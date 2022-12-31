The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Jan. 5, through Thursday, Jan. 12.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5. No registration.
Child Development Story Time: Winter
10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join a member of CI Pediatric Therapy Centers' staff for an interactive story time of books, songs, movement, crafts and fun. Activities will be geared towards 2-5 year olds, but all ages are welcome.
Minecraft Club
4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build in Minecraft based on a new theme each session! For ages 6 - 11. Please note that while it is possible to play on a public server at Minecraft Club, library staff recommend players create their own world to play in on their devices to maximize online safety.
Holiday Un-Decorating Party
9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Help the senior center un-decorate and get reorganized for the new year. Treats will be provided.
Coffee and Conversation
9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join Josh Grotheer from Edward Jones for breakfast treats and updates on the stock market and economy.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, and Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1 and 2. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, and Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3 to 5. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times.
Senior Case Management Outreach
2-3 p.m.. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available. Contact Julie Larson at the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 with questions.
Card Making Group
10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Make your own cards for all kinds of events using Stampin’ Up products. Cost for class is $15 to make six cards. Register by calling Terry Schultz at 608-712-0572 or sraschultz@yahoo.com.
Music and Movement Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join for singing, dancing, instruments and stories in this active story time for children and their caregivers. For ages 1-5.
Tween Craft: Gnomes
6-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Create your own no-sew gnome with a sock and yarn. For ages 8-12. Registration required.
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting to discuss “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig in person at the Verona Senior Center. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy. Call the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 to register. Everyone is welcome.
Stress Balls and Cookie Dough
4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Drop in to create a stress ball and eat some cookie dough. For ages 12-18. No registration.
Library Yarns Craft Group
4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, or another needlecraft, join the twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas, or find inspiration for your next project. If weather permits, the group will meet outside on the lawn behind the library. Bring a lawn chair and your project. In case of inclement weather, we'll meet in the Conference Room inside the library. All skill levels welcome. Registration not required.
American Legion Pork Chop Dinner
4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the American Legion, 207 Legion St.
Join for a pork chop dinner that includes a 7-ounce pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is $13 for adults, $10 for kids aged 6-10 and free for kids under 6. Exact change is appreciated. Carryout is available. No reservations or carryout preorders accepted.
Glaucoma 101
10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
January marks glaucoma awareness month. Join Dr. Letlebo and Dr. Hunt from Verona Vision Care for an informative talk on glaucoma and how it is treated.
Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Everybody story time features books, songs, and rhymes. For ages 0 - 5. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch, or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids. Bring your own deck or borrow one of ours. For ages 6-11. No registration required.