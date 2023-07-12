Community Calendar: July 13-20
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, July 13
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Medicare Appointments
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Deb Harvey offers one-on-one appointments with members to discuss retirement-related topics such as insurance, Medicare, Medicare Part D and more. Please bring your Medicare card to your appointment.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Vets Group
2 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Socialize and chat with veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Pokémon Club
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids. Bring your own deck or borrow one from the library. For ages 6-11, no registration required.
Hugo – The Huge Experience Live
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy classic rock and country. No carry-ins.
Concerts in the Park Summer Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St.
Concerts in the Park is a free public concert every Thursday in July. Join to hear live music from Lost Lakes.
Streambank Stabilization
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Luke Melotik from AECOM (Verona’s City Engineering Consultant) will cover bank stabilization practices and how they can have a positive impact on ecosystems and the environment. Local, statewide and national efforts to protect streambank resources will be highlighted and discussed, as well as ways individuals can contribute to improvements.
Friday, July 14
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 0-18 months with their caregivers. No registration required.
The Radiant Beings Live
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy classic rock, Americana and folk music featuring guitar, vocals, cello and violin. No carry-ins.
Elizabeth Mary Band Live
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Elizabeth Mary and her band earned the title of “Best Country Band of 2021” at the Hodag Country Music Festival in Rhinelander.
Teen Outdoor Movie
8:45-10:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Snack on some popcorn while you watch “Clue” (1985) on a big screen in the library’s parking lot theater! Bring a camp chair – some will be available – and dress for the weather. If it rains, the event will be moved indoors. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Saturday, July 15
Community Meal
11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Everyone is welcome and no registration is required for this free lunch held in the Kasieta Center at BPNN. The purpose of the meal is to create a more cohesive and resilient community, and to fill the gap when school lunches and senior programs are not available.
Brown Paws Dog Rescue Meet and Greet
1-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Celebrate “National Give Something Away Day” by bringing new or gently used items for donation and meet adoptable dogs. Dog merchandise vendors will be available, along with the Verona Fire Department to share onsite pet fire safety tips.
The Mood Family Band Live
1-3 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy covers of ‘90s pop music with the Mood family. No carry-ins.
Read to a Dog
1:30-1:45 p.m., 1:45-2 p.m., 2-2:15 p.m., 2:15-2:30 p.m., 2:30-2:45 p.m. or 2:45-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Grab your favorite book and read to a furry friend. Independent readers can sign up for a 15-minute sport to read to a registered therapy animal. Families may share a time slot. Please arrive early and check in at the Children’s Desk. For ages 5 and up, registration required.
The Dawg Bones Live
3:30-5:30 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy a wide variety of music, including Johnny Cash, Elvis, The Stray Cats, Buddy Holly, Merle Haggard and more. No carry-ins.
The Elizabeth Mary Band Live
6-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy country and rock music. No carry-ins.
Board Game Night!
8-11 p.m. at Sugar River Pizza Company, 957 Liberty Drive, Suite 100
Join for board games – both new and old – snacks, specialty cocktails and late night happy hour pricing on appetizers and drinks. Reservations are accepted.
Sunday, July 16
Myles Talbott Dyad Live
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy folk rock, Americana, alternative, pop rock and rock classics to modern day hits.
Strait 8’s Live
2-5 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy rockabilly/outlaw blues. No carry-ins.
Monday, July 17
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Read It and Eat: “Barakah Beats”
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Discuss the novel “Barakah Beats” by Maleeha Siddiqui, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Books are available at the youth services desk. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tuesday, July 18
Toddler Art and Play
9:30-10:30 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join at the library for messy process art and sensory play. Wear clothes that can get messy and drop in for some fun toddler activities. For ages 1-3, no registration required.
2 Part Series: The Secret to Selling your Home
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Thinking about selling your home, but the whole idea seems overwhelming? Have you decided it’s time to downsize but you have decades worth of stuff in your current home and don’t know where to start? You’ve come to the right place! In this 45-minute presentation, local real estate agent Andrew Willits will discuss best practices when planning to sell your home.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Kids’ Science Lab
1:30-2:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join at the library for messy science experiments. Wear clothes that can get messy and drop in for some fun activities. For ages 5-7, no registration required.
Lawn Games & Frozen Treats
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Play lawn games behind the library with other teens, weather permitting. Enjoy a cool treat and face off in cornhole, ladder toss, Spikeball, giant Jenga, etc. Don’t forget sunscreen! For ages 12-18, registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Outdoor Concert with Byrd Brothers
6 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The Byrd Brothers are Larry Bird on acoustic guitar and harmonica and Jon Vriesacker on fiddle and mandolin. This veteran duo plays it all, from Simon and Garfunkel and the Beatles to Glen Campbell, country and music from the ‘60s to present. Please bring your own chair.
Latte Art Class
6-7 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1
The class will consist of a brief discussion on espresso pulling and milk steaming, a demonstration from a barista and then the chance to put your skills to the test. Cost is $35 per person, register online at hodgepodgemadison.com/product/latte-art-class-july/426.
Trivia Night
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
The quiz is $1 per player and prizes are available for first and second place winners, along with for having the best team name.
Paddy Mac’s Trivia Night
7-9 p.m. at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Join for a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories, like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, TV and more. Pens and score sheets are provided, arrive early to register a team for free. First, second and third place winners receive a gift certificate.
Wednesday, July 19
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Travel to Egypt
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The Great Pyramids of Giza are the only remaining icons of the 7 Wonders of the Ancient World. Joe Fahey will share with you the history of the pyramids and how they were built, as well as the backstory of The Great Sphinx.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
Come and shop, eat, socialize and listen to music. Community is the heart of what Verona’s Farmers Market is all about.
Graphic Novel Book Club
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Discuss the graphic novel “The Dragonet Prophecy” Book 1 in the popular “Wings of Fire” series in person, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Books are available at the youth services desk. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Sippin Through the Summer With a Mocktail
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Kevin and Katie from Hodge Podge as they lead you through creating delicious mocktails that bring cool refreshment to the summer heat. They will discuss variations on the mocktails, flavor profiles and where to find fresh ingredients. Be the star of your next summer gathering or finish off a beautiful summer day at home with your favorite. Registration required.
Thursday, July 20
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Early Reader Book Club
3:30-4 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Library staff will read aloud longer books, lead a discussion about them and we’ll do a fun activity together. For ages 5-7, no pre-reading or registration required.
Concerts in the Park Summer Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St.
Concerts in the Park is a free public concert every Thursday in July. Join to hear live music from The Mark Croft Band.
Recurring Events
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Series: World Heritage Sites
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays until Aug. 14 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join for a series of lectures aimed at exploring the world’s greatest places, such as Taj Mahal, Mogao Grottoes and the Rocky Mountains.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Diabetes Education Class with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy
10:30-11:30 a.m. on Fridays at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Diabetes is complicated. Join local pharmacist Matt Huppert for this four-week course to learn how to live a healthy life with diabetes. This class is designed for this currently diagnosed with diabetes. To register or for more information, call 608-845-7471.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food and unique finds.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Kids can enjoy stories and the upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here.