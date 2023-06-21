Community Calendar: June 22-29
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, June 22
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Volunteer Appreciation Lunch
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
You are a world-changer! Ryan Haack is a speaker and author who travels the country telling anybody who will listen that they are changing the world right where they are. Ryan’s style of storytelling will make you laugh, cry, think and feel empowered and inspired to keep on making a difference in your world. Lunch will be provided by Bristol Hospice. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Bubble Party
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Bubble machines, music, treats and outside fun! Come on over to the library to enjoy the sunshine and the bubble on the lawn behind the library. Please check Facebook for weather updates. For ages 0-5, no registration required.
Teen Gaming & VR
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Drop-in VR. You come first, you play first. While waiting for the Oculus Meta Quest 2, play on the SNES or Switch. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club
6-7 p.m. at 5th Quarter Bar & Grill, 161 Horizon Dr. #110
Join to discuss “The Bright Hour” by Nina Riggs. Books are available for pick up at the service desk at the library. No registration required.
Verona Optimists Monthly Guest Meeting
6:30-8 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Guest meetings often include guest speakers and other informational, educational and joyous activities planned in addition to volunteer coordination work.
VACT presents “The Wizard of Oz”
7:30 p.m. at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
Tickets cost $15.75 for adults and $12.75 for students and seniors. For more information, visit vact.org/tickets.
Friday, June 23
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 0-18 months with their caregivers. No registration required.
Coffee Pairing (Vegan and Gluten Free Option)
12-1 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1
Join for a fun morning tasting of a variety of coffee roasts paired with different treats. Tickets cost $20-35 per person and include four hot drip, one cold brew and one espresso tasting, each paired with a mini Miggy’s Bakes treat or Black Sheep chocolate. Visit hodgepodgemadison.com/product/coffee-pairing/413 to register.
Music on Main Summer Concert Series
5-8 p.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
Join to hear music from the SoundBillies – a group of five musicians who play bluegrass, folk and blues. Acoustic instruments include guitar, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, Dobro, fiddle and bass.
VACT presents “The Wizard of Oz”
7:30 p.m. at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
Tickets cost $15.75 for adults and $12.75 for students and seniors. For more information, visit vact.org/tickets.
Saturday, June 24
Wisconsin Triterium Triathlon
7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fireman’s Park, Paoli St. and Bruce St.
The Wisconsin Triathlon Series includes seven races held throughout the state in the spring and summer. For more information and to register, visit witriseries.com.
BPNN Volunteer Orientation
9-10:30 a.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Learn more about volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network. Registration required, visit BPNN.org/volunteer to sign up.
Midwest Comfort Food Festival
11 a.m. at Seven Acre Dairy Company, 6858 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy food from a lineup of chefs, explore booths from local artists and hear music from bluegrass band Down from the Hills. Tickets are $60 plus fees, anyone under 12 is free. For more information and tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/midwest-comfort-food-festival-tickets-647163221617.
Marlaina Mathisen Pottery Pop Up Shop
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Linen & Clove, 606 W. Verona Ave.
Marlaina Mathisen will be bringing her handmade art to Linen & Clove’s loft.
3rd Annual Hot Diggity Dog Fundraiser
12-5 p.m. at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Rd.
Funds raised will benefit Brown Paws Dog Rescue. Meet and greet with adoptable dogs and enjoy live music from Taylor and Von (2-5 p.m.).
VACT presents “The Wizard of Oz”
7:30 p.m. at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
Tickets cost $15.75 for adults and $12.75 for students and seniors. For more information, visit vact.org/tickets.
Sunday, June 25
Taylor and Von Live
1-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Join for live music.
Monday, June 26
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Crafternoon: 4th of July Crafts
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Drop in and get creative with different art projects each week. For ages 4-10, no registration required.
Read It and Eat: “Falling Short”
4-5 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Discuss the novel “Falling Short” by Ernesto Cisneros, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Books are available for check out at the youth services desk. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tuesday, June 27
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Brooches and Tea
1-3 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join Tammy Derrickson, director of the Middleton Senior Center, for a lovely afternoon of brooches and tea. Derrickson has been a brooch collector for 30 years. Her collection spans 1910 to present day and consists of 350 brooches. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Tween STEM: Binary Bracelets
3:30-4:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Translate your initials into binary code and then use those numbers to create a string bracelet unique to you! For ages 8-11, registration required.
Crafty Tuesday
4-4:15 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stop by Teen Central for DIY projects. Create throughout the week as supplies last. For ages 12-18, no registration required.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m. on Zoom.
You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Trivia Night
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
The quiz is $1 per player and prizes are available for first and second place winners, along with for having the best team name.
Paddy Mac’s Trivia Night
7-9 p.m. at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories, like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, TV and more. Pens and score sheets are provided, arrive early to register a team for free. First, second and third place winners receive a gift certificate.
Wednesday, June 28
Blood Pressure Checks with Verona Fire Department
9 a.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join some of Verona’s finest for a free blood pressure check. Appointments are first come, first serve.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Coffee Pairing (Vegan and Gluten Free Option)
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1
Join for a fun morning tasting of a variety of coffee roasts paired with different treats. Tickets cost $20-35 per person and include four hot drip, one cold brew and one espresso tasting, each paired with a mini Miggy’s Bakes treat or Black Sheep chocolate. Visit hodgepodgemadison.com/product/coffee-pairing/413 to register.
Tween Snacks: Candy Sushi
2-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Rice Krispie treats and candy come together to make yummy sweet sushi. You’ll learn to make candy sushi while enjoying some Japanese cartoons. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Teen Snacks: Candy Sushi
3:30-4:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Make colorful sushi with a Rice Krispie base and fun candy choices. Enjoy some Japanese animation while you create. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Thursday, June 29
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends. All are welcome, please bring your own supplies.
BPNN Volunteer Orientation
1:30-3 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Learn more about volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network. Registration required, visit BPNN.org/volunteer to sign up.
Early Reader Book Club
3:30-4 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Library staff will read aloud longer books, lead a discussion about them and complete a fun activity with guests. No pre-reading required. For ages 5-7, no registration required.
Latte Art Class
6-7 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1
The class will consist of a brief discussion on espresso pulling and milk steaming, a demonstration from a barista and then the chance to put your skills to the test. Cost is $35 per person, register online at hodgepodgemadison.com/product/latte-art-class-june/411.
How to Keep Your Brain Healthy & Lower Your Risk of Dementia
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
What is brain health? How do you keep your brain happy and healthy? Drake Deno, case manager at the Verona Senior Center, will discuss as memory disorders grow more common, tips and tricks to lower your risk. Registration required.
Recurring Events
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Series: World Heritage Sites
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays starting June 26 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join for a series of lectures aimed at exploring the world’s greatest places, such as Taj Mahal, Mogao Grottoes and the Rocky Mountains.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 3 through Oct. 4 at Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St.
We’ve been around for only seven years at Hometown Junction Park in the lovely Downtown area of Verona. We started out as the Artists and Farmers Market in Verona and have grown into a can’t miss weekly event every Wednesday during the summer months. We love being at Hometown Junction Park in the heart of the city, right off the Military Ridge Bike Path and Main Street. There is lots of green space, picnic tables, a large pavilion with live music, the iconic Veteran’s Fountain, bathrooms, water and free parking!
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Kids can enjoy stories and our upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here.