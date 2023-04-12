Community Calendar: April 13-21
Thursday, April 13
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Q&A with Fire Chief Machotka
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join the fire chief Dan Machotka to find out what is happening in our local fire department.
Medicare Appointments
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Deb Harvey offers one-on-one appointments with senior center members to discuss retirement related topics such as insurance, Medicare, Medicare Part D and more. Please bring your Medicare card to your appointment.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Vets Group
2 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Socialize and chat with veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids! Bring your own deck or borrow one of ours. For ages 6-11, no registration required.
Friday, April 14
Time to Level-Up!
8-10 a.m. at Tingalls Graphic Design, 2939 Fish Hatchery Road #100, Madison.
This energizing seminar with Chisel Actioncoach delivers actionable takeaways to optimize time, team and profits in your business. Limited seats available, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/time-to-level-up-tickets-600760138747.
Child Development Story Time: Bugs
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join a member of CI Pediatric Therapy Centers’ staff for an interactive story time of books, songs, movement, crafts and fun! Activities will be geared towards ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome. Registration required.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Baby Story Time
1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Andy Braun Live
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Join Andy Braun for folk-rock favorites and singer-songwriter selections from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s through today. Andy will also feature original songs from his new albums “Shameless Attempts” and “22.”
Saturday, April 15
Community Meal and Free Vaccine Clinic
9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
For everyone 6 months or older. No appointment, insurance or ID required. Community lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome and no reservation is required. The purpose of the meal is to create a more cohesive and resilient community and to build support for BPNN’s mission to end hunger and poverty on a local level. We chose Saturdays to fill the gap when school lunches and senior programs are not available.
Angela Meyer Live
1-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Come on out to Wisconsin Brewing Company for some brews and tunes by country music artist Angela Meyer.
Andrew Robinson Live
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Andrew Robinson is back for another performance in Verona.
Sunday, April 16
Euchre Tournament
1-5 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Check-in at 12:30 p.m., cost is $20 per team. To register, email Sara at sara.eustice@wbcll.com.
Insects Up Close
1:30-2:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
The UW Insect Ambassadors will share amazing facts about insects and give you the chance to view (and hold) a variety of bugs. Geared to ages 3 and up, no registration required.
Monday, April 17
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, registration required.
Bugs Galore
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Do bug crafts and activities, plus see real bugs with the UW Insect Ambassadors, a graduate-student run outreach group through UW-Madison Department of Entomology. Geared to ages 6-11, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tuesday, April 18
Library Yarns Craft Group
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project.
Early Reader Book Club: Bug Edition
4-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Library staff will read aloud longer books, lead a discussion about them and we’ll do a fun activity together. No pre-reading required. For children ages 5-7, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Insects, Art and Advocacy
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Jennifer Angus, a visual artist, is a professor in the Design Studies department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is best known for creating elaborate installations in which real insects, albeit dead and dried, are pinned directly to the wall in order to create patterns which reference wallpaper. Angus’ work seeks to provoke a series of increasingly urgent questions in the age of climate change and argues that beyond clean air and water, insects are the key to the earth’s well-being and our very survival. Angus will explore the ability of art to cultivate discourse on the importance of insects.
Wednesday, April 19
Caregiver Project with Dana Jensen
9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Dana Jensen, case management student intern, will present her internship project. Whether you are a caregiver or not, Dana will share priceless information that can make caregiving less stressful and, in some cases, possible.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, registration required.
Quarry Ridge Tour
11:30 a.m. at Quarry Ridge, 2861 Fitchrona Rd., Fitchburg
Join Quarry Ridge for a chef-prepared lunch. Visitors will take a walk around the community, see the amenities and walk through beautifully decorated model rooms. Contact Quarry Ridge at 608-819-1190 to register.
Russia – Along the Volga
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Joe Fahey will take us on a winding trip from historic St. Petersburg to Moscow through cities along the Volga River, including a ride on the Trans-Siberian Railway. He will share the cultural norms and a view of Mother Russia that few from the west get to experience.
Library Knit Along: Lace Cowl
4:30-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Are you intrigued by lacework but intimidated by charts and yarnovers? Come join us as we work through how to knit a lovely but simple lace cowl, perfect for chilly springtime. Adding lace and chart reading to your knitting skills is easier than you think and we’ll do it together in the supportive environment of our library. Registration required; the group will meet four Wednesdays. Once registered, participants receive an email with a free pattern, more details and a list of materials.
Tween Craft: Bug Bites
6-6:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Create your own edible bug. We will provide candy, frosting and other snack foods and you will design your own insect creation. For ages 8-11, registration required.
“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”
7 p.m. at Badger Ridge Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
The performance is free and open to the public.
Thursday, April 20
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Mobile Library with Mary Driscoll
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join Mary Driscoll from Dane County Library Service to learn more about free services available from local public libraries. Learn about the library’s home services program, available for individuals with an ongoing physical condition that prevents them from going to the library. The library also offers help for individuals who would like to learn how to download free library books to tablets and phones.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Please bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Chisel Actioncoach Launch Party
4-7 p.m. at The Vine, 5264 Verona Rd., Fitchburg
Registration required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-chisel-time-chisel-actioncoach-launch-party-tickets-578091215387.
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Networking Happy Hour
5-7 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 2975 Sub-Zero Pkwy., Fitchburg
Join us for a casual evening of networking. Register at https://business.veronawi.com/events/details/networking-happy-hour-04-20-2023-3930.
“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”
7 p.m. at Badger Ridge Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
The performance is free and open to the public.
Friday, April 21
Triad Drive Thru Drug Take Back
8-10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join us in creating a safer community by bringing in unused, unwanted and expired medications to be disposed of properly. The program collects most prescription and over-the-counter medications and asks that you empty pills into a baggie and leave liquids and creams in their original containers. For safety reasons, sharps, inhalers or anything under pressure is not accepted. For questions, contact the Verona police at 608-845-7623.
Elder Law and Estate Planning Appointments
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Attorney Bailey Lagman assists with estate planning and elder law matters, such as Medicaid. Call 608-845-7471 to sign up for these 45-minute appointments. Bailey’s law office will reach out to you before your appointment.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Baby Story Time
1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Recurring Events
Green Challenge
Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 30 at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Participate as one household. Each completed activity earns your household an entry ticket to win prizes, like green products, outdoor experiences, garden center gift cards and more. Visit https://veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
Verona’s Great Outdoors – Banner Display
Friday, April 14 through Friday, May 5
Students of the Verona Area School District designed street banners using the theme “Verona’s Great Outdoors.” Thirty designs were chosen for banners. The banners will be on exhibit in the Verona Public Library prior to being displayed on East Verona Avenue.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Stepping on Fall Prevention Series
9-11 a.m. Fridays through May 19 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
A fall could change everything. Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop can help you avoid a dangerous and costly fall so you keep doing what you love. This free series is led by certified instructors from Safe Communities Taskforce.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.