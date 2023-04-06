At a recent Dane County Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources committee meeting, Verona residents – including Mayor Luke Diaz and District 32 Supervisor Mike Bare – expressed concerns regarding the water level of Badger Mill Creek following presentations from Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) and the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association.
MMSD Director of Ecosystem Services Martye Griffin provided the first presentation during the Thursday, March 23 meeting. Executive Director Lindsay Foy and Board President Robert Bohanan with the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association spoke second.
Following both presentations, individuals raised concerns during public comment about the long-term impacts of low flow in Badger Mill Creek, to which the committee discussed a possible resolution for moving forward.
Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS
To begin, Martye Griffin provided an overview of MMSD’s Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS (Phosphorus Limits and Updated Solutions) – a project to reduce phosphorus pollution in the stream. The district currently has two discharge sites – one at Badger Mill Creek and another at Badfish Creek. Both locations are regulated by the federal Clean Water Act (CWA), Griffin said.
“That’s because phosphorus is a contaminant that is of major concern,” he said. “And so, the district has requirements in our discharge permits around phosphorus.”
Griffin said MMSD is already doing a lot to remove phosphorus from discharge but must now do more to meet specific regulations per the discharge permits. The purpose of the Badger Mill Creek project is to determine a final compliance solution to meet phosphorus regulations.
Since MMSD’s permit was reissued in 2020, Griffin said they have been looking into potential options to comply with both the federal regulations and Wisconsin’s Phosphorus Rule.
“When we looked at all our options to begin with, we really wanted to prioritize fiscal responsibility, but also prioritize minimization of harming our discharge stream for whatever option we choose,” he said.
Initially, Griffin said MMSD decided on six options, but after research and assessments, have narrowed it down to the following three: modify flow, water quality trading and tertiary treatment.
A final decision has yet to be made. In the meantime, Griffin said the district is undertaking two assessments as they develop a final compliance solution.
“One is looking at the impact or the influence of (the) district’s effluent on Badger Mill Creek,” he said. “We know that the watershed – since we started discharging at Badger Mill Creek – has changed dramatically, and we really wanted to get a better understanding of the influence of the discharge on the creek.”
The assessment focused on two key questions, Griffin said. The first question relates to the depth and flow of Badger Mill Creek, both with and without MMSD’s discharge. The second question asked what happens to instream habitats as depth and flow change, since certain instream habitat features rely on depth and flow to perform the way they’re supposed to, he said.
MMSD conducted this assessment in the winter during low flow conditions and is currently assessing the collected data to generate a report that will be released soon, Griffin said.
The second assessment was related to tertiary treatments and involved reviewing cost and feasibility considerations of potential treatment options.
While working towards a final solution, Griffin said MMSD has been asking questions, assessing alternatives and having ongoing communication and engagement with the community. A public hearing will be held on Thursday, May 11.
Concerns with low flow
After MMSD, Foy and Bohanan with the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association presented information on the likely impact to Badger Mill Creek if MMSD were to reduce, or modify, the flow of the stream.
Foy said potential risks would include a detrimental low flow during drought conditions, effects on resiliency and the ability of the stream to adapt to climate change and other uncertainties, shoreline erosion and harm to habitat restoration and recent infrastructure improvements, increased sediment loading and impacts to groundwater recharge.
The presentation then included two pictures of Badger Mill Creek taken on Feb. 14, 2023, Foy said, during the two-week MMSD assessment where water flow was shut off. Recently installed instream woody habitat structures were above the water line during this time, rendering them ineffective and subject to rot, Foy explained.
“One of our concerns is that the big picture seems to be missing,” Bohanan added. “The study that is being pointed to is short-term – it’s a small time frame. And ecological systems don’t respond just in the short-term.”
Flow, temperature and dissolved oxygen are all related, Bohanan said. Temperature and dissolved oxygen are important for fish and other organisms in the stream. As flow increases, temperature decreases and dissolved oxygen increases.
“Our big concern is that when we have these drought periods – and we potentially no longer have that discharge from the MMSD effluent – that stream is going to be really, really affected by this,” he said.
The bottom line, Foy said, is that there is not enough information yet to really know what a 30-50% reduction in flow would cause. DNR staff recommend a two-year study that looks at different scenarios and time periods to understand the true impact, according to Foy.
“Our intention isn’t to be adversarial… we’re fully cognizant of the challenges that MMSD is facing,” Bohanan said. “Our hope is to then be a partner where we can find some solutions that meet what they need around phosphorus, but also protect the stream from what are inevitable harms.”
Community members echo concerns
Following both presentations, public comment allowed individuals to weigh-in on the information provided by MMSD and the watershed association. All speakers shared a common concern: the water level of the stream.
Resident of Montrose John Sales shared data from the Badger Mill Creek website on how throughout time, the stream has experienced periods of drought and low flow dating to 1999.
“We’re in a period – the last four or five years – of higher flow, but we certainly could flip and go back in a heartbeat,” he said. “We would have a stream that almost ceases to exist.”
Long-time Verona resident Brian Christian spoke after Sales, voicing concerns on behalf of the group Friends of Badger Mill Creek Environmental Corridor. He said the creek is a valued asset to Verona and widely enjoyed by hikers.
City of Verona Mayor Luke Diaz said the stream is not only a “key part” of Verona, but some surrounding areas as well.
“The potential that MMSD could lower the water levels by cutting off effluent and potentially put the viability of Badger Mill Creek as a trout stream at risk – I think it would be a tragedy if it came to that,” he said.
And the city and county have spent a significant amount of money on streambank restoration, Diaz said.
“A permanent lowering of the overall stream level would basically undo it, which I find extremely frustrating because budgets are tight and I think the investment in streambank restoration – both from the city’s perspective and from the county’s – show how important water quality and maintaining Badger Mill Creek as a habitat is to both bodies,” he said.
Diaz noted that moving the effluent elsewhere is not actually solving the problem, but rather moving it around. He thinks a tertiary phosphorus treatment plant is a good potential option to directly address the issue – even with a higher cost.
After public comment, the committee held a discussion. District 32 Supervisor Mike Bare, who sat-in for the meeting, said it would be a mistake to diminish the efforts to make Badger Mill Creek a recreational space – calling the area “ripe for further investment.”
Likewise, Bare expressed concerns on diminishing the flow of the stream, however recognized the difficulty of reducing phosphorus. He proposed that it will take a combination of mitigation factors for a final solution.
“It’s not just a Verona issue,” he said. “It goes further downstream and to an ocean.”
District 6 Supervisor and committee member Yogesh Chawla suggested drafting a resolution for late referral during the Dane County Board meeting on Thursday, April 20, to which District 30 Supervisor and committee member Patrick Downing agreed.
Chawla noted the difficult situation, as phosphorus pollution in water – among others – is a big problem, but MMSD has statutory requirements to meet.
“I’m hoping we can come towards a collaborative discussion where maybe there is some amount of flow that could be reduced, but that wouldn’t have adverse impacts,” he said.