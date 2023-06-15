For the first time ever, the City of Verona will fly the progress pride flag at City Hall for LGBTQ Pride Month in June.
During a Monday, June 12 Common Council meeting, alders unanimously approved the first City of Verona Display of Flag Policy – which established guidance for the display of flags at city facilities, including commemorative flags.
According to the policy, City Hall should always display the U.S. flag, and may display specific flags without authorization from the council: Wisconsin flag, City flag, POW/MIA flag, Tree City USA flag, any official flags of the United States Armed Forces and flags for specific city departments.
To constitute a commemorative flag, the flag must previously have been approved for display at the United States Capitol or Wisconsin Capitol within the previous 10 years. In order for the council to consider flying such flags, the mayor or two alders must submit a written request to the city clerk. Commemorative flags must be donated to the city, not purchased.
The policy states that no more than two commemorative flags shall be displayed at a time, with the dates and location of the display to be determined by the council. Flags are approved for display following a two-thirds majority vote. Whenever a commemorative flag is asked to be flown, action needs to be taken each specific time, City Attorney Bryan Kleinmayer said.
The purpose for drafting the policy is having control over what goes on city flagpoles. If the city were ever challenged, the policy helps ensure that the decision to fly commemorative flags would be considered government speech as opposed to private speech, Kleinmayer said.
“I do think it’s super common for cities and other governing bodies to be asked about this, so I think it’s better that we have a policy,” Mayor Luke Diaz said. “I think it’s more fair because then everyone is under the same standards – it doesn’t matter what group – you come through and follow the rules.”
District 3 Alder Phil Hoechst said it’s a good idea to create a policy, but thinks the city is creating a problem. If a certain commemorative flag were to be denied, he noted that community members would be upset.
District 2 Alder Mara Helmke disagreed with Hoechst, saying that not acting because it might upset people is not an appropriate way to handle the decision.
“I don’t think we should not do something just because some people are going to be upset by them,” she said. “(It) just doesn’t seem (like) how democracy works – we just shut everything down because some people will be upset.”
District 2 Alder Rye Kimmett noted that all propositions come with risks but flying commemorative flags would allow more people to feel accepted in the community.
“If we don’t stand up when people are being threatened in our community – silence is a statement,” she said.
Following the approval of the new flag policy, the council voted to fly the progress pride flag at City Hall for Pride Month throughout June 2023. The request to fly the flag was written by Mayor Diaz.
“There are people out there who need to see and have this be very obvious,” District 1 Alder Christine Posey said. “That’s why I feel it’s really important for this particular flag to be flown – that our city is in support of families, people and particularly children who don’t feel like they are accepted. They need to know that they are accepted, and it needs to be clear and loud that they are accepted in this life.”
Diaz said if the city is sending a message, it’s that they accept people for who they are – and supports flying the pride flag because he believes in freedom.
“If we make mistakes, I would like to make mistakes on the side of freedom,” Diaz said.
Council notes
During the meeting, Diaz read a proclamation declaring June 25, 2023 as Vietnam Veterans Welcome Day in Verona.
“While we cannot undo the past, we can right a wrong moving forward and ensure that our heroes now know how much we value their service, sacrifice, courage and commitment to our nation,” the proclamation reads.
Additionally, the council approved a conditional use permit for commercial animal boarding land use at 135 Enterprise Drive.
Residents living on West Harriet Street requested removing the no parking signs that were posted when Badger Ridge Middle School was the high school. Currently, there is limited parking on the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of West Harriet Street during school hours. The council approved this request.
Also approved was an ordinance restricting parking on both sides of the Badger Ridge Middle School driveway to ensure proper sightlines. It also restricts parking on the apex of the curve on West Harriet Street to allow for safe crossing.
An existing permanent access easement on outlot 4 of the Kettle Creek North subdivision was approved for release. The city now has a permanent paved access point through a city owned outlot from Tamarack Way.
Lastly, John Rader – director of Baker Tilly – presented information regarding the city’s 2022 financial audit. The audit report is available online in the council agenda packet.