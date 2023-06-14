Community Calendar: June 15-22
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, June 15
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
June Bus Trips: Roscoe, Illinois
9:30 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Visit the Historic Auto Museum with 80,000 square feet of extensive exhibits. Day-long bus trip, $100 per person. For more information, call 608-845-7471.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends. All are welcome, bring your own supplies.
Tapping the Untapped Workforce – Career Fair by Latino Academy of Workforce Development
3-7 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Come learn about career opportunities and connect with leading industry companies that are hiring. Free and open to the public. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3qg8adp.
Pokémon Club
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids. Bring your own deck or borrow one of ours. For ages 6-11, no registration required.
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Networking Happy Hour
5-7 p.m. at Seven Acre Dairy Co., 6858 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Join at Seven Acres Dairy for a demonstration on how to make one of their famous signature drinks in their gorgeous bar area just off the patio overlooking the Sugar River. Cash bar only, appetizers provided.
Wild Cardz Live
7:30-10:30 p.m. at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Kurt Quickel (guitarist), Eric J. (drums/bass/vocalist) and Sarah Hill (vocalist) perform a wide variety of modern and classic style tunes.
Friday, June 16
Farley Center Volunteer Day
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Rd.
Please join Farley Center board member Jeanne Meier and Natural Path Sanctuary assistant Dustin Duve for a day working outside the center. Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) is the lead volunteer organization for the day. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves and water bottles. Meet at the center at 8:55 a.m. at the Bur Oak Welcoming Area near the red packing shed. For questions, email programs@farleycenter.org.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 0-18 months and their caregivers. No registration required.
Birthday and Anniversary Lunch with Gemini Jim
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Cost is $7 per person. If you have a birthday or anniversary in the month of April, May or June that cost is $5 per person. Gemini Jim will sing music from the ‘50s through ‘70s. Meal includes breaded fish filet, herb buttered rice, broccoli, peaches and caramel swirl brownie. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
That Gurl Live
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
That Gurl is a ‘70s dance party band covering funk, disco and rock. Go back in time as we recreate the timeless tunes of anything from Stevie Nicks to Stevie Wonder.
Teen Outdoor Movie
8:45-10:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Snack on some popcorn while watching “How to Train Your Dragon'' on a big screen in the parking lot theater. Bring a camp chair (some will be available) and dress for the weather. If it rains, the event will move indoors. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Saturday, June 17
Community Meal
11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Everyone is welcome and no registration required for this free lunch held in the Kasieta Center at Badger Prairie Needs Network. The purpose of the meal is to create a more cohesive and resilient community, and to fill the gap when school lunches and senior programs are not available.
Natural Path Sanctuary – A Day with the NPS Staff
1-5 p.m. at Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Spring Rose Rd.
Kalev Kristjuhan and Dustin Duve will host the day with a tour and workshops. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free, RSVP by emailing programs@farleycenter.org.
Read to a Dog
1:30-1:45 p.m., 1:45-2 p.m., 2-2:15 p.m., 2:15-2:30 p.m., 2:30-2:45 p.m. and 2:45-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Grab your favorite book and read to a furry friend. Independent readers can sign up for a 15-minute spot to read to a registered therapy animal. Families may share a time slot. Check in at the Children’s Desk. For ages five and up, registration required.
Bryant Switzky Live
6-8:30 p.m. at The Cider Farm Tasting Room, 8216 Watts Rd., Madison
Bryant Switzky is an award-winning singer-songwriter who recently moved back to Verona after 20 years in the Twin Cities and Washington D.C. His soulful acoustic music blends Americana, blues, pop and folk. He released his third album, “On the Edge of Something,” in February.
Board Game Night!
8-11 p.m. at Sugar River Pizza Company, 957 Liberty Dr., Suite 100
New and old board games will be available to choose from, along with snacks, specialty cocktails and late night happy hour pricing on appetizers and drinks. Reservations are accepted, but a number of tables are reserved for walk-ins.
Sunday, June 18
Father’s Day Premium Buffet
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Pizza Ranch, 100 Keenan Ct.
Cost is $18.46 per adult, includes all the legendary buffet favorites with breakfast/brunch items until 2 p.m. and a pasta bar until close. Fathers will receive a special gift, senior and military discounts available.
Annual ‘Bring your Pop to Pop’s Knoll’ Father’s Day Picnic
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Donald County Park, 1925 Hwy 92, Mount Horeb
Bring a picnic lunch and celebrate dad on his special day. Hot dogs and root beer floats available for a donation. Entertainment will include music by Down From the Hills bluegrass band, horse painting and a scavenger hunt for kids. Free admission.
MAMA Finalist Announcement Party 2023
12-6 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Live music awaits you at the 2023 Madison Area Music Association Finalist Announcement Party. Besides announcing the 2023 finalists, the event will feature live music, raffle prizes, trophy pick-ups for 2022 winners, food trucks and art vendors. The event is kid and dog friendly, free admission. A $10 donation is suggested.
Monday, June 19
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Swallowing Changes
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join Meredith Mackowicz, research coordinator for the UW Swallow Lab, for an educational presentation. This talk will focus on changes that can happen with age, signs and symptoms of swallowing disorders and ways to make swallowing safer and easier. Opportunities to learn about or engage in ongoing projects focused on older adults and swallowing will be shared.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Beginner Macrame Feather Workshop
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Anne Cops from Meraki Handmade Collective and learn how to make a beautiful macrame feather. Participants will make two feathers perfect to hang on the wall in your home. There will be several colors to choose from, with options to make multi-colored feathers. Registration required, class limited to 15 participants.
Tuesday, June 20
June Bus Trips: Old World WI
9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Visit the wonders of Wisconsin’s past. Ethnic inspired lunch, experiential opportunities. Day-long bus trip, $75 per person. For more information, call 608-845-7471.
Toddler Art and Play
9:30-10:30 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join for messy process art and sensory play. Wear clothes that can get messy and drop in for some fun toddler activities. For ages 1-3, no registration required.
Content Coffeehouse
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Verona Ave.
The monthly collaborative Content Creation workshop provides an opportunity to relax and focus on content creation for your business, lean on fellow professionals for support and ideas and get advice from the social media specialist in house to help with brainstorming and feedback.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Verona Area High School MEDLIFE Fundraiser
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Sugar River Pizza Company, 957 Liberty Dr.
Stop by Sugar River Pizza to support a fundraiser for the Verona Area High School's MEDLIFE chapter. MEDLIFE works directly with low-income communities in South America and Africa to reduce barriers to medical care and education.
Library Yarns Craft Group
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Meal Timing
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Meal timing and frequency of meals has long been a debated topic. What do we know about fasting vs. small, frequent meals? Learn what the science says about what, when and how you should be eating with Kara Hoerr, registered dietitian. This presentation will be available in-person or virtually.
Kids’ Science Lab
1:30-2:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join for messy science experiments. Wear clothes that can get messy and drop in for some fun activities. For ages 507, no registration required.
Lawn Games & Frozen Treats
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Play lawn games behind the library with other teens, weather permitting. Enjoy a cool treat and face off in cornhole, ladder toss, Spikeball, giant Jenga, etc. Don’t forget sunscreen! For ages 12-18, registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Trivia Night
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
The quiz is $1 per player and prizes are available for first and second place winners, along with for having the best team name.
Paddy Mac’s Trivia Night
7-9 p.m. at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories, like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, TV and more. Pens and score sheets are provided, arrive early to register a team for free. First, second and third place winners receive a gift certificate.
Wednesday, June 21
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Blast into Summer with Bahama Bob
1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come join as we welcome summer with the tropical sounds of Bahama Bob’s Island Music. Performing on a traditional steel drum, this will be a fun outdoor concert. Please bring a chair, tropical drinks will be served. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Stuart Stotts
1:30-2:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stuart Stotts is a singer, storyteller and author who has performed for schools, families and community events since 1987, traveling the state and the world with shows that include lots of interaction, movement, laughter and a focus on encouraging reading. Come prepared to sing, listen and celebrate libraries. For all ages, no registration required. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Verona Public Library.
CSI: Verona
3-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Solve a murder at the library! Who is innocent? Who is guilty? Investigate a crime scene and figure out “who done it” by finding clues, analyzing blood and possible weapons, etc. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Graphic Novel Book Club
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Discuss the graphic novel “I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic, 1912” in person, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Books will be available for checkout approximately one month prior to the discussion. Stop by the youth services desk to request a copy. Refreshments will be provided. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Thursday, June 22
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Volunteer Appreciation Lunch
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
You are a world-changer! Ryan Haack is a speaker and author who travels the country telling anybody who will listen that they are changing the world right where they are. Ryan’s style of storytelling will make you laugh, cry, think and feel empowered and inspired to keep on making a difference in your world. Lunch will be provided by Bristol Hospice. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Bubble Party
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Bubble machines, music, treats and outside fun! Come on over to the library to enjoy the sunshine and the bubble on the lawn behind the library. Please check Facebook for weather updates. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
Teen Gaming & VR
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Drop-in VR. You come first, you play first. While waiting for the Oculus Meta Quest 2, play on the SNES or Switch. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club
6-7 p.m. at 5th Quarter Bar & Grill, 161 Horizon Dr. #110
Join to discuss “The Bright Hour” by Nina Riggs. Books are available for pick up at the service desk at the library. No registration required.
Verona Optimists Monthly Guest Meeting
6:30-8 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Guest meetings often include guest speakers and other informational, educational and joyous activities planned in addition to volunteer coordination work.
Recurring Events
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 3 through Oct. 4 at Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St.
We’ve been around for only seven years at Hometown Junction Park in the lovely Downtown area of Verona. We started out as the Artists and Farmers Market in Verona and have grown into a can’t miss weekly event every Wednesday during the summer months. We love being at Hometown Junction Park in the heart of the city, right off the Military Ridge Bike Path and Main Street. There is lots of green space, picnic tables, a large pavilion with live music, the iconic Veteran’s Fountain, bathrooms, water and free parking!
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Kids can enjoy stories and our upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here.