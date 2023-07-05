Community Calendar: July 6-13
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, July 6
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Wild Rumpus Circus
1:30-2:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
World famous clown Alfredo Tortellini is the horn-juggling host for a lively and engaging performance. Combine hilarious clowning with aerial artistry, fantastic stilt characters with mask theater and rapid-fire juggling – and watch the Wild Rumpus ensue. For all ages, no registration.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends, all are welcome. Bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
4-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Play a Dungeons & Dragons adventure with other teens. The entire adventure will be completed during this event. Characters and dice will be provided. No previous experience necessary. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Concerts in the Park Summer Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St.
Concerts in the Park is a free public concert every Thursday in July. Join to hear live music from Frank Martin Busch & the Names.
Jackie Ernst Live
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Join Jackie Ernst for folk and rock music. No carry-ins.
Ladies Night & Mamacita Release Party
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Celebrate the release of “Mamacita,” a refreshing kettle sour ale bursting with flavors of key lime and raspberry. The drink was made in conjunction with the Pink Boots Society that aims to assist, inspire and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/beverage industry. Enjoy live music from Kirstie Karus, food from Egg Naanana and a $2 can deal.
Hop Haus Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia. Winning teams receive Hop Haus gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Friday, July 7
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 0-18 months with their caregivers. No registration required.
Cooking Classes with Chef Laura Eyler
10:30 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Do you love food? Join chef Laura from Thyme Savor Cuisine as she discusses seasonal foods. With over 30 years of experience, chef Laura will show simple ways to make seasonal eating fun and healthy. Cost is $15 per person and includes two lunches. For more information on registration, call 608-845-7471.
Joe iaquinto Live
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy pop and Americana music from Joe iaquinto, No carry-ins.
Music on Main Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
Join for live music with Corey Mathew Hart!
Twang Dragons Live
6 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Join for live music with the Twang Dragons.
Saturday, July 8
Travis Agnew Live
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Join Travis Agnew for alternative rock and folk music. No carry-ins.
Book Reading & Discussion with Sara Alvarado, Author of ‘Dreaming in Spanish’
2 p.m. at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Join for a book reading and discussion with the author of the debut memoir “Dreaming in Spanish: An Unexpected Love Story in Puerto Vallarta.” Sara Alvarado will dive into some of the themes from the book, like sharing vulnerable truths, examining differences, similarities and privileges in multicultural families and the power of love and trust on the healing path.
Cruisin’ Round Live
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Join Cruisin’ Round for blues and folk music. No carry-ins.
Lesbian Pop Up Bar
6 p.m. at Brix Cider, 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb
In the past, there were hundreds of lesbian bars in the United States. Today, there are just a handful of spaces left for queer women and allies to connect. To fill that void, LPub is a “pop-up” bar that moves every month to a different establishment in the Madison area to facilitate queer women meeting each other in person.
Farley Center/SWWAP Summer Concert Series
7-8:30 p.m. at The Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Rd.
Join for live music with John Duggleby and Twila Jean. A $10 donation is suggested, all proceeds go to the musicians.
Sunday, July 9
Alpha Romeos Live
1-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Join for live music with the Alpha Romeos.
Cool Front Live
2-5 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy music from Cool Front. No carry-ins.
Kirstie Kraus and Krystal King Live
3-6:30 p.m. at Al’s Dayton Place, N8892 County Hwy D, Belleville
Join for live music with Kirstie Kraus and special guest Krystal King.
Monday, July 10
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Mind Over Bladder: Bladder Health 101
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Are you always running to the bathroom? Do you get up multiple times a night to go to the bathroom? Join director Stephanie Ehle to learn about all things bladder health and how you can improve your own bladder control.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Crafternoon: Kindness Crafts
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Drop in and get creative with different art projects each week. Ages 4-10, no registration required.
Senior Case Management Outreach
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home and resources available in Verona and Dane County will be available. Contact the senior center at 608-845-7471 with questions.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tuesday, July 11
Music & Movement Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join us for singing, dancing, instruments and stories in this active story time for children and their caregivers. Ages 1-5, no registration required.
RSVP’s Hometown Helpers
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Put your talents into action by sewing, knitting or crocheting items like hats, mittens, quilts and tote bags. These items are donated back into the community.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Minecraft Club
3-4 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build in Minecraft based on a new theme each session. For ages 6-11, registration required.
Crafty Tuesday
4-4:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stop by Teen Central for DIY projects. Create throughout the week, as supplies last. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Mocktail Class
6-7 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1
Join for an evening of crafting two Hodge Podge mocktails, then put your own craftiness on display and build your own with any ingredients available. Cost is $35, register online at hodgepodgemadison.com.
Trivia Night
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
The quiz is $1 per player and prizes are available for first and second place winners, along with for having the best team name.
Paddy Mac’s Trivia Night
7-9 p.m. at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Join for a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories, like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, TV and more. Pens and score sheets are provided, arrive early to register a team for free. First, second and third place winners receive a gift certificate.
Wednesday, July 12
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The Senior Center Book Group will be discussing “Flight of Dreams” by Ariel Lawhon. Copies are available in regular and large print, as well as audiobook and e-book format. Visit the service desk at the library for a copy. Everyone is welcome, call the senior center at 608-845-7471 to register.
Isolation – Effects on Mental Health
10 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Tina Wilits, senior resource specialist and social worker, will speak about the effects of isolation on our daily living. She will talk about coping and avoiding isolation to overcome those feelings about being alone. Sponsored by Quarry Ridge.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Havens Petting Farm, Book Bike and Kona Ice
11 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Stop by the senior center for some fun intergenerational activities and free Kona Ice.
Tween Craft: Bath Bombs
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
The only explosions here will be the joy when you give your loved one a homemade bath bomb. Choose from different scents and colors to mold your bomb to your liking. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Thursday, July 13
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Medicare Appointments
10 a.m. to noon at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Deb Harvey offers one-on-one appointments with members to discuss retirement-related topics such as insurance, Medicare, Medicare Part D and more. Please bring your Medicare card to your appointment.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Vets Group
2 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Socialize and chat with veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Pokémon Club
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids. Bring your own deck or borrow one from the library. For ages 6-11, no registration required.
Concerts in the Park Summer Concert Series
5:30-8 p.m. at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St.
Concerts in the Park is a free public concert every Thursday in July. Join to hear live music from Lost Lakes.
Streambank Stabilization
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Luke Melotik from AECOM (Verona’s City Engineering Consultant) will cover bank stabilization practices and how they can have a positive impact on ecosystems and the environment. Local, statewide and national efforts to protect streambank resources will be highlighted and discussed, as well as ways individuals can contribute to improvements.
Recurring Events
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Series: World Heritage Sites
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays starting June 26 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join for a series of lectures aimed at exploring the world’s greatest places, such as Taj Mahal, Mogao Grottoes and the Rocky Mountains.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 3 through Oct. 4 at Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St.
We’ve been around for only seven years at Hometown Junction Park in the lovely Downtown area of Verona. We started out as the Artists and Farmers Market in Verona and have grown into a can’t miss weekly event every Wednesday during the summer months. We love being at Hometown Junction Park in the heart of the city, right off the Military Ridge Bike Path and Main Street. There is lots of green space, picnic tables, a large pavilion with live music, the iconic Veteran’s Fountain, bathrooms, water and free parking!
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Diabetes Education Class with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy
10:30-11:30 a.m. on Fridays at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Diabetes is complicated. Join local pharmacist Matt Huppert for this four-week course to learn how to live a healthy life with diabetes. This class is designed for this currently diagnosed with diabetes. To register or for more information, call 608-845-7471.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food and unique finds.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Kids can enjoy stories and the upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here