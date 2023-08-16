Community Calendar: August 17-25
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, Aug. 17
James the Magician
10:30-11:15 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join the library for an award-winning, interactive, comedy magic show. James Ember has been creating and performing magic throughout the world since 1986. For all ages, no registration required.
Green Burial
11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Shedd Farley and Dustin Duve from Natural Path Sanctuary along with Melissa Theisen from Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care will be at the senior center to discuss green burial options. Learn about Natural Path Sanctuary near Verona, a nature preserve burial ground also known as a green cemetery. It is the first cemetery in Dane County that exclusively follows green burial practices, offering natural alternatives to traditional burials.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Early Reader Book Club
3:30-4 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Library staff will read aloud longer books, lead a discussion about them and then complete a fun activity. For ages 5-7, no registration or pre-reading required.
Teen Gaming & VR
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Drop-in VR; you come first, you play first. While waiting for the Oculus Meta Quest 2, play on the SNES or Switch. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Live Music – Two Sick Charlie
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for jump blues and swing music. No carry-ins allowed.
Verona Lions Club Monthly Meeting
6-8 p.m. at Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Rd., Fitchburg.
The Lions Club invites members of the community to attend a meeting to learn more about what the organization does in the community. Meetings are typically held at Ten Pin Alley with a meal off the menu followed by a business meeting. Check the website for meeting locations in the case of a conflict. Guest speakers will be included in the meeting if available. The Lions will cover the cost of a meal for all first-time visitors.
Mini Succulent Garden Workshop
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Create your very own teacup garden. Choose from a collection of vintage or recycled containers and pick out your favorite succulent. Naomi of Glitter Workshop will guide guests through creating a magical garden. Numerous items such as gnomes, animals and stones will help make each garden unique. Registration required, class size limited to 20 adult participants.
Friday, Aug. 18
Cooking Classes with Chef Laura Eyler – Vegetable Stir Fry with Sauteed Cabbage and Greek Cucumber Salad
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Do you love food? Join Chef Laura from Thyme Savor Cuisine as she teaches about seasonal food. The cost is $10 per person per day or $30 for all four days. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Live Music – Fringe Field
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for ‘90s grunge and alternative music. No carry-ins allowed.
Music on Main Summer Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Music on Main is a free outdoor concert every other Friday during the summer. Join for live music by SunDance.
Live Music – Sharona & RayRay
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy a night of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Teen Outdoor Movie
8:30-10:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Snack on some popcorn while watching “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on a big screen in the library’s parking lot theater. Bring a chair – some will be available – and dress for the weather. If it rains, the event will be held indoors. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Live Music – Elizabeth Mary
1-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an afternoon of live music and food from Propa Jerk at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Live Music – The Travis Agnew Band
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for alternative folk and rock music. No carry-ins allowed.
Read to a Dog
1:30-1:45 p.m., 1:45-2 p.m., 2-2:15 p.m., 2:15-2:30 p.m., 2:30-2:45 p.m. or 2:45-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Grab your favorite book and read to a furry friend. Independent readers can sign up for a 15-minute spot to read to a registered therapy animal. Families may share a time slot. Please arrive early (especially when selecting a book to read) as time slots are short. Check in at the Children’s Desk. For ages five and up, registration required.
Live Music – Cool Front
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for R&B, blues, rock and classic rock. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Vehicle 6
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an evening of live music and food from Propa Jerk at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Stargazing Event
8-10 p.m. at Donald County Park, 1925 Hwy 92, Mt. Horeb.
Join the Friends of Donald Park and Madison Area Astronomical Society at the Pop’s Knoll Picnic area to view the fabulous night sky while learning about the stars and planets. Telescopes will be provided by the Madison Area Astronomical Society with a presentation before the event. Fire pits will be ready to roast marshmallows. Bring your own picnic supper, refreshments, a chair, blanket, binoculars and insect repellents. All ages are welcome, admission is free.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Live Music – Gerry Burns with Tom Dehlinger
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for folk and bluegrass music. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Tent Show Trubaros
2-5 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for alternative rock and country. No carry-ins allowed.
Girls Try Hockey
6:30-8 p.m. at the Verona Ice Arena, 451 E. Verona Ave., Verona.
Now is your chance to try hockey – for free! No experience required. All school districts welcome; for girls in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Register online at veronaice.com; registration is for four sessions.
Monday, Aug. 21
Summer Family Movie Series
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join to watch “Spider-Man.” Free popcorn is provided.
Hazelnuts and Table Grapes Field Day
3-5 p.m. at West Madison Agricultural Research Station, 8502 Mineral Point Rd., Verona.
The field day will begin with a short presentation from Jason Fischbach on where things are at with breeding and propagation. Guests will then tour the UMHDI Joint Performance Trial featuring mature plants of the top genetics being developed for the Upper Midwest, including material Grimo Nut Nursery, the UMHDI and The Beast. After the hazelnuts, guests will visit the table grape trials to learn about some exciting new seedless varieties. For more information and to register, visit cias.wisc.edu/crop-fruit-nut/2nd-annual-wisconsin-hazelnut-week/.
Read It and Eat: “Candidly Cline”
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Discuss the novel “Candidly Cline” by Kathryn Ormsbee, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Books are available for check out at the youth services desk. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
“Bluey” Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Calling all “Bluey” fans! Join the library for stories, songs and activities all about Bluey and Bingo. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space and check the library’s Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
Friends of the Verona Public Library
11 a.m. to noon at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
This is the monthly meeting of the Friends of the Verona Public Library board. New or prospective members are welcome.
Decoupage is Delightful
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please join Linda Kaiser in learning how to decorate items with decoupage. All supplies will be provided. You may select a bird house or a box with a lid. Cost is $10 per person. To register, call 608-845-7471.
Crafty Tuesday
4-4:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stop by Teen Central for DIY projects. Create throughout the week as supplies last. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Blood Pressure Checks with Verona Fire Department
9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join some of Verona’s finest for a free blood pressure check. Appointments are first come, first serve.
Barbie Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join the library for stories, songs and activities about Barbie. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space and check the library’s Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Come and shop, eat, socialize and listen to music. Community is the heart of what Verona’s Farmers Market is all about.
Live Music – King Sies Fries
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for country and rock music. No carry-ins allowed.
Watercolor Class: Stained Glass Anemone Flowers
6-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Madison artist Emily Marie will teach you how to paint a flower design using watercolors. You will be able to choose both the color of the anemone flowers and the background. This class is perfect for all skill levels since you will be given a template with the illustration print directly onto your 5” x 7” watercolor paper. All supplies will be provided, and no experience is necessary. Registration required, class size limited to 15 adult participants.
Verona Area Community Orchestra presents “Pops in the Park”
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Festival Park, 111 Lincoln St., Verona.
Join for a great family concert including Isaac Hayes’ Theme from “Shaft,” Video Games Live, Medley of tunes about NYC, Sousa Stars and Stripes and more. This free concert is weather permitting, with an alternate location at Badger Ridge Middle School, 300 Richard St., for the same time.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Green Bay’s 13 Championship Seasons
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
The Packers have won 13 NFL titles – more than any other team. Jim Rice looks back at these special seasons and reviews the regular and postseason highlights. Photos from his memorabilia collection help bring back the memories.
Lego Party
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join fellow Lego fans for a Lego celebration with building challenges and snacks. Lego bricks will be provided for use during the event. For ages 6-11, registration required.
Azura Memory Care and Assisted Living Groundbreaking Ceremony
4-6 p.m. on the corner of Wildcat Wy. and Stewart Wds Rd. Celebration will be held in the VAHS parking lot, 234 Wildcat Wy.
Join for a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of Azura at Verona. Enjoy live music by Dean’s Country Music, food sponsored by Johnsonville Brats, raffles and ice cream sundaes.
Paddle in the Parks
5-8 p.m. at Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area West Parking Lot – Canoe/Kayak Launch, 1752 State Hwy 69, Verona.
Enjoy an evening paddle on Dane County waterways. This event is free if you bring your own boat. Four canoes will be available to rent for $20 each and can hold two adults (paddling) and 1-2 children if seated. A personal floatation device is required at all times while out on the water; rental boats will include them. Those renting a boat must register in advance. For more information and to register, visit naturenet.org/event/paddle-in-the-parks-2/2023-08-24/.
Live Music – Sundance
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for rock, folk and oldies music. No carry-ins allowed.
Toot + Kate’s Pop Up – The Wooden Peel
5-8 p.m. at Toot + Kate’s Wine Bar, 109 S. Main St., Verona.
Join for a pop-up with The Wooden Peel.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club at Sugar River Pizza
6-7 p.m. at Sugar River Pizza Co., 957 Liberty Dr., Verona.
Join to discuss “Four Treasures of the Sky” by Jenny Tinghui Zhang at Sugar River Pizza. Books ‘n Booze is a book club for people interested in having a blast while discussing fun books and meeting new people. Books are available at the library’s service desk, no registration required.
Wine Caddy Workshop
6-8 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1, Verona.
Have you encountered the challenge of limited space on a small patio table or during outdoor events? The struggles to accommodate a wine bottle, glasses or various other items – all competing for the same area – can be quite frustrating. But fear not, there’s a beautiful and practical solution to this predicament: the wine caddy! It conveniently holds your wine bottle and wine glasses, keeping them organized and easily accessible. The class costs $14 and is for ages 18 and up. For more information and to register, visit hodgepodgemadison.com/product/wine-caddy-workshop/438.
Verona Optimists Monthly Guest Meeting
6:30-8 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
The fourth meeting of the month is a special guest meeting with guest speakers and other informational, educational and joyous activities in addition to volunteer coordination work.
Friday, Aug. 25
Cooking Classes with Chef Laura Eyler – Pumpkin Alfredo, Parmesan-Garlic Zucchini Dish
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Do you love food? Join Chef Laura from Thyme Savor Cuisine as she teaches about seasonal food. The cost is $10 per person per day or $30 for all four days. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Pig Roast with Tony Rocker
4-7 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join for the senior center’s annual Pig Roast. The cost is $8 per person; guests should bring exact change since no change will be available. A meal and ice cream will be served from 4-6 p.m. with music by DJ Todd Kocher. Tony Rocker will take the stage from 6-7 p.m.
Live Music – The Grouvin Brothers
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for honky tonk, blues and Americana music. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Retro Specz
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an evening of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Recurring Events
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Series: World Heritage Sites
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays until Aug. 21 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join for a series of lectures aimed at exploring the world’s greatest places, such as Taj Mahal, Mogao Grottoes and the Rocky Mountains.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Challenge some friends to trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Trivia
7-9 p.m. every Tuesday at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave., Verona.
Join for live general knowledge-themed trivia at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill. Gift certificates for first, second and third place winners.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join for a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Hop Haus Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., Verona.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia hosted by America’s Pub Quiz. Winning teams receive Hop Haus Brewing Company gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. Guests will also sing songs, do crafts and play in the farm-themed playroom! Sometimes Kismet also offers ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food and unique finds.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Kids can enjoy stories and the upstairs play area! Feel free to browse the large selection of children’s books while visiting.