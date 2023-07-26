Community Calendar: July 27 through Aug. 4
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, July 27
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
What is Long Term Care?
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Heather Olson from OneAmerica will present on the importance of quality and compassionate care for individuals requiring long-term support. Long Term Care refers to a range of services and support provided to individuals who have chronic illnesses, disabilities or functional limitations that impede their ability to live independently. Sponsored by Akamai Investments.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Afternoon of Games
1:30-3 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Teen Gaming & VR
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Drop-in VR. You come first, you play first. While waiting for the Oculus Meta Quest 2, play on the SNES or Switch. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Live Music – Shekinah King
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for blues, rock and soul music. No carry-ins allowed.
Concerts in the Park Summer Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., Verona.
Concerts in the Park is a free public concert every Thursday in July. Join to hear live music from Old Soul Society.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club at Sugar River Pizza
6-7 p.m. at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr., Verona.
Join to discuss “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel. Books are available for pick-up at the service desk in the library. No registration required.
Live Music – Vince Sweeney
6-8 p.m. at Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy the relaxing music of acoustic guitarist and singer Vince Sweeney.
Let’s Get Together Fundraiser
6-9 p.m. at Rocket Bicycle Studio and (n + 1) cafe, 507 Bruce St., Verona.
The community is invited to reconnect in person, catch up with friends and bid on some fantastic live and silent auction items. Updates will also be shared about the new path forward for the local business. For more information, visit rocketvelocafe.com/?fbclid=IwAR3VYdHWRO9P9VtbcXDJHQn8uch4j5j0hkIHY0TMRbeQKwze5-WgpRcVJ0c.
Verona Optimists Monthly Guest Meeting
6:30-8 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join the Verona Optimists for a monthly special guest meeting with guest speakers and other informational, educational and joyous activities in addition to volunteer coordination work.
Friday, July 28
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
A lap-sit story time for ages 0-18 months with their caregivers. No registration required.
Cooking Classes with Chef Laura Eyler
10:30 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Do you love food? Join chef Laura from Thyme Savor Cuisine as she teaches about seasonal foods. With over 30 years of experience, she will demonstrate simple ways to make seasonal eating fun and healthy. Cost is $15 per person and includes two lunches. Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Live Music – Tumbledown Shack
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for folk and rock music. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – The Cuz
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy a night of live rock music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Saturday, July 29
Paul’s Party Charity Bootcamp
9-10 a.m. at 807 Liberty Dr., Verona.
Join MGFITLIFE and Smash Fitness for a free charity bootcamp workout. The mission of Paul’s Party is to fund fun for kids with physical disabilities. For more information and registration, visit eventbrite.com/e/pauls-party-charity-bootcamp-tickets-671418740527.
BBQ Clinic with Freeman Brothers BBQ
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Learn everything you need to know about smoking meat and making classic sides from Freeman Brothers BBQ. Enjoy food and drinks, take home a complimentary bottle of Freeman Brothers BBQ & Rub and get a chance to win a prepared brisket to smoke at home. Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased online at bpnnevents.ticketleap.com/2023-bbq-clinic/?fbclid=IwAR1i4zLs_n_8dakQHy4n8C6qyq3pN7A3MfNwkzVpWyhsaOCpEX8xfKhmFZg.
Belleville Music Festival
1-10 p.m. on the lake at Community Park, 39 N. River St., Belleville.
Join for the launch of a new free music festival in Belleville featuring music by The Jimmys, The Bel Airs, Hairlip Dog and The Best Westerns. The festival coincides with the Badger Trail Races from Ten Junk Miles Racing on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit bellevillemusicfestival.com.
Live Music – SunDance
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for folk, rock and oldies. No carry-ins allowed.
Live Music – Addison Hill
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for classic rock and folk music. No carry-ins allowed.
Sunday, July 30
Rob’s Sugar River Ramble
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grundahl Park, 600 S. Blue Mounds St., Mt. Horeb.
Connect with the Upper Sugar River Watershed by land and water as you cycle through the beautiful countryside beginning in Mt. Horeb, then paddle the sparkling Sugar River until you reach your designation near Paoli. After the event, get transported back to Mt. Horeb with fellow participants for lunch and live entertainment by Strings To Roam from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds support the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association. Registration costs $70. For more information, visit uppersugar.org/Ramble.
Live Music – Ben Castner
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for alternative rock, pop and punk music. No carry-ins allowed.
How Did Verona Become Hometown USA?
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join for the Verona Area Historical Society’s July meeting to travel back to 1966 and learn more about “Hometown USA.” The phrase “Hometown” is proudly displayed in storefronts, posters and street signs throughout Verona. A half century has passed since the nickname was given to Verona, and remembering the context from which it came helps us appreciate what it truly represents.
Live Music – Rough Cut
2-5 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for classic rock, Americana and folk music. No carry-ins allowed.
Monday, July 31
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Fraud Watch Basics
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Have you ever been approached with a fraudulent offer or been a victim of identity theft? The AARP Fraud Watch Network is working to empower you in the fight with proven resources and tools to help spot and avoid identity theft and fraud. Registration required.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
RSVP’s Hometown Helpers
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Put your talents into action by sewing, knitting or crocheting items like hats, mittens, quilts and tote bags. These items are donated back into the community.
Stuffed Animal Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Enjoy stories, songs and activities about stuffed animals. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Library Yarns Craft Group
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Those who enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft are invited to join a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for a new project. Weather permitting, the group will meet outside on the lawn behind the library near the picnic tables, otherwise inside the library. All skills welcome, no registration required.
National Night Out Against Crime
5-8 p.m. at Hometown Festival Grounds, 111 Lincoln St., Verona.
National Night Out is an event to encourage police-community partnerships. Join for free food, entertainment, children activities, live demonstrations and resources for families. For more information, visit ci.verona.wi.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=898.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Kindermusik
10-10:30 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Come sing, play and move at the library! The Wonder Studio will present a demo Kindermusik class for ages 0-5 and accompanying adults. Older siblings are welcome to join, registration required.
Tween Dungeons & Dragons
1-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Play a Dungeons & Dragons adventure with other gaming and fantasy fans. The entire adventure will be completed during the event. Characters and dice will be provided. No previous experience necessary. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Come and shop, eat, socialize and listen to music. Community is the heart of what Verona’s Farmers Market is all about.
Drag Queen Bingo
5-8 p.m. at My Tipsy Gypsy at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join Biana Lynn Breeze for bingo at My Tipsy Gypsy. Check-in starts at 5 p.m. with bingo beginning at 6 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit mytipsygypsy.com/tickets.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Sloth Experience
10-10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to noon at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Learn all about sloths, plus meet a baby Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth named Stella. Presented by Animal Quest from Illinois. All ages, no registration required. This event won’t include opportunities to hold the sloth or take one-on-one photos.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
4-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Play a Dungeons & Dragons adventure with other teens. The entire adventure will be completed during the event. Characters and dice will be provided. No previous experience necessary. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Live Music – Down From The Hills
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for folk, bluegrass and country. No carry-ins allowed.
Friday, Aug. 4
Hot Wheels Derby
10-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
Start your engines and race your cars on our race tracks to see who is the fastest. Bring a car of your own or use one of ours. For ages 4-9, registration required.
Live Music – Don’t Spook The Horse
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Join for Americana, roots and blues. No carry-ins allowed.
Music on Main Summer Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., Verona.
Music on Main is a free outdoor concert every other Friday during the summer. Join for live music by Top Shelf.
Live Music – Sheriff & The Outlaw
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Enjoy a night of live music at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Recurring Events
Stuff the Bus with School Supplies
Monday, July 24 through Monday, Aug. 14
You can drop off school supplies at Verona Vision Care, 320 S. Main St. or at Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave. Cash donations are welcome.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Series: World Heritage Sites
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays until Aug. 14 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Join for a series of lectures aimed at exploring the world’s greatest places, such as Taj Mahal, Mogao Grottoes and the Rocky Mountains.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.
Challenge some friends to trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Trivia
7-9 p.m. every Tuesday at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave., Verona.
Join for live general knowledge-themed trivia at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill. Gift certificates for first, second and third place winners.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join for a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Hop Haus Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., Verona.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia hosted by America’s Pub Quiz. Winning teams receive Hop Haus Brewing Company gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Diabetes Education Class with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy
10:30-11:30 a.m. on Fridays through July 28 at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave., Verona.
Diabetes is complicated. Join local pharmacist Matt Huppert for this four-week course to learn how to live a healthy life with diabetes. This class is designed for this currently diagnosed with diabetes. To register or for more information, call 608-845-7471.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville.
Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food and unique finds.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., Verona.
Kids can enjoy stories and the upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here.