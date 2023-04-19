Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Iowa, southwestern Columbia, northwestern Dane and southeastern Sauk Counties through 1030 AM CDT... At 944 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Spring Green, or 12 miles northeast of Dodgeville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Dodgeville, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Poynette, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Dane, Arena, Arlington, Bluffview, Ridgeway, Merrimac, Harmony Grove, Morrisonville, Governor Dodge St Park, and Blackhawk Lake Rec Area. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 102 and 108. Interstate 39 near mile marker 85. Interstate 39/90/94 between mile markers 109 and 110, and between mile markers 112 and 125. U.S. Highway 18 between mile markers 49 and 58. U.S. Highway 151 between mile markers 41 and 47. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH