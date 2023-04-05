Community Calendar: April 6-14
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates
Thursday, April 6
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come over and knit with friends. All are welcome. Please bring your own supplies.
Minecraft Club
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build in Minecraft based on a new theme each session. For ages 6-11, registration required. Masks are encouraged.
Friday, April 7
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Tom Kastle Music: Songs of Hope
11:30 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Tom Kastle has been a singer and folk musician for decades, traveling the world, collecting and performing maritime songs and stories and captaining sailing ships on the Great Lakes. Tom presents Songs of Hope, from sailors waiting for a change in weather to folks waiting to see the light of day.
Baby Story Time
1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
The Dawg Bones
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Elizabeth Mary Live and Paul Schluter
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Dynamic power couple Elizabeth Mary and Paul Schluter combine country and rock n’ roll for a high energy show.
Saturday, April 8
Spring Egg-Stravaganza
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hometown USA Festival Park, 111 Lincoln St.
We have lots of fun things planned including pictures with the Bunny, inflatable obstacle course, face painting, spring crafts and more! To register for the egg hunt, visit https://business.veronawi.com/events/details/spring-egg-stravaganza-4065.
Enchanted Onion with Featured Guest
6 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Live music, no cover.
Monday, April 10
Coffee and Conversation
9-11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Josh Grotheer from Edward Jones will be here with breakfast treats and updates on the stock market and economy.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, registration required.
Red Cross Blood Donations
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, registration required.
Senior Case Management Outreach
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available. Contact Julie Larson at 608-845-7471 with questions.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Smartphone Photography I
6-8 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Make great photographs, from start to finish, all in the palm of your hand. Tricia LaPointe, photographer and instructor at Wisconsin Union Wheelhouse Studios, will give an introduction to smartphone photography, including shooting, editing via Snapseed and uploading the final product. This beginner-friendly class will take your photography steps beyond Instagram and cover composing better images and editing them to make them visually striking. Please have your phone battery charged and know the password for your App Store. Registration required, class limited to 16 participants.
Tuesday, April 11
Card Making Group
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Make cards for all kinds of events using Stampin’ Up products. Class costs $15. To register, contact Terry Schultz at 608-712-0572.
Crafty Tuesday
4-4:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stop by Teen Central for DIY projects. Create throughout the week, as supplies last. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Wednesday, April 12
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, registration required.
April Book Club
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join for a discussion of “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie. Books are available for pickup at the Verona Public Library. Bring your library card to the discussion to check out a copy of the book for the following month. Call the library at 608-845-7180 for questions.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, registration required.
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seven Acre Dairy Company, 6858 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Our networking lunch is your monthly opportunity to connect with other professionals in Verona and the Dane County region. You will also be briefed on relevant chamber news, new members and upcoming events. It is also your chance to share any news or requests you may have for the Chamber. Cost is $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Register at https://business.veronawi.com/events/details/networking-lunch-04-12-2023-86.
Snacks, Buttons and Mr. Bean
3:30-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Drop-in or stay. Snack, make a few buttons and enjoy some ridiculous Mr. Bean! For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Beef Tip Dinner
4:30-6:30 p.m. at Verona American Legion, 207 Legion St.
Dinner includes beef tips and gravy over noodles, green beans, applesauce, rolls and dessert. Cost is $13 per meal with a carryout service available. No call ahead orders or reservations accepted.
Beneficial Backyard Bugs
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Wisconsin is home to more than 20,000 insect species – the vast majority of which provide benefits to humans. Patrick Liesch, a statewide entomology specialist and director of the University of Wisconsin Insect Diagnostic Lab, will discuss the many ways in which insects help us out and also take a look at how common these beneficial creatures can be in our own area. This program is made possible by UW-Madison Badger Talks, registration required.
Thursday, April 13
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Q&A with Fire Chief Machotka
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join the fire chief Dan Machotka to find out what is happening in our local fire department.
Medicare Appointments
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Deb Harvey offers one-on-one appointments with senior center members to discuss retirement related topics such as insurance, Medicare, Medicare Part D and more. Please bring your Medicare card to your appointment.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5, registration required.
Vets Group
2 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Socialize and chat with veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids! Bring your own deck or borrow one of ours. For ages 6-11, no registration required.
Friday, April 14
Time to Level-Up!
8-10 a.m. at Tingalls Graphic Design, 2939 Fish Hatchery Road #100, Madison.
This energizing seminar with Chisel Actioncoach delivers actionable takeaways to optimize time, team and profits in your business. Limited seats available, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/time-to-level-up-tickets-600760138747.
Child Development Story Time: Bugs
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join a member of CI Pediatric Therapy Centers’ staff for an interactive story time of books, songs, movement, crafts and fun! Activities will be geared towards 2-5 year olds, but all ages are welcome. Registration required.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Baby Story Time
1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Recurring Events
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly.
Stepping on Fall Prevention Series
9-11 a.m. Fridays through May 19 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
A fall could change everything. Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop can help you avoid a dangerous and costly fall so you keep doing what you love. This free series is led by certified instructors from Safe Communities Taskforce.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.