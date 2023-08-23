Community Calendar: August 24 through September 1
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Green Bay’s 13 Championship Seasons
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
The Packers have won 13 NFL titles – more than any other team. Jim Rice looks back at these special seasons and reviews the regular and postseason highlights. Photos from his memorabilia collection help bring back the memories.
Lego Party
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join fellow Lego fans for a Lego celebration with building challenges and snacks. Lego bricks will be provided for use during the event. For ages 6-11, registration required.
Paddle in the Parks
5-8 p.m. at Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area West Parking Lot – Canoe/Kayak Launch, 1752 State Hwy 69, Verona.
Enjoy an evening paddle on Dane County waterways. This event is free if you bring your own boat. Four canoes will be available to rent for $20 each and can hold two adults (paddling) and 1-2 children if seated. A personal floatation device is required at all times while out on the water; rental boats will include them. Those renting a boat must register in advance. For more information and to register, visit naturenet.org/event/paddle-in-the-parks-2/2023-08-24/.
Live Music – Sundance
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for rock, folk and oldies music. No carry-ins allowed.
Toot + Kate’s Pop Up – The Wooden Peel
5-8 p.m. at Toot + Kate’s Wine Bar, 109 S. Main St., Verona.
Join for a pop-up with The Wooden Peel.
Live Music – Suburban Disturbance
6 p.m. at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Rd., Verona.
Join for live music at Riley Tavern.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club at Sugar River Pizza
6-7 p.m. at Sugar River Pizza Co., 957 Liberty Dr., Verona.
Join to discuss “Four Treasures of the Sky” by Jenny Tinghui Zhang at Sugar River Pizza. Books ‘n Booze is a book club for people interested in having a blast while discussing fun books and meeting new people. Books are available at the library’s service desk, no registration required.
Wine Caddy Workshop
6-8 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1, Verona.
Have you encountered the challenge of limited space on a small patio table or during outdoor events? The struggles to accommodate a wine bottle, glasses or various other items – all competing for the same area – can be quite frustrating. But fear not, there’s a beautiful and practical solution to this predicament: the wine caddy! It conveniently holds your wine bottle and wine glasses, keeping them organized and easily accessible. The class costs $14 and is for ages 18 and up. For more information and to register, visit hodgepodgemadison.com/product/wine-caddy-workshop/438.
Verona Optimists Monthly Guest Meeting
6:30-8 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
The fourth meeting of the month is a special guest meeting with guest speakers and other informational, educational and joyous activities in addition to volunteer coordination work.
Friday, Aug. 25
Cooking Classes with Chef Laura Eyler – Pumpkin Alfredo, Parmesan-Garlic Zucchini Dish
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Do you love food? Join Chef Laura from Thyme Savor Cuisine as she teaches about seasonal food. The cost is $10 per person per day or $30 for all four days. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Pig Roast with Tony Rocker
4-7 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join for the senior center’s annual Pig Roast. The cost is $8 per person; guests should bring exact change since no change will be available. A meal and ice cream will be served from 4-6 p.m. with music by DJ Todd Kocher. Tony Rocker will take the stage from 6-7 p.m.
Live Music – The Grouvin Brothers
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for honky tonk, blues and Americana music. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Retro Specz
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an evening of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Back to School Tent Sale
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Glacier Edge Elementary Parking Lot, 800 Kimball Ln., Verona.
Girl Wonderful is hosting a Back to School Tent Sale in the parking lot of Glacier Edge Elementary School. All in-stock inventory will be marked down starting at 50% off.
Sunshine Soul Festival
Noon to 9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Join for an all day charity event at Wisconsin Brewing Company with live music and fun for the whole family.
Live Music – Exit 6
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for blues, rock and R&B. No carry-ins allowed.
Farley Center/Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives Concert featuring Yid Vicious
5-7 p.m. at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Rd., Verona.
Come join for a concert with Yid Vicious at the Farley Center under the Bur Oak Welcoming Area. Please bring your own chair and blankets. Cost is $15 at the door; all proceeds go to the musicians. A free informational tour will take place at 4 p.m., with a Farley Center Food Forest Tour following the concert from 7-8 p.m. For more information, visit visitveronawi.com/event/farley-center-southwest-wisconsin-area-progressives-(swwap)-concert-featuring-yid-vicious/72/.
Live Music – The Ex-Bombers
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for psychedelic blues. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Hoot & Hollers
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., Verona.
Hoot and Hollers consists of Bob Hoot of Tent Show Troubadours and one to three guest players who join in live performances.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Live Music – Strong Arm Sally
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for rock, blues, folk and indie music. No carry-ins allowed.
PaulPalooza
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Join for a day of food, beer and music to celebrate Paul Natzke. Guests can try local food vendors, bid on raffle baskets, play cornhole, learn adaptive sports, sip on tasty Wisconsin Brewing Company beverages and relax while enjoying live music. All proceeds will benefit Paul’s Party. For more information, visit paulsparty.org/paulpalooza-2023/.
Honey Harvest!
1-5 p.m. at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Rd., Verona.
Join to learn how to harvest honey from frames. Matt and Patrick will extract a portion of honey prior to the event to save time, but guests will get the chance to complete all the steps. End time is an estimate.
Live Music – Straight 8’s
2-5 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for rockabilly and outlaw blues. No carry-ins allowed.
Girls Try Hockey
6:30-8 p.m. at the Verona Ice Arena, 451 E. Verona Ave., Verona.
Now is your chance to try hockey – for free! No experience required. All school districts welcome; for girls in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Register online at veronaice.com; registration is for four sessions.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Library Yarns Craft Group
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, stop by the library for a twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Feel free to bring lunch if you’d like. Weather permitting, the group meets behind the library, otherwise inside. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Decoupage is Delightful
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please join Linda Kaiser in learning how to decorate items with decoupage. All supplies will be provided. You may select a bird house or a box with a lid. Cost is $10 per person. To register, call 608-845-7471.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Back to School Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Enjoy stories, songs and activities about heading back to school, including preschool. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space and check the library’s Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
Tween Dungeons & Dragons
1-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Play a Dungeons & Dragons adventure with other gaming and fantasy fans. The entire adventure will be completed during this event. Characters and dice will be provided. No previous experience necessary. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Come and shop, eat, socialize and listen to music. Community is the heart of what Verona’s Farmers Market is all about.
Live Music – Dino Ante
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for soft rock, blues and pop. No carry-ins allowed.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Please bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
4-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Play a Dungeon & Dragons-style adventure with other teens. The entire adventure will be completed during this event. Characters and dice will be provided. No previous experience necessary. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Live Music – Madison Music Foundry Youth Band Showcase
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for folk and bluegrass. No carry-ins allowed.
Friday, Sept. 1
Live Music – Old Black Joe
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for blues and rock. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – The Looping Artist Dave
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an evening of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Recurring Events
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Series – Practicing Mindfulness
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays starting Aug. 28 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join for a new series at the senior center. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Challenge some friends to trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Trivia
7-9 p.m. every Tuesday at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave., Verona.
Join for live general knowledge-themed trivia at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill. Gift certificates for first, second and third place winners.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join for a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Hop Haus Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., Verona.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia hosted by America’s Pub Quiz. Winning teams receive Hop Haus Brewing Company gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. Guests will also sing songs, do crafts and play in the farm-themed playroom! Sometimes Kismet also offers ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food and unique finds.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Kids can enjoy stories and the upstairs play area! Feel free to browse the large selection of children’s books while visiting.