Community Calendar: April 20-28
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, April 20
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Mobile Library with Mary Driscoll
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join Mary Driscoll from Dane County Library Service to learn more about free services available from local public libraries. Learn about the library’s home services program, available for individuals with an ongoing physical condition that prevents them from going to the library. The library also offers help for individuals who would like to learn how to download free library books to tablets and phones.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Please bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Chisel Actioncoach Launch Party
4-7 p.m. at The Vine, 5264 Verona Rd., Fitchburg
Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/its-chisel-time-chisel-actioncoach-launch-party-tickets-578091215387.
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Networking Happy Hour
5-7 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 2975 Sub-Zero Pkwy., Fitchburg
Join us for a casual evening of networking. Register at business.veronawi.com/events/details/networking-happy-hour-04-20-2023-3930.
Verona Area Community Theater presents “The Lion King Kids” and “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
6 p.m. at Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way
These great family friendly musicals feature youth in grades 2-5 (“The Lion King”) and youth in grades 6-8 (“The Little Mermaid”). More information and tickets are available at vact.org.
Verona Area Middle Schools present “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”
7 p.m. at Badger Ridge Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
The performance is free and open to the public.
Blue Spruce Live
7:30-9:30 p.m. at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Come out for some food, drinks and music at Paddy Mac’s.
Friday, April 21
Triad Drive Thru Drug Take Back
8-10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join us in creating a safer community by bringing in unused, unwanted and expired medications to be disposed of properly. The program collects most prescription and over-the-counter medications and asks that you empty pills into a baggie and leave liquids and creams in their original containers. For safety reasons, sharps, inhalers or anything under pressure is not accepted. For questions, contact the Verona police at 608-845-7623.
Elder Law and Estate Planning Appointments
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Attorney Bailey Lagman assists with estate planning and elder law matters, such as Medicaid. Call 608-845-7471 to sign up for these 45-minute appointments. Bailey’s law office will reach out to you before your appointment.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Baby Story Time
1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Verona Area Community Theater presents “The Lion King Kids” and “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
6 p.m. at Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way
These great family friendly musicals feature youth in grades 2-5 (“The Lion King”) and youth in grades 6-8 (“The Little Mermaid”). More information and tickets are available at vact.org.
Dino Ante Live
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Another brand new artist to Hop Haus, come check out Dino Ante!
Sharona & Ray Ray Live
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Enjoy delicious beet in Wisconsin Brewing’s big tap rooms as you take in some awesome pop-rock covers!
Andy Braun Live
7-9 p.m. at Toot + Kate’s Winebar, 109 S. Main St.
Join Andy Braun for folk-rock favorites and singer-songwriter selections from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s through today! Andy will also feature original songs from his new albums “Shameless Attempts” and “22.”
Saturday, April 22
Prescription Drug Take-Back
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Verona Police Department, 111 Lincoln St.
The event will be held outside with a drive-thru drop-off. Please empty all pills into a clear plastic baggie prior to the event to assist with ease of disposal. Prescription liquids and creams must be in their original containers. The focus is on removing potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from our state’s medicine cabinets and preventing them from going into the water supply. For questions, contact the Verona police at 608-845-7623.
Thistle + Elm Boutique Pop-Up Shop
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Operation Nutrition, 1031 N. Edge Trail
Grab all of your favorite gals and join us for a little shopping at Operation Nutrition! Come on out to grab one of Operation Nutrition’s speciality drinks and shop Thistle + Elm’s carefully curated collections of on-trend, neutral apparel.
Raindrop Tour – Where Does the Stormwater Go?
10-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Kids can learn about the path of rainwater by learning about the Enviroscape Model, doing a raindrop tour and hearing a reading of the book “All the Way to the Ocean.” Presented by Zach Topel and Rachel Clark from AECOM (Verona’s City Engineering Consultant). Geared to ages 5-12, registration required.
Verona Area Community Theater presents “The Lion King Kids” and “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
12 p.m. at Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way
These great family friendly musicals feature youth in grades 2-5 (“The Lion King”) and youth in grades 6-8 (“The Little Mermaid”). More information and tickets are available at vact.org.
Planting an Idea with Authors Jerry Apps and Natasha Kassulke
1:30-2:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Wisconsin authors Jerry Apps and Natasha Kassulke as they discuss their new book, “Planting an Idea: Critical and Creative Thinking About Environmental Issues.” They will show how the processes of critical and creative thinking can be used to evaluate the issues and to define potential actions and solutions of the most pressing and important matters today. Books will be available for sale and signing, registration required.
Verona Area Community Theater presents “The Lion King Kids” and “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
3:30 p.m. at Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way
These great family friendly musicals feature youth in grades 2-5 (“The Lion King”) and youth in grades 6-8 (“The Little Mermaid”). More information and tickets are available at vact.org.
The Box Band Live
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
The Box Band is back in Verona for another fun night!
Sunday, April 23
Latino Nation Spring Carnival Fundraiser
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Verona Area High School Fieldhouse, 234 Wildcat Way
Free admission and parking, tickets required for activities. Activities include train rides, arts and crafts, food, prizes and games.
ChopChop Family Cooking Club – White Bean Chili (Taught in Spanish)
1-2:15 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
ChopChop Cooking Club is a Sunday afternoon cooking and nutrition class for all children ages 6+ and their families. These engaging classes are led by UW Health physicians and are designed to teach kids about food, cooking, nutrition and health. Children ages 6-11 must be accompanied by an adult. Class participation requires a $5 donation per child. Register online at bpnn.org/cooking-classes.html or email ChopChopCookingClubBPNN@gmail.com.
Andy Braun Live
1-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Join Andy Braun for folk-rock favorites and singer-songwriter selections from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s through today! Andy will also feature original songs from his new albums “Shameless Attempts” and “22.”
Monday, April 24
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tiny Bites for Health? On Eating Insects and the Quest for Sustainable Protein
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Have you ever eaten insects? Although not commonplace on American plates, insects are an appropriate and important food around the globe. Farming insects for food and feed offers opportunities to improve both human health and livelihoods with fewer environmental costs than conventional livestock. Questions remain regarding the real-world feasibility, benefits and risks of insect agriculture, however. Dr. Valerie Stull will explore various aspects of trends in insect consumption and highlight cutting-edge research out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison on related social, environmental and health impacts. Registration required.
Tuesday, April 25
Toddler Art and Play: Bugs!
10-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join us at the library for messy process art and sensory play! Wear clothes that can get messy and drop-in for some fun toddler activities. For ages 1-3, no registration required.
Family Art: Butterflies
4-4:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Kids and their caregivers can get creative together with a different art project each month. Art can be messy so dress appropriately. Geared towards ages 6-9 with their adult, no registration required.
Network and Learn: Your Business vs. Cyber Security
5-7 p.m. at Buck & Honey’s, 800 W. Broadway, Suite 300, Monona
Join the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce for an evening of networking with Madison area business leaders and learning from cyber security experts. Technology is such an important part of our business’ daily operations and its security needs to be a top priority. We look forward to having you there as a business leader from the Madison area for an evening of networking, free drinks, free appetizers and door prizes.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Wednesday, April 26
Blood Pressure Checks with Verona Fire Department
9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join some of Verona’s finest for a free blood pressure check. Appointments are first come, first serve.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, registration required.
Teen Virtual Reality
3:30-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Drop-in VR. You come first, you play first. While you wait for the Oculus Meta Quest 2, play on the SNES or Switch! For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Dragonflies of Southern Wisconsin
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Dragonflies are amazing creatures, their visual and flying abilities make them unique. Jessica Seiders, from the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society, will discuss the biology, behavior and identification of some of our Wisconsin species. The talk will be followed by a walk around the Silent Street Pond to identify early spring arrivals. Registration required.
Thursday, April 27
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
In-Home Living Options
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Brendan Riordan at Cornerstone Caregiving will discuss in-home caregiving options as opposed to retirement homes, along with the pros and cons that go with each. Sponsored by Akamai Investment Advisors.
Content Coffeehouse
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Verona Ave.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is opening our office for a monthly collaborative Content Creation workshop. Here, you can relax and focus on content creation for your business, lean on fellow professionals for support and ideas and get advice from the social media specialist in house to help with brainstorming and feedback. Participants should bring a laptop and charger, if needed. Charging stations, coffee, tea, water and snacks will be provided.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Afternoon of Games!
1-3 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come on over for an afternoon of fun and friends with a variety of games to choose from. Available games include Uno, Cribbage, Backgammon, Boggle, Yahtzee, Racko or bring a game of your own! Please RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club
6-7 p.m. at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Ln.
Join us to discuss “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena at Boulder Brewpub! Books are available for pick-up at the service desk at the library starting March 23. No registration required.
Verona Optimists Monthly Guest Meeting
6:30-8 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Special guest meetings include guest speakers and other informational, educational and joyous activities planned in addition to our volunteer coordination work. During this meeting, artwork submissions from the Visual Arts Contest will be displayed, along with an announcement of winners.
Verona Area Community Theater presents “The Spongebob Musical”
7:30 p.m. at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
This production is a full-length musical and features a cast of high school students. The show is appropriate for all ages! More information and tickets are available at vact.org.
Friday, April 28
Coffee and Conversation
9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Roberta Parker from Quarry Ridge will be here with treats. Come join us!
Arbor Day Presentation
9:30 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Adam Waszak from Verona Parks and Urban Forestry will be here to talk with us on Arbor Day! Adam will address the Emerald Ash Borer, the important role of an urban tree canopy and touch on some new projects.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Air Plant Macrame with Sandi and Steph
11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join us for a fun and unique Arbor Day project. We’ll learn about air plants and then make our own macrame plant holder. Space is limited, register by calling 608-845-7471.
Baby Story Time
1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Verona Area Community Theater presents “The Spongebob Musical”
7:30 p.m. at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
This production is a full-length musical and features a cast of high school students. The show is appropriate for all ages! More information and tickets are available at vact.org.
Recurring Events
The Science of Extreme Weather
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays starting April 24 at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
In 24 exciting, informative half-hour lectures aimed at weather novices and amateur forecasters alike, you gain a surprisingly powerful tool in the face of such overwhelming forces: knowledge.
Green Challenge
Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 30 at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Participate as one household. Each completed activity earns your household an entry ticket to win prizes, like green products, outdoor experiences, garden center gift cards and more. Visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
Verona’s Great Outdoors – Banner Display
Friday, April 14 through Friday, May 5
Students of the Verona Area School District designed street banners using the theme “Verona’s Great Outdoors.” Thirty designs were chosen for banners. The banners will be on exhibit in the Verona Public Library prior to being displayed on East Verona Avenue.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Stepping on Fall Prevention Series
9-11 a.m. Fridays through May 19 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
A fall could change everything. Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop can help you avoid a dangerous and costly fall so you keep doing what you love. This free series is led by certified instructors from Safe Communities Taskforce.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.