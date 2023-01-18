The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Jan. 19, through Thursday, Jan. 26.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5. No registration.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs, and rhymes. For ages 0 - 5. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times.
Networking Happy Hour
5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Avanti’s Italian Restaurant and Pub, 119 S. Main St., #1
Join the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce for a networking event. The Chamber will treat participants to one drink and appetizers. Registration required at veronawi.com.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. and 1-1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Lap-sit story time for ages 1 - 18 months with their caregivers. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times.
Lunar New Year Celebration
10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
After a two-year online hiatus, it's time to gather in person and kick off the Lunar New Year with students and staff from Verona Area International School (VAIS). Join the fun at story time and a cultural performance starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m. enjoy a variety of Year of the Rabbit themed activities and crafts throughout the children's department.
Beer and Pie Pairing
Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
For $20, enjoy a six-inch pie of your choice and the corresponding flight of four brews. Pies provided by Sugar River Country Bakery. Lineup includes lemon meringue pie, pecan pie, triple berry pie and French silk pie, with corresponding flights.
Seven Acre Dairy Company tour presented by Verona Area Historical Society
1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at Seven Acre Dairy Company, 6858 Paoli Road, Paoli
Join the Verona Area Historical Society for a tour of the former Paoli Cheese Factory/Creamery that is being renovated under new ownership. Includes VAHS’ annual meeting and an officer vote. Slots for 1 p.m. are filled, but to RSVP for the 3 p.m. slot, RSVP at SaveVeronaHistory@gmail.com or 608-577-5525.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1 and 2. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3 to 5. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times.
Favorite Books and Bites: “Keeper of the Lost Cities”
4-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Discuss the “Keeper of the Lost Cities” series, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the books. Ages 8-11. Pick up a copy of the first book of the series at the children's desk to read in advance, or if you're already a fan, just sign up and join.
Pakistani Cooking Class
6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Huma Siddiqui, cookbook author and founder of White Jasmine, for a cooking demonstration featuring harissa - North African chili paste, harissa shrimp and Mediterranean couscous. Enjoy a tasting of all the food prepared.
Toddler Art and Play
10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join the library for messy process art and sensory play. Wear clothes that can get messy and drop in for some fun toddler activities. Ages 1-3.
Early Reader Book Club
4-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Library staff will read aloud longer books, lead a discussion about them, and we'll do a fun activity together. No pre-reading required. For children ages 5-7.
Library Yarns Craft Group
4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, or another needlecraft, join the twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas, or find inspiration for your next project. If weather permits, the group will meet outside on the lawn behind the library. Bring a lawn chair and your project. In case of inclement weather, we'll meet in the Conference Room inside the library. All skill levels welcome. Registration not required.
Native Plant Selection
6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Rick Eilertson and Mercedez Kennedy from AECOM (Verona's City Engineering Consultant) will describe the benefits of incorporating native plants into your yard and discuss options for grading and landscaping (e.g. downspout gardens, rain gardens, pollinator gardens, etc.) They will include tips for selecting native plants that would work best for specific soil, sun, and moisture conditions you might find for your site. Suggestions for various native plant sales (e.g. Plant Dane, etc.) will also be covered.
Verona Area Community Orchestra: “The Evolution of the American Dream”
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Verona Area Performing Arts Center
Featuring works by Dvorak, Bernstein, Stevens and Laurdisen. Free and open to the public.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club at Boulder Brewpub
6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane
Join to discuss “A Week in Winter” by Maeve Binchy at Boulder Brewpub. Books are available for pick up at the service desk at the library. No registration required.