Community Calendar: June 29 through July 6
Time, date, location subject to change. Check veronapress.com for updates.
Thursday, June 29
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Knitting Group
1:30-3:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and knit with friends. All are welcome, please bring your own supplies.
BPNN Volunteer Orientation
1:30-3 p.m. at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Learn more about volunteering at Badger Prairie Needs Network. Registration required, visit BPNN.org/volunteer to sign up.
Early Reader Book Club
3:30-4 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Library staff will read aloud longer books, lead a discussion about them and complete a fun activity with guests. No pre-reading required. For ages 5-7, no registration required.
Fringe Field Live
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Fringe Field returns for ‘90s and ‘00s rock hits along the banks of the Sugar River.
Latte Art Class
6-7 p.m. at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court, Suite 1
The class will consist of a brief discussion on espresso pulling and milk steaming, a demonstration from a barista and then the chance to put your skills to the test. Cost is $35 per person, register online at hodgepodgemadison.com/product/latte-art-class-june/411.
Hop Haus Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia. Winning teams receive Hop Haus gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
How to Keep Your Brain Healthy & Lower Your Risk of Dementia
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
What is brain health? How do you keep your brain happy and healthy? Drake Deno, case manager at the Verona Senior Center, will discuss as memory disorders grow more common, tips and tricks to lower your risk. Registration required.
Friday, June 30
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. or 1-1:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A lap-sit story time for ages 0-18 months with their caregivers. No registration required.
Elizabeth Mary Live
5-8 p.m. at Hop Garden Brewing & Tap Room, 6889 Canal St., Belleville
Elizabeth Mary, an up-and-coming country songstress, wife, mom and children’s book author, currently resides in Madison. Join for country, pop, classic rock and originals.
Saturday, July 1
Georgia Peach Stop
9-10:30 a.m. at Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 600 Hometown Cir.
Join to enjoy the freshest Georgia peaches directly from Pearson Farm right from the back of Tree-Ripe Fruit Co.’s truck. Pre-orders are not accepted. Peaches, Michigan blueberries, New Mexico pistachios and Georgia pecans will be available.
Acoustic Collective Live
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Acoustic Collective will bring feel-good songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s. No carry-ins.
Shine Live
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Join for classic rock and pop music. No carry-ins.
Les Cordes en Blue Live
6-8 p.m. at Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Join local Madison-based trio for acoustic string jazz.
The Cuz Live
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Join for free music.
Sunday, July 2
Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food and unique finds.
Glacial Drifters Live
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Glacial Drifters will bring rock, bluegrass, cajun, jazz, classical and blues to the Mill stage. No carry-ins.
Tent Show Troubadours Live
2-5 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Trent Show Troubadours will start the Independence Day celebration on the Paoli Mill Stage.
Monday, July 3
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Brat Cookout
1-2:30 p.m. at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join for a brat cookout at the senior center.
Bryant Switzky Live
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Bryant Switzky is an award-winning singer-songwriter who recently moved back to Madison. He released his third album, “On the Edge of Something,” in February. No carry-ins.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. Students receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. Presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to register, call Bex Fabrizio at 608-268-6435 or email bex@litnetwork.org.
Tuesday, July 4
Chicken Dinner and Fireworks
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Forest of Fame Park, 1689 Washington St.
Members of the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Mount Vernon will serve a chicken dinner for the 40th year in a row. Dinner served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless supplies run out sooner; carryouts available. A silent auction with over 200 items will be held throughout the day. At 11 a.m., the Mount Horeb Fire Department will lead the kid's bike parade, followed by a flag raising ceremony at the park. Fireworks will be held at dusk.
Alpha Romeos Live
1-4 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Spend the Fourth in Paoli listening to classic, funk and R&B music. No carry-ins.
Trivia Night
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
The quiz is $1 per player and prizes are available for first and second place winners, along with for having the best team name.
Paddy Mac’s Trivia Night
7-9 p.m. at Paddy Mac’s Pub & Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories, like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, TV and more. Pens and score sheets are provided, arrive early to register a team for free. First, second and third place winners receive a gift certificate.
Wednesday, July 5
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1-2, no registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Tween Dungeons & Dragons
1-3 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Play a Dungeons & Dragons adventure with other gaming and fantasy fans. The entire adventure will be completed during this event. Characters and dice will be provided. No previous experience necessary. For ages 8-11, registration required.
Teen Escape (Group 1)
3-3:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Solve puzzles, find clues and crack locks to escape an adventure! For ages 12-18, registration required.
Teen Escape (Group 2)
4-4:45 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Solve puzzles, find clues and crack locks to escape an adventure! For ages 12-18, registration required.
Drag Queen Bingo
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Join My Tipsy Gypsy for bingo with Bianca Lynn Breeze. Check-in starts at 5 p.m., bingo begins at 6 p.m. Cost is $15 per pack of cards. To purchase tickets, visit mytipsygypsy.com/tickets.
Library Board Meeting
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
This is the monthly meeting of the Library Board, open to the public.
Natural Dye Demo: Bundle Dyeing with Botanicals
6:30-7:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Erica of Down to Earth Goods and learn how to use botanicals, including food waste, floral waste and other natural extracts, to dye fabric. This technique, called bundle dyeing, uses only natural materials and steam to imprint the color from the botanicals onto the fabric. After learning about the magic of natural dye, there will be a prize drawing to give away a 15” x 60” bundle dyed cotton gauze scarf. Registration required.
Thursday, July 6
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Build communication and friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more. For ages 3-5, no registration required.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. For ages 0-5, no registration required. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-related cancellations.
Wild Rumpus Circus
1:30-2:30 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
World famous clown Alfredo Tortellini is the horn-juggling host for a lively and engaging performance. Combine hilarious clowning with aerial artistry, fantastic stilt characters with mask theater and rapid-fire juggling – and watch the Wild Rumpus ensue. For all ages, no registration.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
4-6 p.m. at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Play a Dungeons & Dragons adventure with other teens. The entire adventure will be completed during this event. Characters and dice will be provided. No previous experience necessary. For ages 12-18, registration required.
Concerts in the Park Summer Concert Series
5-8 p.m. at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St.
Concerts in the Park is a free public concert every Thursday in July. Join to hear live music from Frank Martin Busch & the Names.
Jackie Ernst Live
5-8 p.m. at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Rd., Belleville
Join Jackie Ernst for folk and rock music. No carry-ins.
Kirstie Kraus Live
6-9 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Join Kirstie and a special guest at Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Hop Haus Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Join for two hours of fun-filled trivia. Winning teams receive Hop Haus gift cards. Reservations are not accepted.
Recurring Events
Virtual Meditation
10:30 a.m. every Monday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join licensed psychologist Robert McGrath for a morning meditation.
Series: World Heritage Sites
2-3:30 p.m. on Mondays starting June 26 at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join for a series of lectures aimed at exploring the world’s greatest places, such as Taj Mahal, Mogao Grottoes and the Rocky Mountains.
Ping Pong
1 p.m. every Tuesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Come and play ping pong with friends. All are welcome, equipment is provided. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Club 108
10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Club 108 is a program designed for individuals with early memory loss. This unique group offers individuals a group to attend regularly. To RSVP, call 608-845-7471.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 3 through Oct. 4 at Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St.
We’ve been around for only seven years at Hometown Junction Park in the lovely Downtown area of Verona. We started out as the Artists and Farmers Market in Verona and have grown into a can’t miss weekly event every Wednesday during the summer months. We love being at Hometown Junction Park in the heart of the city, right off the Military Ridge Bike Path and Main Street. There is lots of green space, picnic tables, a large pavilion with live music, the iconic Veteran’s Fountain, bathrooms, water and free parking!
Library Yarns
4:30-6 p.m. every Wednesday at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft, please join us at a drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas or find inspiration for your next project. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the lawn behind the library – bring a lawn chair and your project. All skill levels welcome, no registration required.
Social Hour
9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bring your friends or meet some new neighbors at this fun morning event. Interim Healthcare sponsors treats on the second Friday of each month.
Mobile Library
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Looking for a new book or movie? Visit the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center. Books come from the Verona Public Library, please return them to the senior center when finished.
Bilingual Story Time
11 a.m. every Saturday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Most Saturdays local teacher Jenny will read books in both English and Spanish. We’ll also sing songs, do crafts and play in our farm-themed playroom! Sometimes we will also offer ASL, Mandarin and other languages. If you know of someone who would like to read, contact Kismet Books at rye@kismetbookshop.com.
Kid’s Story Time
11 a.m. every Sunday at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
Kids can enjoy stories and the upstairs play area! Feel free to browse our large selection of children’s books while you’re here.