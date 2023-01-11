The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Jan. 12, through Thursday, Jan. 19.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5. No registration.
Glaucoma 101
10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
January marks glaucoma awareness month. Join Dr. Letlebo and Dr. Hunt from Verona Vision Care for an informative talk on glaucoma and how it is treated.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs, and rhymes. For ages 0 - 5. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch, or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids. Bring your own deck or borrow one of ours. For ages 6-11. No registration required.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. and 1-1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Lap-sit story time for ages 1 - 18 months with their caregivers. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times.
Young and the Restless
10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Indoor play time to be active, develop motor skills and make friends. Ages 0-5 and caregivers. No registration.
“Princess Di-Gone But Still Kicking!”
12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The iconic figure of Princess Diana shocked the entire world with her death in 1997. Jill Gabrielle, from Paradise Playhouse, will play the part of Diana speaking from her grave as a spirit haunting the halls of Kensington Palace. Jill spins the story of Diana's personal and public life and the British Royal Monarchy…then AND now!
Crafty Tuesday
4-4:15 p.m.Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stop by Teen Central for DIY projects. Create throughout the week, as supplies last. For ages 12-18. No registration.
Family Art
4-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Kids and their caregivers can get creative together with a different art project each month. Art can be messy so dress appropriately. Geared towards ages 6-9 with their adult.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1 and 2. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3 to 5. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times.
Ruins of the Roman Empire
1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The Romans created the greatest empire the world has ever known, stretching from the British Isles to the Middle East. Joe Fahey will take you on a tour of five locations around the Mediterranean where Roman architecture, and legends, still exist today.
Mitten Knit Along series
4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
In a four-week course, knit Tin Can Knits’ The World’s Simplest Mittens pattern. All levels welcome, only prerequisite is that you know how to knit and purl, cast on and cast off. Group meets four Wednesdays (Jan. 18, Feb. 1, Feb. 15, March 1). Registration includes all four classes.
Author visit: “Tailspin” author John Armbruster
6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Wisconsin author John Armbruster will discuss his book “Tailspin,” the true story of a World War II tail gunner who survived a four-mile fall without a parachute only to land in Nazi hands. Books will be available for sale and signing.
National Popcorn Day
1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Celebrate the occasion with free popcorn tasting that includes multiple flavor samples being offered.
Vet-themed Movie: “Red Dawn”
1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
In this non-stop, death-defying action thriller, the outbreak of World War III has occurred, leaving a group of mid-western high school students turned refugees to slowly organize themselves into an effective guerilla force. RSVP by signing up online or calling 608-845-7471.
CREATIVE POWER Traveling Exhibit opens
Opens Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
The CREATIVE POWER collection is an ARTS for ALL Wisconsin traveling exhibition with award-winning works of art by Wisconsin artists with disabilities. Runs through Feb. 16.