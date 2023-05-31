Community Calendar: June 1-8
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, June 1
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Coffee & Miggy’s Bakes Pairing
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Join for a morning tasting of a variety of coffee roasts paired with different milks, flavors and Miggy’s Bakes. Cost is $35, register online at hodgepodgemadison.com.
Nature Walk with Hodge Podge
12-1 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Ct. Suite 1
Take a walk around the Ice Age and/or Military Ridge trails! Rain or shine, we’ll be headed out for a low effort walk to enjoy nature with delicious non-alcoholic beverages. Drink purchase is required to join – bring your travel mug with you to prevent unnecessary waste.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends; all are welcome. Please bring your own supplies. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Common Sense Self-Defense Class
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Learn basic, easy to remember self-defense skills. Jeff Christensen, owner and chief instructor at Karate America Verona, will teach simple, non-strenuous defense techniques for beginners, and how to plan for when and where to use them. Wear comfortable clothing; registration required.
Verona Pub Quiz Event
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia hosted by America’s Pub Quiz. Winning teams receive gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Friday, June 2
Hometown Days
5-10 p.m. at Hometown USA Festival Park, 451 E. Verona Ave.
Kick off the summer season with carnival rides, food, live music, games and children's entertainment.
Candy Cigarette Live
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Join for an evening of live music!
Saturday, June 3
Girls on the Run 12th Annual Spring 5K
9 a.m. at Verona Area High School, 234 Wildcat Way
Participation in the event is open to the public with proceeds benefiting Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin. Event day registration is available for $40. For more information, visit girlsontherunscwi.org/5k.
Hometown Days
12 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Hometown USA Festival Park, 451 E. Verona Ave.
Kick off the summer season with carnival rides, food, live music, games and children's entertainment.
SplatFest ‘23
12 p.m. at 7910 Dairy Ridge Rd.
Join for the 16th annual family picnic style celebration of summer that’s played out on a two acre paintball field. Everything needed for safe fun, good eating and entertainment will be provided.
Grand Archive Standard Event
1 p.m. at Valhalla Hobby Verona, 535 Half Mile Road Suite 5B
Come out to play the hot new card game Grand Archive. Use a starter deck or your own constructed deck. Each player will receive participation Event Packs.
Little Red Riding Hood Ballet
2-3:15 p.m. or 4:30-5:45 p.m. at Badger Ridge Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
Experience the magic of storytelling through dance. Ballet U students will dance alongside several local professional dancers. Tickets available online at balletu.com/Spring-Ballet---Little-Red-Riding-Hood.php?fbclid=IwAR2N0tdXUvRFSguhQc6O3YdrASon95l7-yTpeU7R7v6bXSuPvveyjTey6Vw.
Foo Foo Dolls Live
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Join for live music on the outdoor stage and patio!
Too Sick Charlies Concert/Food Forest Tour with Kalev Kristjuhan
5-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Rd.
Come tour the food forest at the Farley Center with Kalev Kristjuhan following the Too Sick Charlies Concert at 5-7 p.m. Cost is $15 for the concert, the food forest tour is free.
Sunday, June 4
Party and Parade!
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and celebrate Hometown Community Church turning two years old with a Sunday Service at 10 a.m. Stick around to enjoy a cookout and cake, followed by the Hometown Days Parade right in front of the building.
Hometown Days
12-6 p.m. at Hometown USA Festival Park, 451 E. Verona Ave.
Kick off the summer season with carnival rides, food, live music, games and children's entertainment.
Flesh and Blood Free Casual Commoner Armory
1-5 p.m. at Valhalla Hobby Verona, 535 Half Mile Road Suite 5B
Join for a free Commoner Armory event. The Cold Foil promo will be awarded to the winner of a random drawing around round two.
Family Movie Night
4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Bring a blanket, pack a picnic and snuggle up with your family at this free outdoor movie night. Follow the Wisconsin Brewing Company Facebook page to vote on the featured film.
Casual MtG Commander
4-7 p.m. at Valhalla Hobby Verona, 535 Half Mile Road Suite 5B
Join for a casual afternoon of Commander. Bring your own deck or pick-up a pre-constructed deck. New player friendly.
Monday, June 5
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tuesday, June 6
Music Together Madtown
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Music Together Madtown for a demo class for kids, geared towards ages 0-5 with parents or caregivers. Registration required.
Library Yarns Craft Group
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Verona Pub Quiz Event
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia hosted by America’s Pub Quiz. Winning teams receive gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Paddy Mac’s Trivia Night
7-9 p.m. at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories, like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, TV and more. Pens and score sheets are provided, arrive early to register a team for free. First, second and third place winners receive a gift certificate.
Wednesday, June 7
The Business Breakthrough: 6 Steps to Unleashing Your Potential
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5920 Exchange St. #1, MacFarland
Join for a complimentary seminar on business fundamentals to turn chaos into control. Registration required at chiselactioncoach.com/event/6-step-0518/.
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Community Art Show Opening Reception
6-8 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Madison, 7907 UW Health Court, Middleton
View the artwork of Gilda’s Club members, volunteers and staff accompanied by live music and appetizers. The exhibit will run from Wednesday, June 7 until Wednesday, June 21.
Library Board Meeting
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
The monthly meeting of the Library Board is open to the public and takes place in Conference Room 127.
Thursday, June 8
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Vets Group
2 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Socialize and chat with veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Verona Pub Quiz Event
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia hosted by America’s Pub Quiz. Winning teams receive gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Recurring Events
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 3 through Oct. 4 at Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St.
We’ve been around for only seven years at Hometown Junction Park in the lovely Downtown area of Verona. We started out as the Artists and Farmers Market in Verona and have grown into a can’t miss weekly event every Wednesday during the summer months. We love being at Hometown Junction Park in the heart of the city, right off the Military Ridge Bike Path and Main Street. There is lots of green space, picnic tables, a large pavilion with live music, the iconic Veteran’s Fountain, bathrooms, water and free parking!
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Kids can enjoy stories and our upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here.
The Science of Extreme Weather
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays starting April 24 at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
In 24 exciting, informative half-hour lectures aimed at weather novices and amateur forecasters alike, you gain a surprisingly powerful tool in the face of such overwhelming forces: knowledge.
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.