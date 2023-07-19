Community Calendar: July 20-27
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, July 20
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Early Reader Book Club
3:30-4 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Library staff will read aloud longer books, lead a discussion about them and we’ll do a fun activity together. For ages 5-7, no pre-reading or registration required.
Chamber BBQ, Beer & Blues Party
5-8 p.m. at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., Verona.
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce members are invited to the first ever BBQ, Beer & Blues Party during Concerts in the Park. Enjoy hot dog, brats, beverages and beer. Register online at https://business.veronawi.com/events/details/chamber-bbq-beer-blues-party-07-20-2023-3933.
Live Music – Megan Bee
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for folk and Americana music with Megan Bee. No carry-ins.
Concerts in the Park Summer Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., Verona.
Concerts in the Park is a free public concert every Thursday in July. Join to hear live music from The Mark Croft Band.
Live Music –Wild Cardz
7:30-10:30 p.m. at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave., Verona.
Join for live music at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill.
Friday, July 21
Elder Law & Estate Planning Appointments
8:30-11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Attorney Bailey Lagman assists with estate planning and elder law matters, such as Medicaid. Please call 608-845-7471 to sign up for these 45 minute appointments. Lagman’s law office will reach out prior to the appointment.
Pontoon Boat Ride on Lake Mendota
9:30-11:30 a.m. on Lake Mendota.
Join the Verona Senior Center on a trip to Lake Mendota. The cost is $10, each guest must find their own transportation. For more information, call 608-845-7471.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
A lap-sit story time for ages 0-18 months with their caregivers. No registration required.
Live Music – Chicken Bacon
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy live Americana, folk and rock music. No carry-ins.
Music on Main Summer Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Music on Main is a free outdoor concert every other Friday during the summer. Join for live music by Small Blind Johnny.
Live Music – Carina & The Boys with Ingrid Malin
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy a night of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Saturday, July 22
Georgia Peach Stop
9-10:30 a.m. at Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 600 Hometown Cir., Verona.
Join to enjoy the freshest Georgia peaches directly from Pearson Farm right from the back of Tree-Ripe Fruit Co.’s truck. Pre-orders are not accepted. Peaches, Michigan blueberries, New Mexico pistachios and Georgia pecans will be available. For more information on availability and stops, visit tree-ripe.com/fruit-stops.
2023 Verona Alumni/Clay Walker Wright Foundation Game
10 a.m. at Verona Area High School, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona.
The 2023 Clay Walker Wright Foundation game is set for Saturday, July 22 at the Verona Area High School. The game will begin at 11 a.m. at the latest. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/588750320075656.
Barks for Parks
1-4 p.m. at Prairie Moraine Dog Park, 6679 Wesner Ln., Verona.
This is an afternoon of fun for both you and your pup featuring a number of activities and informational stations throughout the dog park. Proceeds benefit the Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc. and Dane County Parks. Dogs must have a Dane County dog permit and comply with all park rules. For more information, visit parks-lwrd.countyofdane.com/parks/dogs/barks-for-parks.
Live Music – The Mad City Radiators
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy rock from the ‘60s to the ‘90s with some blues, R&B and modern country. No carry-ins.
Live Music – Chuck Lorenzo
5 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join Chuck Lorenzo for some rock and roll during their final scheduled public show of 2023.
Live Music – Haylee María
6-8 p.m. at Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for live music with Haylee María.
Live Music – Pacific Coast Highway
6-9 p.m. at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road, Verona.
Join for live music with Pacific Coast Highway.
Live Music – Foo Foo Dolls
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Bring a chair and enjoy a cold beverage while listening to ‘90s rock.
Live Music – Hoot & Hollers
6-9 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., Verona.
Bring a chair and enjoy a cold beverage while listening to ‘90s rock.
Sunday, July 23
Live Music – Eddy Birth
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy Americana, blues and folk music. No carry-ins.
Live Music – The Artesians
2-5 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Listen to acoustic and electric music with the Artesians. No carry-ins.
Family Movie Night
4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Bring the whole family, some blankets and a picnic to Wisconsin Brewing Company for a movie night. Visit facebook.com/afchcatch to vote on the featured film.
Monday, July 24
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Prioritizing Our Creative Energy
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Prioritizing time for our creativity is an important way to take care of ourselves. Join Julie in creating a one-of-a-kind mug or plate. All supplies will be provided, the cost is $3 per person.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Crafternoon: Superhero Crafts
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stop in and get creative with different art projects each week. For ages 4-10, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tuesday, July 25
2 Part Series: The Secret to Selling your Home
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Is your home starting to feel like too much for you to maintain? If this describes you, it may be time to consider downsizing. Join local real estate agent Jess Lex for a seminar all about the downsizing process. Lex will break down the pieces of a move like this and give you tools to get the process started.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Tween STEM: Tiny Terrariums
3:30-4:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Brighten your space with a tiny terrarium and learn cool facts about ecosystems. Make your terrarium whimsical, mystical, creepy or natural. The vibe is up to you. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Crafty Tuesday
4-4:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stop by Teen Central for DIY projects. Create throughout the week, as supplies last. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Ukulele Sing-Along
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Performers from the Mad City Ukes will play familiar songs for all ages and invite you to sing along. Lyric sheets will be provided. For adults and families, registration required.
Wednesday, July 26
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Blood Pressure Checks with Verona Fire Department
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join some of Verona’s finest for a free blood pressure check. Appointments are first come, first serve.
Tween Snacks: Fruit Pizza
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Design your own delicious fruit pizza with a sugar cookie crust and cream cheese frosting. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Come and shop, eat, socialize and listen to music. Community is the heart of what Verona’s Farmers Market is all about.
Teen Snacks: Fruit Pizza
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
With a sugar cookie crust, cream cheese frosting and a fruit design of your choice, you can’t go wrong with this sweet treat. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Meet Verona K9 Sergeant Kile and K9 Drea
7-8 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Verona Police K9 Drea – a German Shepherd – and her handle K9 Sergeant Matt Kile will demonstrate how they work together as partners. The presentation will cover the history of police K9s, K9 Drea’s background and abilities, information about specialized equipment and the K9 vehicle, along with a K9 demonstration. Following this, guests will get the chance to meet Drea. Registration required.
Thursday, July 27
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
What is Long Term Care?
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Heather Olson from OneAmerica will present on the importance of quality and compassionate care for individuals requiring long-term support. Long Term Care refers to a range of services and support provided to individuals who have chronic illnesses, disabilities or functional limitations that impede their ability to live independently. Sponsored by Akamai Investments.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Afternoon of Games
1:30-3 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Teen Gaming & VR
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Drop-in VR. You come first, you play first. While waiting for the Oculus Meta Quest 2, play on the SNES or Switch. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Concerts in the Park Summer Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., Verona.
Concerts in the Park is a free public concert every Thursday in July. Join to hear live music from Old Soul Society.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club at Sugar River Pizza
6-7 p.m. at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr., Verona.
Join to discuss “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel. Books are available for pick-up at the service desk in the library. No registration required.
Verona Optimists Monthly Guest Meeting
6:30-8 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join the Verona Optimists for a monthly special guest meeting with guest speakers and other informational, educational and joyous activities in addition to volunteer coordination work.
Recurring Events
Stuff the Bus with School Supplies
Monday, July 24 through Monday, Aug. 14
You can drop off school supplies at Verona Vision Care, 320 S. Main St. or at Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave. Cash donations are welcome.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Series: World Heritage Sites
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays until Aug. 14 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join for a series of lectures aimed at exploring the world’s greatest places, such as Taj Mahal, Mogao Grottoes and the Rocky Mountains.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join for a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Diabetes Education Class with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy
10:30-11:30 a.m. on Fridays at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave., Verona.
Diabetes is complicated. Join local pharmacist Matt Huppert for this four-week course to learn how to live a healthy life with diabetes. This class is designed for this currently diagnosed with diabetes. To register or for more information, call 608-845-7471.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food and unique finds.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Kids can enjoy stories and the upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here.