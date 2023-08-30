Community Calendar: August 31 through September 8
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Please bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
4-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Play a Dungeon & Dragons-style adventure with other teens. The entire adventure will be completed during this event. Characters and dice will be provided. No previous experience necessary. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Live Music – Madison Music Foundry Youth Band Showcase
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for folk and bluegrass. No carry-ins allowed.
Friday, Sept. 1
Live Music – Old Black Joe
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for blues and rock. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – The Looping Artist Dave
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an evening of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Live Music – The Honey Pies
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for pop, rock and jazz. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – The Radiant Beings
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for classic rock and Americana music. No carry-ins allowed.
Brat and Hot Dog Fundraiser for Wildcat Youth Football
4-7 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Stop by Wisconsin Brewing Company to help raise money for the Wildcat Youth Football program.
Live Music – Piano Fondue
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an evening of dueling pianos at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Live Music – Rock, Rebel Junction
Noon to 3 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for classic rock, country and Americana. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Don’t Spook The Horse
4-7 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for Americana, roots and blues. No carry-ins allowed.
Monday, Sept. 4
Live Music – The Dawg Bones
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for country music and oldies. No carry-ins allowed.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
RSVP’s Hometown Helpers
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Put your talents into action by sewing, knitting or crocheting items like hats, mittens, quilts and tote bags. These items are donated back into the community. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Music & Movement Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Join the library for singing, dancing, instruments and stories in this active story time for children and their caregivers. For ages 1-5, no registration required.
Library Yarns in September
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, join the library for a twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle. Meet up with other fiber enthusiasts, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Feel free to bring lunch if you’d like! Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library, otherwise in the Story Time Room. Bring a lawn chair and your project. All skills welcome, no registration required.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Come and shop, eat, socialize and listen to music. Community is the heart of what Verona’s Farmers Market is all about.
Drag Queen Bingo
5-8 p.m. at My Tipsy Gypsy, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join Bianca Lynn Breeze for Drag Queen Bingo at The Mill Paoli. To purchase tickets in advance, visit mytipsygypsy.com/tickets.
Live Music – Elizabeth Mary
6-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for country music. No carry-ins allowed.
Library Board Meeting
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
The Library Board meets once a month; meetings are open to the public.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Elephant and Piggie Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Calling all Elephant and Piggie fans! Join the library for stories, songs and activities all about Elephant and Piggie. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space and check the library’s Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Please bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Organizing Basics
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Do you need to declutter or downsize? Assist a friend or family member with a life transition? Many talk about getting organized, but the process of organizing is more of a journey than a destination. Join certified professional organizer Melanie Juedes and learn helpful strategies that can get you significant results with easy steps. Registration required.
Friday, Sept. 8
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
A lap-sit story time for ages 0-18 months with their caregivers. No registration required.
Live Music – The Driftless Ramblers
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for country, bluegrass and rock. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Twang Dragons
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy an evening of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Recurring Events
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Series – Practicing Mindfulness
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join for a new series at the senior center. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Challenge some friends to trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Trivia
7-9 p.m. every Tuesday at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave., Verona.
Join for live general knowledge-themed trivia at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill. Gift certificates for first, second and third place winners.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join for a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Hop Haus Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., Verona.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia hosted by America’s Pub Quiz. Winning teams receive Hop Haus Brewing Company gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. Guests will also sing songs, do crafts and play in the farm-themed playroom! Sometimes Kismet also offers ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food and unique finds.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Kids can enjoy stories and the upstairs play area! Feel free to browse the large selection of children’s books while visiting.