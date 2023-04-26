Community Calendar: April 27 through May 5
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, April 27
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
In-Home Living Options
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Brendan Riordan at Cornerstone Caregiving will discuss in-home caregiving options as opposed to retirement homes, along with the pros and cons that go with each. Sponsored by Akamai Investment Advisors.
Content Coffeehouse
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Verona Ave.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is opening our office for a monthly collaborative Content Creation workshop. Here, you can relax and focus on content creation for your business, lean on fellow professionals for support and ideas and get advice from the social media specialist in house to help with brainstorming and feedback. Participants should bring a laptop and charger, if needed. Charging stations, coffee, tea, water and snacks will be provided.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Afternoon of Games!
1-3 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come on over for an afternoon of fun and friends with a variety of games to choose from. Available games include Uno, Cribbage, Backgammon, Boggle, Yahtzee, Racko or bring a game of your own! Please RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Noodles and Company Restaurant Night Fundraiser for Verona Little League
4-8 p.m. at Noodles and Company, 611 Hometown Circle, Suite 105
Twenty-five percent of all online and in-person sales will benefit Verona Little League.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club (New Location)
6-7 p.m. at 5th Quarter Bar and Grill, 161 Horizon Dr.
Join us to discuss “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena at Boulder Brewpub! Books are available for pick-up at the service desk at the library starting March 23. No registration required.
Verona Optimists Monthly Guest Meeting
6:30-8 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Special guest meetings include guest speakers and other informational, educational and joyous activities planned in addition to our volunteer coordination work. During this meeting, artwork submissions from the Visual Arts Contest will be displayed, along with an announcement of winners.
Verona Area Community Theater presents “The Spongebob Musical”
7:30 p.m. at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
This production is a full-length musical and features a cast of high school students. The show is appropriate for all ages! More information and tickets are available at vact.org.
Friday, April 28
Coffee and Conversation
9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Roberta Parker from Quarry Ridge will be here with treats. Come join us!
Arbor Day Presentation
9:30 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Adam Waszak from Verona Parks and Urban Forestry will be here to talk with us on Arbor Day! Adam will address the Emerald Ash Borer, the important role of an urban tree canopy and touch on some new projects.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Verona Parks and Forestry Arbor Day
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join the City of Verona’s Department of Parks and Forestry for a public tree planting event in honor of Arbor Day. Learn more about the city’s forestry operations by visiting ci.verona.wi.us/209/Parks-Urban-Forestry.
Air Plant Macrame with Sandi and Steph
11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join us for a fun and unique Arbor Day project. We’ll learn about air plants and then make our own macrame plant holder. Space is limited, register by calling 608-845-7471.
Baby Story Time
1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Bryant Switzky Live
7-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Bryant Switzky is an award-winning singer-songwriter who recently moved back to Verona after 20 years in the Twin Cities and Washington, D.C. His soulful acoustic music blends Americana, blues, pop and folk. He released his third album, "On the Edge of Something," in February. Learn more at bryantswitzky.com/.
Verona Area Community Theater presents “The Spongebob Musical”
7:30 p.m. at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
This production is a full-length musical and features a cast of high school students. The show is appropriate for all ages! More information and tickets are available at vact.org.
Saturday, April 29
2023 HHA USA Mission 24 – 3D Archery Shoot
7 a.m. at Blackhawk Bowhunters Archery Club, 2103 County Hwy PB
A full 28 target 3D course will be available, along with food and a silent auction. For more information and to register, visit facebook.com/events/1183643918935980?active_tab=about.
Neighbor 2 Neighbor Coffee Event
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Icki Sticki, 407 W. Verona Ave.
Come to Icki Sticki for a free cup of coffee, hot tea or refresher provided by neighborhood church Sugar River UMC. All you have to do is mention “Sugar River.” Members from the church will be available to answer any questions.
Verona Area Community Theater presents “The Spongebob Musical”
2:00 p.m. at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
This production is a full-length musical and features a cast of high school students. The show is appropriate for all ages! More information and tickets are available at vact.org.
Shekinah King Live
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Shekinah is back and you don’t want to miss her!
Verona Area Community Theater presents “The Spongebob Musical”
7:30 p.m. at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
This production is a full-length musical and features a cast of high school students. The show is appropriate for all ages! More information and tickets are available at vact.org.
Sunday, April 30
2023 HHA USA Mission 24 – 3D Archery Shoot
7 a.m. at Blackhawk Bowhunters Archery Club, 2103 County Hwy PB
A full 28 target 3D course will be available, along with food and a silent auction. For more information and to register, visit facebook.com/events/1183643918935980?active_tab=about.
Monday, May 1
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, registration required.
Red Cross Blood Donations
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UW Health, 100 N. Nine Mound Rd.
Donate blood with the Red Cross!
Behavioral Health Resource Center Outreach
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Meet with staff from the Behavioral Health Resource Center (BHRS) and learn how they can assist in connecting you with different Dane County mental health and/or substance use resources. This is an opportunity to ask questions, meet members of the BHRC and take informational materials home. Learn more about the BHRC by calling 608-267-2244 or visiting danebhrc.org.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, registration required.
Tuesday, May 2
Library Yarns
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Wednesday, May 3
TECHSPO Chicago 2023 Technology Expo
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Soldier Field Stadium, 1410 Museum Campus Dr.
Where business, tech and innovation collide in Chicago! TECHSPO Chicago brings together some of the best developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in the advanced world of technology. For more information and to register, visit techspochicago.com/.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, registration required.
Library Knit Along: Lace Cowl
4:30-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Are you intrigued by lacework but intimidated by charts and yarnovers? Come join us as we work through how to knit a lovely but simple lace cowl, perfect for chilly springtime. Adding lace and chart reading to your knitting skills is easier than you think and we’ll do it together in the supportive environment of our library. Registration required; the group will meet four Wednesdays. Once registered, participants receive an email with a free pattern, more details and a list of materials.
Verona’s Great Outdoor: Artist Reception
7-8 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Students of the Verona Area School District designed street banners using the theme Verona’s Great Outdoors. Thirty designs were chosen for banners. The banners will be on exhibit in the library prior to being displayed on East Verona Avenue. Coordinated by Verona Area Education Foundation in partnership with the City of Verona and Verona Area School District. Sponsored by Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, Ice Age Trail Alliance, Northpointe Development, Steve Brown Apartments and anonymous donors.
Thursday, May 4
TECHSPO Chicago 2023 Technology Expo
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Soldier Field Stadium, 1410 Museum Campus Dr.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Please bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Minecraft Club
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build in Minecraft based on a new theme each session! For ages 6-11, registration required.
DIY Macrame Heart Keychain
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Anne Cops, from Meraki Handmade Collective, will teach you three macrame knots so you can make your own macrame heart keychain. You will have several colors to choose from. All supplies will be provided and no experience is necessary. Registration required, class limited to 10 participants.
Friday, May 5
Baby Story Time
1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Recurring Events
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 3 through Oct. 4 at Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St.
We’ve been around for only seven years at Hometown Junction Park in the lovely Downtown area of Verona. We started out as the Artists and Farmers Market in Verona and have grown into a can’t miss weekly event every Wednesday during the summer months. We love being at Hometown Junction Park in the heart of the city, right off the Military Ridge Bike Path and Main Street. There is lots of green space, picnic tables, a large pavilion with live music, the iconic Veteran’s Fountain, bathrooms, water and free parking!
Verona Area School District Art Exhibit
May 2-25 at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Students in grades K-12 from the Verona Area School District will showcase their artistic talent.
The Science of Extreme Weather
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays starting April 24 at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
In 24 exciting, informative half-hour lectures aimed at weather novices and amateur forecasters alike, you gain a surprisingly powerful tool in the face of such overwhelming forces: knowledge.
Stepping on Fall Prevention Series
9-11 a.m. Fridays through May 19 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
A fall could change everything. Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop can help you avoid a dangerous and costly fall so you keep doing what you love. This free series is led by certified instructors from Safe Communities Taskforce.
Green Challenge
Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 30 at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Participate as one household. Each completed activity earns your household an entry ticket to win prizes, like green products, outdoor experiences, garden center gift cards and more. Visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
Verona’s Great Outdoors – Banner Display
Friday, April 14 through Friday, May 5
Students of the Verona Area School District designed street banners using the theme “Verona’s Great Outdoors.” Thirty designs were chosen for banners. The banners will be on exhibit in the Verona Public Library prior to being displayed on East Verona Avenue.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.