Community Calendar: August 10-18
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Social Isolation and Dementia
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Social isolation can be debilitating and have lasting effects on an individual. Please join Deanna Rymaszewski, clinical educator and social worker from Agrace, for this important discussion. In this presentation, Rymaszewski will define social connection, review health impact and risks of social isolation and review strategies for addressing social isolation. This presentation is designed with a special emphasis on persons living with dementia.
Medicare Appointments
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Deb Harvey offers one-on-one appointments with members to discuss retirement-related topics such as insurance, Medicare, Medicare Part D and more. Please bring your Medicare card to your appointment.
Behavioral Health Resource Center Outreach
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Meet with staff from the Behavioral Health Resource Center (BHRC) and learn how they can assist in connecting you with different Dane County mental health and/or substance abuse resources. This is an opportunity to ask questions, meet members of the BHRC and take informational materials home. No registration required.
“Encanto” Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Enjoy stories, songs and activities about “Encanto.” Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Watch the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Vets Group
2 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Socialize and chat with veterans over some coffee and donuts sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Pokémon Club
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids. Bring your own deck or borrow one from the library. For ages 6-11, no registration required.
Leather Earring Making
4-7 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Create three pairs of your very own leather earrings from start to finish. All materials are provided. Choose from brass (bronze) or stainless steel (silver) hardware. Taught by Jeena Breunig of Valley of the Camps Jewelry & Gifts, LLC. Call 608-845-7471 to RSVP by noon on Friday, Aug. 4. Cost is $25 per person.
Live Music – Back2Back
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for rock, pop and country music. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Jim White
6-8 p.m. at the Paoli Schoolhouse Cafe, 6857 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for Hot Summer Nights with Jim White.
VACB Goes to the Movies
7:30 p.m. at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Wy., Verona.
The Verona Area Concert Band invites the community to enjoy an evening of instrumental music. Admission to the concert is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit vacbmusic.org or email info@vacbmusic.org.
Friday, Aug. 11
Chamber Golf Outing
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Edelweiss Golf Course, W4764 Edelweiss Rd., New Glarus.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to join this year’s annual golf outing. The price is $125 per person and includes a swag bag, lunch, dinner, game play, golf cart and entry into the raffle. For more information and to register, visit business.veronawi.com/events/details/chamber-golf-outing-4105.
Cooking Classes with Chef Laura Eyler – Baha Fish Tacos, Cowboy Caviar
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Do you love food? Join Chef Laura from Thyme Savor Cuisine as she teaches about seasonal food. The cost is $10 per person per day or $30 for all four days. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Summer Festival
3:30-8 p.m. at Noel Manor, 471 Prairie Way Blvd., Verona.
Enjoy free food and drinks, yard games, raffles, face painting and live music. Bags tournament will begin at 4:30 p.m. and costs $20 per team. Sign up in advance by emailing marketingdirector@noelmanorliving.com.
72nd Annual Belleville Community Picnic
5 p.m. to midnight at Sugar River Park, 105 Remy Rd., Belleville.
Join for games, activities and live music at the annual Community Picnic in Belleville. Fireworks will take place at dusk.
Live Music – Birddog Blues Band
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for blues, rock, R&B and soul music. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – BingBong
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy a night of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Saturday, Aug. 12
72nd Annual Belleville Community Picnic
7 a.m. to midnight at Sugar River Park, 105 Remy Rd., Belleville.
Join for games, activities and live music at the annual Community Picnic in Belleville. For more information, visit bellevillecommunityclub.com/events.html.
MTC Soccer for Change Tournament
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reddan Soccer Park, 6874 Cross Country Rd., Verona.
A 4x4 soccer fundraising tournament to support MTC Educate A Girl initiatives. Sign up online by visiting mtceducateagirlinc.org/mtc-soccer-for-change-tournament-2023.html?fbclid=IwAR3SosI4whoUoF9vPlRtEe80BmF_8QhjbqlNKuEIQrOmKv-n6ER6kQNjbrg.
Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin Littles Playgroup
9:30-11 a.m. at Fireman’s Park, Paoli St. and Bruce St., Verona.
Come out for a little sunshine and fresh air outside. The group will be playing at Fireman’s Park and the splash pad. Snacks will be provided for the kids. For more information and to RSVP, visit autismsouthcentral.org/event/littles-playgroup-08-12-2023/.
Pickleball at Harriet Park
10-11 a.m. at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., Verona.
The senior center has reserved courts for more pickleball play time. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471. Participants may sign up for one day only.
Live Music – The Artesians
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for acoustic and electric music. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Madison Red and The Band Time Forgot
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for jump blues and swing music. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Kevin Wypiszynski
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., Verona.
Join for live music at Hop Haus.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Live Music – Steven Szydel
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for classic rock and oldies. No carry-ins allowed.
72nd Annual Belleville Community Picnic
10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Sugar River Park, 105 Remy Rd., Belleville.
Join for games, activities and live music at the annual Community Picnic in Belleville. For more information, visit bellevillecommunityclub.com/events.html.
Feller Fest Family Fun 2023 – Fundraiser for Feller School
12:30-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy live music by Taylor & Von, along with brats, beer and baked goods for sale. This is a free, family-friendly event. Kid-friendly activities including bean-bag toss, coloring, bubbles and lawn games. The fundraiser will be held inside if it is raining.
Live Music – The Driftless Ramblers
2-5 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for country, bluegrass and rock. No carry-ins allowed.
Girls Try Hockey
6:30-8 p.m. at the Verona Ice Arena, 451 E. Verona Ave., Verona.
Now is your chance to try hockey – for free! No experience required. All school districts welcome; for girls in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Register online at veronaice.com; registration is for four sessions.
Monday, Aug. 14
Summer Family Movie Series
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join to watch “Peter Pan.” Free popcorn is provided.
Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Donate blood with the American Red Cross.
Silly Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
It’s time to get silly! Join for some silly stories, songs and activities. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Watch the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
Health Topics with BioQuick News
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Mike O’Neill is the founder of the online publication BioQuick News. BioQuick covers topics such as advances in life science and medicine. O’Neill will discuss BioQuick’s coverage and highlight a few articles that are particularly relevant to seniors, such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, macular degeneration and diabetes.
Magical Nature
1:30-2:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Discover the magic of nature with arts, crafts and experiments using natural materials you can find in your backyard. A sweet snack will be provided. For ages 5-7, no registration required.
Senior Case Management Outreach
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Toddler Art and Play
9:30-10:30 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join for messy process art and sensory play. Wear clothes that can get messy and drop in from some fun toddler activities. For ages 1-3, no registration required.
Card Making Group
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Make cards for all kinds of events using Stampin’ Up products. The class costs $15. To register, contact Terry at 608-712-0572.
Caregivers Group
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
The Caregivers Group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month. The group aims to provide support and resources. Are you or someone you know feeling unsure about attending the group for the first time? Join Julie at 9:30 a.m. to learn more. Please call 608-845-7471 to register.
Library Yarns Craft Group
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, join the library for a twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle. Meet up with other fiber enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Guests can bring lunch, a lawn chair and their project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required. If weather permits, the group meets outside.
Kids’ Science Lab
1:30-2:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join the library for messy science experiments. Wear clothes that can get messy and drop in for some fun activities. For ages 5-7, no registration required.
Lawn Games & Frozen Treats
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Play lawn games behind the library with other teens, weather permitting. Enjoy a cool treat and face off in cornhole, ladder toss, Spikeball, giant Jenga and more. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Music Together Madtown
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join Music Together Madtown for a demo class for kids. Geared toward ages 0-5 with parents or caregivers. Registration required.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Come and shop, eat, socialize and listen to music. Community is the heart of what Verona’s Farmers Market is all about.
Graphic Novel Book Club
3:30-4:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Discuss the graphic novel “Katie the Catsitter” in person, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Stop by the youth services desk for a copy. Registration required.
Live Music – Ken Wheaton
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for jump blues and swing music. No carry-ins allowed.
Thursday, Aug. 17
James the Magician
10:30-11:15 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join the library for an award-winning, interactive, comedy magic show. James Ember has been creating and performing magic throughout the world since 1986. For all ages, no registration required.
Green Burial
11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Shedd Farley and Dustin Duve from Natural Path Sanctuary along with Melissa Theisen from Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care will be at the senior center to discuss green burial options. Learn about Natural Path Sanctuary near Verona, a nature preserve burial ground also known as a green cemetery. It is the first cemetery in Dane County that exclusively follows green burial practices, offering natural alternatives to traditional burials.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Early Reader Book Club
3:30-4 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Library staff will read aloud longer books, lead a discussion about them and then complete a fun activity. For ages 5-7, no registration or pre-reading required.
Teen Gaming & VR
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Drop-in VR; you come first, you play first. While waiting for the Oculus Meta Quest 2, play on the SNES or Switch. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Live Music – Two Sick Charlie
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for jump blues and swing music. No carry-ins allowed.
Verona Lions Club Monthly Meeting
6-8 p.m. at Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Rd., Fitchburg.
The Lions Club invites members of the community to attend a meeting to learn more about what the organization does in the community. Meetings are typically held at Ten Pin Alley with a meal off the menu followed by a business meeting. Check the website for meeting locations in the case of a conflict. Guest speakers will be included in the meeting if available. The Lions will cover the cost of a meal for all first-time visitors.
Mini Succulent Garden Workshop
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Create your very own teacup garden. Choose from a collection of vintage or recycled containers and pick out your favorite succulent. Naomi of Glitter Workshop will guide guests through creating a magical garden. Numerous items such as gnomes, animals and stones will help make each garden unique. Registration required, class size limited to 20 adult participants.
Friday, Aug. 18
Cooking Classes with Chef Laura Eyler – Vegetable Stir Fry with Sauteed Cabbage and Greek Cucumber Salad
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Do you love food? Join Chef Laura from Thyme Savor Cuisine as she teaches about seasonal food. The cost is $10 per person per day or $30 for all four days. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Live Music – Fringe Field
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for ‘90s grunge and alternative music. No carry-ins allowed.
Music on Main Summer Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Music on Main is a free outdoor concert every other Friday during the summer. Join for live music by SunDance.
Live Music – Sharona & RayRay
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy a night of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Teen Outdoor Movie
8:30-10:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Snack on some popcorn while watching “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on a big screen in the library’s parking lot theater. Bring a chair – some will be available – and dress for the weather. If it rains, the event will be held indoors. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Recurring Events
Stuff the Bus with School Supplies
Monday, July 24 through Monday, Aug. 14
You can drop off school supplies at Verona Vision Care, 320 S. Main St. or at Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave. Cash donations are welcome.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Series: World Heritage Sites
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays until Aug. 14 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join for a series of lectures aimed at exploring the world’s greatest places, such as Taj Mahal, Mogao Grottoes and the Rocky Mountains.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Challenge some friends to trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Trivia
7-9 p.m. every Tuesday at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave., Verona.
Join for live general knowledge-themed trivia at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill. Gift certificates for first, second and third place winners.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join for a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Hop Haus Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., Verona.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia hosted by America’s Pub Quiz. Winning teams receive Hop Haus Brewing Company gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. Guests will also sing songs, do crafts and play in the farm-themed playroom! Sometimes Kismet also offers ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food and unique finds.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Kids can enjoy stories and the upstairs play area! Feel free to browse the large selection of children’s books while visiting.