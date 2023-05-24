In the coming weeks, people can expect an increased enforcement of seat belt violations across Wisconsin for the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt safety campaign to raise awareness and save lives.
Law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, are stepping up patrols for the campaign, which runs through June 4 nationwide, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) news release.
State law requires all drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt when traveling. Children must also be in the proper child safety seat for their age and size. The simple act of using a seat belt is proven to save lives in a crash, the release states.
“Buckling up is such an easy step – and it’s one of the most important things you can do every time you get in the car,” State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said in the release. “Remind your loved ones that you want them to come home safely. Every trip, every time.”
Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children, and passengers can also be cited for not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.
Raising awareness
The goal of the Click It or Ticket campaign is not simply to issue citations, but to educate the community on the importance of wearing a seat belt.
A survey conducted in 2022 found 87.5% of Wisconsin motorists wear seat belts. However, that number has been dropping in recent years and falls below the nationwide seat belt use rate of 90.4% in 2021, according to the release.
WisDOT’s seat belt awareness campaign features former Packers star Donald Driver, who appears in a series of videos.
“Our hope, through enforcement and education, more Wisconsinites will recognize the value of wearing a seat belt,” Bureau of Transportation Safety Director David Pabst said in the release. “No matter how far you’re traveling – just going down the street or across the state – Donald Driver’s message helps remind us that seat belts can become an easy habit.”
In addition to Click It or Ticket, WisDOT’s Buckle Up Phone Down campaign encourages drivers and passengers to be aware of the dangers of not wearing a seat belt throughout the year, the release states. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge online at wisconsindot.gov/BUPD.
“Join as an individual, community group or business and commit to traffic safety on every trip.”