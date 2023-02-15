The City of Verona Common Council passed an ordinance to annex around 32 acres of Town of Verona land east of County M and south of County PD during a meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
This ordinance passed despite apprehension from the town regarding the city’s decision to not include the full width of the Right-of-Way on County PD in the annexation, which the Council said would cause issues with public safety.
City Administrator Adam Sayre received a letter from the Town of Verona on Feb. 13 addressing concerns with the annexation, but said those date back to the beginning of January.
“Specifically, their concern relates to the annexation – or lack thereof – of County Highway PD,” he said. “What they point to as part of their concern is that we have not included any of that Right-of-Way – and the boundary agreement has a statement that talks about potentially the entire width of that Right-of-Way [being] annexed.”
Sayre said the town board’s current position is to annex the full width of the Right-of-Way on County PD, which includes four travel lanes and the starting point of the westbound tunnel.
Mayor Luke Diaz said the town’s position is “kinda shocking” and “unfortunate.”
“We basically have a neighbor who is acting in bad faith, and they’re so willing to try to sabotage some of these developments that they’re willing to put public safety at risk,” Diaz said.
Sayre asked the town a series of questions for clarification about the intent of annexing County PD, but said he has not received a response.
“We still have significant public safety concerns with the annexation of the county highway,” he said. “It’s a logistical mess for us – potentially with three jurisdictions competing in that same area – if there’s an accident or situation there.”
Diaz said based on his understanding of the boundary agreement, the city is acting within it and annexing land that was always meant to be in the city.
To make this annexation effective, the Council also approved an annexation agreement with Cascade Development, West Madison Bible Church and Psalms Partners for the development of land on County M and County PD.
A proposed development plan includes the construction of 700 multi-family units in six buildings and two 9,800 square feet commercial buildings. Currently, the land contains the West Madison Bible Church, woods and vacant land.
In addition, the Council passed a resolution approving a Tax Increment District 4 Affordable Housing Extension. These funds could not only go to businesses or homes that received a tax credit, but also to existing houses or areas that need certain improvements, Sayre said.
Also passed was an ordinance approving a zoning map amendment for 5.54 acres of land from Rural Agriculture (RA) to Suburban Industrial (SI).
Sayre discussed some public displeasure with how snow was removed in Verona and around the area during the large snowfall last week. Sayre asks the public to have patience during snow events that occur during the day as staff must operate around parked vehicles, traffic and cars.
“It wasn’t an easy one, by any means,” he said. “Staff put in a lot of long hours doing that, and they were up at the crack of dawn the next day also… I just encourage people to have patience during events – it’s not easy on our staff, it’s not easy on our drivers – they’re doing the best they can.”
The second Common Council meeting of the month – initially scheduled for Feb. 27 – will not make quorum, Sayre said. Due to this, the meeting will likely be moved to a different date.