investors Service, the City of Verona has a strong financial future ahead.
In the July opinion, the city’s bond rating was upgraded from Aa2 to Aa1, the second highest rating possible. According to Moody’s, an “Aa” long-term obligation rating is judged to be of high quality and is subject to very low credit risk. Aa2 indicates a mid-range ranking, with Aa1 demonstrating a ranking on the higher end of the category.
“The city was upgraded to Aa1 because its well managed financial operations will continue to support very strong reserve levels, which have improved in recent years,” a Moody’s press release states. “The city benefits from its position as a growing suburban community favorably located near Madison with strong resident income and per capita wealth metrics. Leverage and fixed-costs ratios are in line with peers. These strengths are balanced against its high taxpayer concentration.”
Verona’s local economy is likely to continue growing, the July opinion states, due to ongoing development, ample room for growth and strong economic growth trends in Madison. It attributes much of the city’s growth to Epic Systems, which is the largest taxpayer (36%) and employer (9,700).
“While the city is highly dependent on Epic as both a taxpayer and employer, ongoing investments by the company signal stability and mitigate the risk of job or tax base loss in the near term,” the opinion states. “Residents also benefit from employment opportunities throughout the Madison metropolitan area and the city’s major employers exist in the manufacturing, technology and medical sectors.”
Due to ongoing economic development and proactive budget management, the opinion predicts the city’s financial operations to remain strong.
“The fiscal 2023 general fund budget reflects balanced operations,” the opinion states. “But, given the city’s conservative budgetary management and history of outperforming its budget, it will likely generate positive variances by year-end.”
Mayor Luke Diaz told the Press this bond rating increase demonstrates the strong fiscal position staff have put the city in. It is a testament to the good work of staff, especially finance director Brian Lamers, he said.
According to the press release, Moody’s also assigned an Aa1 rating to the city’s General Obligation Promissory Notes, Series 2023 with a proposed par amount of about $3.3 million. Post-sale, the city will have roughly $37 million in general obligation unlimited tax debt outstanding.