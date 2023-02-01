The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Feb. 2, through Thursday, Feb. 9.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 and 9, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5. No registration.
Chinese New Year Ribbon Dancing
10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
For over 4,000 years of recorded history, China has developed a rich and varied
tradition of artistic and folk dance. Joy Chen moved to the United States a decade ago. Joy will present a lively, artistic program of Chinese dance and history, using traditional dress and music.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 and 9, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs, and rhymes. For ages 0 - 5. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times.
Minecraft Club
4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build in Minecraft based on a new theme each session. Ages 6 - 11. Register each child individually. While it is possible to play on a public server at Minecraft Club, library staff recommend players create their own world to play in on their devices to maximize online safety.
Starting Seeds Inside Demo
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at St. Andrew’s, 301 N. Main St.
Do you get the mid-winter gardening blues? How about growing plants from seeds? Join presenter April Ebacher, who has created a year round growing space indoors using many kinds of seeds, to learn about different ways to start seeds and offer a variety of resources and tools to create a healthy environment. RSVP to Lucy Gammeter, Secretary of the Sugar River Gardeners Club, at 608-692-5031 or Ldgammeter@gmail.com
Baby Story Time
1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 1 - 18 months with their caregivers. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1 and 2. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, and Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3 to 5. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times.
Music and Movement Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join for singing, dancing, instruments, and stories in this active story time for children and their caregivers. Ages 1-5.
Crafty Tuesday
4-4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stop by Teen Central for DIY projects. Create throughout the week, as supplies last. Ages 12-18. No registration.
Family Art: Oil Pastel Circle Art
4-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Kids and their caregivers can get creative together with a different art project each month. Art can be messy so dress appropriately. Geared towards ages 6-9 with their adult.
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting to discuss “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates in person at the Verona Senior Center. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy. Call the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 to register.
Networking Lunch
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 8, Pasqual’s Cantina, 100 Cross Country Road
Join the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce for its monthly networking lunch to connect with other professionals in the Verona and Dane County region. Cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Registration required at veronawi.com.
Celebrating Black History Month: “SELMA”
Noon Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
“Selma” is the story of a movement. The film chronicles the tumultuous three-month period in 1965, when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights in the face of violent opposition. The epic march from Selma to Montgomery culminated in President Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most significant victories for the civil rights movement.
Library Yarns Craft Group
4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, or another needlecraft, join the twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas, or find inspiration for your next project. If weather permits, the group will meet outside on the lawn behind the library. Bring a lawn chair and your project. In case of inclement weather, we'll meet in the Conference Room inside the library. All skill levels welcome. Registration not required.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch, or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids! Bring your own deck or borrow one of ours. Ages 6-11. Masks are encouraged. No registration.
American Legion Spaghetti Dinner
4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Verona American Legion, 207 Legion St.
Meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread and a dessert. Cost is $12 per meal. Carryout service is available. No reservations or carryout preorders accepted. Bar service will be available. Donations will be accepted to fund an event to honor Vietnam veterans later this summer.
Verona Area Concert Band presents “Reimagined”
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center
The Verona Area Concert Band invites the community to enjoy an evening of instrumental music, taking an opportunity to reimagine what band music can be and who band composers are. Free admission, donations are appreciated.