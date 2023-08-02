Community Calendar: August 3-11
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sloth Experience
10-10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to noon at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Learn all about sloths, plus meet a baby Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth named Stella. Presented by Animal Quest from Illinois. All ages, no registration required. This event won’t include opportunities to hold the sloth or take one-on-one photos.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
4-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Play a Dungeons & Dragons adventure with other teens. The entire adventure will be completed during the event. Characters and dice will be provided. No previous experience necessary. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Beer and Barbells 2023
4-8 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
The sixth annual Beer and Barbells event with CrossFit Adept will include energizing workouts each hour that challenge both experienced and beginner fitness fanatics. Admission costs $15 and includes a pint of beer if 21 or older. For more information and to register, visit crossfitadept.wodify.com/OnlineSalesPortal/Home.aspx.
Live Music – Down From The Hills
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for folk, bluegrass and country. No carry-ins allowed.
Macrame Planter Workshop
6-8 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct., Suite 1, Verona.
Join local maker Anne Cops to learn how to make a macrame plant hanger. No experience necessary. Cost is $40 per person. To learn more and register, visit hodgepodgemadison.com/product/macrame-workshop/433.
Friday, Aug. 4
Hot Wheels Derby
10-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Start your engines and race your cars on our race tracks to see who is the fastest. Bring a car of your own or use one of ours. For ages 4-9, registration required.
Cooking Classes with Chef Laura Eyler – Cranberry Pinwheels, Mandarin and Greens Salad
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Do you love food? Join Chef Laura from Thyme Savor Cuisine as she teaches about seasonal food. The cost is $10 per person per day or $30 for all four days. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Live Music – Don’t Spook The Horse
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for Americana, roots and blues. No carry-ins allowed.
Music on Main Summer Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Music on Main is a free outdoor concert every other Friday during the summer. Join for live music by Top Shelf.
Live Music – Sheriff & The Outlaw
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy a night of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Community Meal
11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave., Verona.
Everyone is welcome and no registration is required for this free lunch at the Kasieta Center. The purpose of the meal is to create a more cohesive and resilient community, and to fill the gap when school lunches and senior programs are not available.
Live Music – Fitz and Free
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for acoustic Americana. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – TechNoir
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for an ‘80s cover band. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Mike and Jamie McCloskey
6-8 p.m. at the Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for live music, food and drinks.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Live Music – Top Shelf
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for rock, pop, country and jazz. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Alpha Romeos
2-5 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for classic, funk and R&B music. No carry-ins allowed.
Girls Try Hockey
6:30-8 p.m. at the Verona Ice Arena, 451 E. Verona Ave., Verona.
Now is your chance to try hockey – for free! No experience required. All school districts welcome; for girls in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Register online at veronaice.com; registration is for four sessions.
Monday, Aug. 7
Summer Family Movie Series
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join to watch “The Little Mermaid.” Free popcorn is provided.
Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave.
Donate blood with the American Red Cross. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code “VeronaWI.”
Round Table Discussion: Student Loans
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
How did you finance your college education? Come join a conversation and share experiences.
Crafternoon: Friendship Bracelets
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Drop in and get creative with different art projects each week. For ages 4-10, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Music & Movement Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join the library for singing, dancing, instruments and stories in this active story time for children and their caregivers. For ages 1-5, no registration required.
Minecraft Club
3-4 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Build in Minecraft based on a new theme each session. For ages 6-11, registration required.
Crafty Tuesday
4-4:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stop by Teen Central for DIY projects. Create throughout the week as supplies last.
US 18/151 Public Information Meeting
4:30-5:30 p.m. at Verona City Hall, 111 Lincoln St., Verona.
Join the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for a public involvement meeting to discuss construction on US 18/151 between Town Hall Road and Fitchrona Road. The meeting will follow an open house format for the public to learn about the project and to ask questions to project staff. There will not be a formal presentation.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Madison Flute Choir Summer Favorites Performance
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
The Madison Flute Choir will perform their summer repertoire of marches, classics, popular music and movie themes. The flute choir consists of piccolos, standard flutes, alto flutes, bass flutes and contrabass flutes, creating an all-flute orchestra. Registration required.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Pickleball at Harriet Park
10-11 a.m. at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., Verona.
Pickleball courts have been reserved by the senior center for more pickleball play time! RSVP required by calling 608-845-7471. Participants may sign up for one day only.
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
The Senior Center Book Group will meet to discuss “Raft of Stars” by Andrew J. Graff. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print, as well as audiobook and e-book format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy.
Tech Time with Drake
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please bring your own computer. Drake will be available for questions.
Tween Craft: Galaxy Jars
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Do you love color and glitter? Create your own galaxy in a jar using paint and your imagination. It’s a cool stress reliever in a jar. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Verona Farmers Market – The Fairy Fair
3-6:30 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Come and shop, eat, socialize and listen to music. Community is the heart of what Verona’s Farmers Market is all about. For National Farmers Market Week, experience Fairy Night with costumes, games, photo ops, face painting and vendors.
Teen Craft: Galaxy Jars
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Capture a galaxy with paints, glitter, cotton and your imagination. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Pizza and Politics
5:30-7:30 at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Rd., Verona.
Riley Tavern is hosting its third annual Pizza and Politics event. The Republican Parties of Iowa and Green Counties were invited to join. Cost is $20 for all you can eat pizza and a drink token; no cost if you don’t want to eat. Pay by cash, check or card when you arrive. Speakers will be announced later.
Latte Art Class
6-7 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct., Suite 1, Verona.
Join Hodge Podge baristas and learn how to make beautiful latte art. Cost is $35 per person. To learn more and register, visit hodgepodgemadison.com/product/latte-art-class-august/434.
Trivia Night
6-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for free multi-round trivia and win prizes. Every second Wednesday through Oct. is a themed trivia night. Bring your own writing utensils. Trivia is weather permitting, check The Mill Paoli Facebook page for updates.
Library Board Meeting
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
This is the monthly meeting of the Library Board and is open to the public.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Social Isolation and Dementia
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Social isolation can be debilitating and have lasting effects on an individual. Please join Deanna Rymaszewski, clinical educator and social worker from Agrace, for this important discussion. In this presentation, Rymaszewski will define social connection, review health impact and risks of social isolation and review strategies for addressing social isolation. This presentation is designed with a special emphasis on persons living with dementia.
Medicare Appointments
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Deb Harvey offers one-on-one appointments with members to discuss retirement-related topics such as insurance, Medicare, Medicare Part D and more. Please bring your Medicare card to your appointment.
Behavioral Health Resource Center Outreach
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Meet with staff from the Behavioral Health Resource Center (BHRC) and learn how they can assist in connecting you with different Dane County mental health and/or substance abuse resources. This is an opportunity to ask questions, meet members of the BHRC and take informational materials home. No registration required.
“Encanto” Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Enjoy stories, songs and activities about “Encanto.” Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Watch the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Pokémon Club
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids. Bring your own deck or borrow one from the library. For ages 6-11, no registration required.
Leather Earring Making
4-7 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Create three pairs of your very own leather earrings from start to finish. All materials are provided. Choose from brass (bronze) or stainless steel (silver) hardware. Taught by Jeena Breunig of Valley of the Camps Jewelry & Gifts, LLC. Call 608-845-7471 to RSVP by noon on Friday, Aug. 4. Cost is $25 per person.
Live Music – Back2Back
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for rock, pop and country music. No carry-ins allowed.
Friday, Aug. 11
Chamber Golf Outing
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Edelweiss Golf Course, W4764 Edelweiss Rd., New Glarus.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to join this year’s annual golf outing. The price is $125 per person and includes a swag bag, lunch, dinner, game play, golf cart and entry into the raffle. For more information and to register, visit business.veronawi.com/events/details/chamber-golf-outing-4105.
Cooking Classes with Chef Laura Eyler – Baha Fish Tacos, Cowboy Cavier
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Do you love food? Join Chef Laura from Thyme Savor Cuisine as she teaches about seasonal food. The cost is $10 per person per day or $30 for all four days. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Summer Festival
3:30-8 p.m. at Noel Manor, 471 Prairie Way Blvd., Verona.
Enjoy free food and drinks, yard games, raffles, face painting and live music. Bags tournament will begin at 4:30 p.m. and costs $20 per team. Sign up in advance by emailing marketingdirector@noelmanorliving.com.
72nd Annual Belleville Community Picnic
5 p.m. to midnight at Sugar River Park, 105 Remy Rd., Belleville.
Join for games, activities and live music at the annual Community Picnic in Belleville. Fireworks will take place at dusk.
Live Music – Birddog Blues Band
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for blues, rock, R&B and soul music. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – BingBong
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy a night of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Recurring Events
Stuff the Bus with School Supplies
Monday, July 24 through Monday, Aug. 14
You can drop off school supplies at Verona Vision Care, 320 S. Main St. or at Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave. Cash donations are welcome.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Series: World Heritage Sites
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays until Aug. 14 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join for a series of lectures aimed at exploring the world’s greatest places, such as Taj Mahal, Mogao Grottoes and the Rocky Mountains.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Challenge some friends to trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Trivia
7-9 p.m. every Tuesday at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave., Verona.
Join for live general knowledge-themed trivia at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill. Gift certificates for first, second and third place winners.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join for a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Hop Haus Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., Verona.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia hosted by America’s Pub Quiz. Winning teams receive Hop Haus Brewing Company gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food and unique finds.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Kids can enjoy stories and the upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here.